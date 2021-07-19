Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 500 pts lower, Nifty at 15,754; banks top drag

19 Jul 2021, 09:28 AM IST
Market opening
The Sensex opened at 52,606.99, down 533.07 points, or 1.00%, while the Nifty was at 15,754.50 down 168.90 points or 1.06%. On the 30-share Sensex, Titan, NTPC, Power Grid, HUL, and Asian Paints opened in green, while the HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and 21 other stocks opened in red.
19 Jul 2021, 09:11 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today unchanged
Fuel prices were unchanged on Monday with petrol now retailing at ₹101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at ₹89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹107.83 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹97.45 per litre. (Read here)
19 Jul 2021, 08:53 AM IST
Crypto prices today; Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin continue to fall
Cryptocurrency prices today continued to trade lower with Bitcoin prices falling over 2% to $31,590.8. The world's largest cryptocurrency has been stuck in a range between about $30,000 and $40,000 for months after reaching its all-time high near $65,000. As per CoinDesk, ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain, declined 5% to $1,882. Dogecoin, on the other hand, was down over 7% to $0.17 whereas other digital tokens like Cardano, XRP, Litecoin also fell in the range of 3-8% over the past 24 hours. (Read here)
19 Jul 2021, 08:41 AM IST
Walmart's Flipkart says CCI probe shouldn't treat it same as Amazon
Walmart's Flipkart should not be treated the same as rival Amazon in an Indian antitrust probe as the evidence against the two firms was "qualitatively different", Flipkart argued in a court filing seen by Reuters. Both Amazon and Flipkart have challenged the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in court as they seek revocation of an Indian court's June decision to allow an antitrust probe against them to continue. The companies deny any wrongdoing. (Read here)
19 Jul 2021, 08:36 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be under pressure on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 53,140.06, down 18.79 points or 0.04%. The Nifty closed at 15,923.40, down 0.80 points. (Read here)
19 Jul 2021, 08:26 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Adani group, Cadila, HDFC Bank, LIC Housing, Telecom stocks, amog other stocks may be in focus today. (Read here)
19 Jul 2021, 08:26 AM IST
Oil declines after OPEC+ agrees to boost production into 2022
Oil declined after Opec+ agreed to boost production into 2022, resolving a bitter internal dispute that had shaken the alliance with a pledge to restore millions of barrels of crude output to the energy market. Global benchmark Brent shed more than 1%, while West Texas Intermediate fell. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will add 400,000 barrels a day each month from August until all its halted output has been revived. The deal also gives Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait and Russia higher baselines against which their cuts are measured from May 2022. (Read here)
19 Jul 2021, 08:13 AM IST
FPIs turn cautious, pull out ₹4,515 cr from Indian equities in Jul so far
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out ₹4,515 crore from the equities segment in the first half of July as they turn cautious towards the Indian market. "With markets trading near all-time high, FPIs would have chosen to book profits. They have also been staying on the sidelines given high valuations and most likely on the back of the risk of a potential third wave of the coronavirus pandemic," said Morningstar India Associate Director (Manager Research) Himanshu Srivastava. (Read more)
19 Jul 2021, 08:04 AM IST
Blackstone in talks to acquire controlling stake in Simplilearn: report
Private equity firm Blackstone in final stage of talks to acquire a majority stake in online learning platform Simplilearn, Moneycontrol.com reported citing multiple people with knowledge of the matter. "Blackstone will acquire a controlling stake in Simplilearn in a transaction which gives the combined firm an enterprise value of $350 million. An official announcement is expected shortly," one of the people said.
19 Jul 2021, 07:52 AM IST
Indian steelmakers set to gain as China weighs taxes on exports
Indian steelmakers are likely to reap bumper profits if China imposes an export tax on its steel to cool domestic prices, analysts said. China’s steel exports rose 23% in June to 6.5 million tonnes (mt) from the preceding month (75% from a year ago) despite the removal of export rebates, according to the trade data released by the country. (Read here)
19 Jul 2021, 07:43 AM IST
Lenskart raises $220 mn as India’s tech industry is having a breakout year
India’s Lenskart, an online retailer for eyewear, raised $220 million from investors including Temasek Holdings Pte and Falcon Edge Capital, in another sign of booming interest in the country’s technology startups. (Read here)
19 Jul 2021, 07:31 AM IST
Asian markets open lower
Asian shares slipped again on Monday while perceived safe haven assets, including the yen and gold, edged higher as investor risk appetite was soured by fears of rising inflation and a relentless surge in coronavirus cases.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4% for its second straight day of losses.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3% as did Australia's benchmark share index. South Korea's KOSPI was 1% lower while New Zealand's shares were off 0.4%.