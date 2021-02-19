Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty eye negative opening; Asian shares decline

Share Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks pulled back from all-time peaks on Friday as higher longer-dated bond yields and underwhelming US data dented investor confidence in a faster economic recovery from the covid-19 pandemic, while gold hit a seven-month trough.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan was last down 0.1% at 733.67 from a record high of 745.89 touched on Thursday.
The index is on track for a small weekly loss after two consecutive weeks of gains.
Rupee at close on Thursday
The rupee pared its initial losses to settle higher by 9 paise at 72.65 against the US dollar on Thursday following consistent forex inflows and losses in the American currency in the global markets.
Asian stocks under pressure
Asian stocks opened with declines as investors assess how rising borrowing costs could impact the equity rally. Treasuries retained losses.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.5%.
South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.25%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 1.04 %.
Singapore's SGX Nifty added 0.12%.
China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.22%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined nearly 1%.
Wall Street ends lower
Stocks on Wall Street closed lower on Thursday as investors shifted out of big technology names, while an unexpected rise in weekly US jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labour market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.68 points, or 0.38%, to 31,493.34, the S&P 500 lost 17.36 points, or 0.44%, to 3,913.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 100.14 points, or 0.72%, to 13,865.36.