Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures signal negative start for Indian indices

Markets may continue to see sell-off; Future group, Bharti, auto stocks in focus The sell-off in Indian markets will likely to continue on Friday, with the SGX Nifty futures suggesting a weak start for domestic benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex slipped 585.10 points or 1.17% closing at 49,216.52. The Nifty was down 163.45 points or 1.11% to end at 14,557.85. Asian share markets fell on Friday as a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment for richly priced tech stocks, while a stampede out of crowded positions in crude oil caused the sharpest setback in months.

Sebi amends qualification norms for portfolio managers, investment advisers, research analysts: PTI Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified new regulations for portfolio managers, investment advisers and research analysts with regard to their qualifications. The move will help recognise "the post graduate programme in securities market of not less than one year offered by NISM" as eligible qualification for portfolio managers, investment advisers and research analysts, according to Sebi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Easy Trip Planners to list on bourses today The Rs510 crore issue, open from 8-10 March, received bids for 240.27 crore shares against 1.50 crore on offer. The retail portion was subscribed 70.40 times, the category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 77.53 times, while that set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribe 382.21 times.

Nifty view: Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities "We are of the view that, the bears are still in total control but intraday chart showing temporary pause near 14500/48900 levels, hence, bears may prefer to take caution stance near 50 day SMA. Technically, the index still maintains lower high and lower low series which suggest medium term weakness. However, on intraday charts the index is in to the oversold zone and expected to trade near 50 day SMA for the next few trading sessions at 14750/49963 levels that would be sacrosanct level. Trading below the same, correction wave is likely to continue till 14450-14460/48890-48700. On the flip side, 14750/49963 could be the immediate hurdle, sustain above the same then we can expect quick relief rally up to 14850-14900/50100-50300 levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SGX Nifty futures signal negative start Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded -108.50 points, or 0.74%, lower at 14,495.50, indicating a negative start for Indian benchmarks on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moody's raises India FY22 growth forecast to 13.7% from 10.8% Rating agency Moody's on Thursday raised India's growth projection for the next financial year, beginning 1 April, to 13.7% from 10.8% estimated earlier. The revised numbers came on the back of normalisation of activity and growing confidence in the market with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. For the current fiscal, the agency expects the economy to contract 7%, lower than its previous estimate of 10.6% contraction.

AstraZeneca covid vaccine not directly linked to blood clots: European regulator After a preliminary review of the safety data of AstraZeneca plc’s covid-19 vaccine, the European Medicines Agency on Thursday said that the jab is not directly associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots, but said that further analysis is required to prove whether there is an indirect link. “Close safety monitoring of reports of blood clotting disorders will continue, and further studies are being instituted to provide more laboratory data as well as real-world evidence," the EMA said in a statement on Thursday, while adding that the panel which conducted the review—Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee—will conduct similar reviews of risks for other vaccines as well. (Read here) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi HC restrains Future, upholds SIAC ruling Amazon.com Inc. won relief in a see-saw legal battle with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group after the Delhi high court on Thursday ordered Future Retail Ltd not to take any further steps to sell its assets to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. The single-judge bench of Justice J.R. Midha ruled that Future Retail has “wilfully violated Singapore International Arbitration Centre’s (SIAC’s) emergency order", holding that the tribunal’s ruling is legally enforceable in India under the country’s arbitration law. (Read here)

Oil price check Oil prices fell on Friday, extending losses for a sixth day as a new wave of covid-19 infections wash across Europe, spurring new lockdowns and dampening hopes for a recovery in demand for fuels anytime soon. Prices plunged the most on Thursday since last summer, leaving oil down nearly 10% this week with the reality that the pandemic is abiding, even if infections have plummeted in the U.S., the worst-hit country and biggest crude consumer. In Asian deals on Friday, US crude fell below $60 again and to trade at $59.97 a barrel. Brent crude was off by 1 cent at $63.27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian equities fall tracking US stocks Asian equities declined following their US peers lower, while oil prices slumped and Treasury yields touched the highest levels in more than a year as the Federal Reserve’s tolerant stance on inflation unnerved investors. Crude prices extended Thursday’s decline of more than 7%, due partly to concerns that new virus-related curbs in Europe will sap demand. U.S. Treasury yields steadied after a spike drove the 10-year benchmark to 1.75% for the first time since January 2020. The dollar held its gains from the prior day. Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.4%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures dropped 0.7% earlier.