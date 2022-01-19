Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues; Bajaj Auto in focus

Shares of companies like Bajaj Auto, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, JSW Energy, Aptech, Ceat, Mastek, Rallis India, Tata Communications, Tata Investment Corporation, and Tejas Networks will be in focus as they announce their December quarter earnings today. Stocks are on track to hit a new low for the year while bond yields surged on Wall Street Tuesday amid renewed jitters that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates to tackle rising inflation.
Nifty at open
Sensex over 250 points down at open
Sensex in pre-open
Nifty in pre-open
Oil rises to 7-year high as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook
Oil prices rose for a fourth day to a seven-year high as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook amid worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates.
Brent crude futures rose $1.44, or 1.7%, to $88.95 a barrel at 0230 GMT, adding to a 1.2% jump in the previous session. The benchmark contract climbed to as much as $89.05, its highest since Oct. 13, 2014.
Stocks to Watch: RIL, Bajaj Fin, Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Prudential Life
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday.
Bajaj Auto kick-starts Q3 today. What can investors expect from two-wheeler cos’ results?
Bajaj Auto Ltd will announce its December quarter (Q3FY22) results today. Last quarter, the company’s volumes shrank by nearly 10% year-on-year. This was primarily driven by a 12% fall in two-wheeler (2W) sales, which was partly offset by an 18% growth in total three-wheeler sales (3W).
Even so, strong exports and price hikes are expected to support marginal year-on-year revenue growth in Q3. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Bajaj Auto’s Q3 revenues to rise by 1% year on year. However, the drop in sales volume and higher commodity costs have kept expectations low on the Ebitda margin front. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; a key measure of profitability. Motilal Oswal estimates Bajaj Auto’s Ebitda margin to contract by 510 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 14.3%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Rupee slumps 33 paise to 2-week low on high crude prices, rate hike worries
Continuing its fall for the third straight session, the rupee on Tuesday slumped by 33 paise to close at a two-week low of 74.58 against the US dollar as a strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices continue to weigh on investor sentiments. Forex traders said muted domestic equities and dollar buying by banks on behalf of importers also dragged the local unit down. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.36 against the American currency and witnessed an intra-day low of 74.60 during the session. The rupee finally settled at 74.58, down 33 paise over its previous close of 74.25 against the greenback.
SGX Nifty futures trading 23 points lower at 18,115.50 in early deals
Market Wrap (Tuesday): Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd)
Nervousness across globe triggers sharp profit booking
Our markets started the session slightly in the green but right from the beginning the benchmark index looked a bit tentative. In the initial hour, Nifty tested sub-18200 levels from where the banking space took the charge and lifted markets higher to trim all losses. But market was not done with its action yet. As we stepped into the penultimate hour, the global markets became extremly nervous which resulted in a sharp decline to test 18100 at the close.
Today for the major part of the session, Nifty remained under pressure but banking was on a roll; but eventually it succumbed to the last hour sell off. This weighed down heavily on the overall sentiments as some of the stocks tumbled like a bottomless pit. Index wise, we lost slightly over a percent but the velocity at which market came off, it was intimidating. Also in last 4 – 5 days, index had done nothing but stock specific movement was quite enough to keep the traders engrossed all the time. Today it was the individual stocks who went under a hammer and hence, was certainly not a pleasant day for traders. Despite today’s correction, we are not seeing any structural damage yet, rather it should be considered as a profit booking after recent relentless run. As far as levels are concerned, 18000 followed by 17900 to be treated as key supports and if today’s decline was merely a profit booking, market should attract some buying interest around mentioned supports. On the flipside since the volatility has increased a bit, the resistance remains slightly higher at 18250 – 18350.
Most Asian Stocks Drop as Treasury Yields Climb:
Most Asian stocks fell Wednesday following a Wall Street selloff in the wake of a surge in Treasury yields, as the prospect of Federal Reserve monetary tightening to fight high inflation weighs on markets.
MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share index dropped for a fifth session, led lower by Japan, while China and Hong Kong were steadier. U.S. futures wavered after the S&P 500 suffered a broad drop and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sank 2.6%.
The slide in Treasuries is stirring expectations that the benchmark 10-year yield will top 2%.