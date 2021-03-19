Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures signal negative start for Indian indices

Markets may continue to see sell-off; Future group, Bharti, auto stocks in focus

The sell-off in Indian markets will likely to continue on Friday, with the SGX Nifty futures suggesting a weak start for domestic benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex slipped 585.10 points or 1.17% closing at 49,216.52. The Nifty was down 163.45 points or 1.11% to end at 14,557.85.

Asian share markets fell on Friday as a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment for richly priced tech stocks, while a stampede out of crowded positions in crude oil caused the sharpest setback in months.