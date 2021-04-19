Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for volatile start; SGX Nifty in red

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last at 695.59, within striking distance of Friday's high of 696.48 - a level not seen since Apr. 7.
The index jumped 1.2% last week and is up 5% so far this year, on track for its third straight yearly gain.
19 Apr 2021, 09:03:37 AM IST
Market pre-opening
The Sensex was at 48,448.05, down 383.98 points or -0.79%, while the Nifty was at 14,617.85, up 36.40 or 0.25% at market pre-opening on Monday. The benchmark indices are expected to have a volatile start as indicated by the SGX Nifty.
19 Apr 2021, 08:55:40 AM IST
Company earnings due Monday
Among key companies, ACC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Consumer Care will announce their quarterly results on Monday.
19 Apr 2021, 08:42:39 AM IST
Gold firms as softer US dollar, yields lift appeal
Gold edged higher on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar and lower US Treasury yields supported prices. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,777.33 per ounce by 0238 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb.25 at $1,783.55 on Friday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% lower to $1,777. (Reuters)
19 Apr 2021, 08:25:02 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday while SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening. Rise of covid cases in India at an alarming rate have made investors nervous. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at48,832.03, up 28.35 points or 0.06%. The Nifty closed at 14,617.85 up 36.40 points or 0.25%. (Read here)
19 Apr 2021, 08:15:19 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Future Retail, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Bank, PVR, Jaypee Infratech, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read here)
19 Apr 2021, 08:02:55 AM IST
Macrotech Developers to make its stock market debut today
Macrotech Developers will list its equity shares on the Indian stock exchanges today. The initial public offering (IPO) of Macrotech Developers, aimed to raise ₹2,500 crore through fresh issue of shares, had opened on April 7, 2021 and closed on April 9, 2021. Formerly known as Lodha developers, the real estate company's issue price was fixed at ₹483- ₹486 per share. (Read here)
19 Apr 2021, 07:49:28 AM IST
India may build new coal plants due to low cos
India may build new coal-fired power plants as they generate the cheapest power, according to a draft electricity policy document seen by Reuters, despite growing calls from environmentalists to deter use of coal.
Coal's contribution to electricity generation in India fell for the second straight year in 2020, marking a departure from decades of growth in coal-fired power. Still, the fuel accounts for nearly three-fourths of India's annual power output. (Reuters)
19 Apr 2021, 07:35:39 AM IST
Mixed start for Asian stocks
Asian shares opened mixed Monday and US equity futures dipped after stocks ended the week at all-time highs, with investors focusing on the economic recovery and upcoming earnings.
Japan’s benchmark edged lower, while Australia and South Korea were in the green after the S&P 500 Index capped its fourth straight weekly advance. Treasury yields steadied well below recent peaks in U.S. trade. Crude oil slipped and the dollar steadied from a week of losses.
SGX Nifty was at 14,476.00, down 177.75 points, or 1.21% at 7:28 pm IST.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:17 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4%.
Topix index fell 0.2%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.
Kospi index rose 0.1%.