Stock Market LIVE: Mixed cues to keep indices on edge; SGX Nifty in red

19 Aug 2022, 08:36 AM IST
India bond yields may rise ahead of supply, RBI inflation comments weigh
Indian government bond yields are likely to trend higher in early deals on Friday, as investors await fresh supply of debt and the central bank highlighting inflation concerns weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield is likely to trade in a 7.21%-7.27% band until a government debt auction later in the day, a trader with a private bank said. The yield rose 6 basis points on Thursday to end at 7.2421%.
"As feared, the RBI highlighted inflation concerns, further justifying yesterday's rapid upmove in bond yields," the trader said. "The cutoff yield for the new 10-year note will be the driving factor for the day." (Reuters)
19 Aug 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Big bang privatisation of banks can be harmful: RBI article
Big bang privatisation of public sector banks can do more harm than good, an RBI article has warned asking the government to take a nuanced approach on the issue.
While private sector banks (PVBs) are more efficient in profit maximisation, their public sector counterparts have done better in promoting financial inclusion, the article in the latest RBI Bulletin said.
"Privatisation is not a new concept, and its pros and cons are well known. From the conventional perspective that privatisation is a panacea for all ills, the economic thinking has come a long way to acknowledge that a more nuanced approach is required while pursuing it," it said.
The gradual approach to privatisation adopted by the government can ensure that a void is not created in fulfilling the social objective of financial inclusion and monetary transmission, it said. (PTI)
19 Aug 2022, 08:26 AM IST
With a 5-year CAGR of 101%, multibagger stock fixes record date for dividend
A small-cap company with a market worth of ₹2,193.30 crore, GRM Overseas Ltd. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. More than 38 countries are marketplaces for the rice produced by the firm, which is also India's third-largest rice exporter. The company, a manufacturer and seller of high-quality basmati rice, has partnered with 1800 retailers worldwide and operates through a network of sales and distribution offices in the UK, USA, and Middle East to serve its customers. The company's Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.20 (i.e., 10%) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2.00 for the fiscal year 2022–23, for which the record date has been fixed. (Full Report)
19 Aug 2022, 08:07 AM IST
Tax officials will not summon CEOs, CMDs ‘routinely’
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has told field officers to be judicious while exercising their power of issuing summons to senior officials of companies such as chief executive officers, chairman and managing directors and chief financial officers (CFOs), an official order issued late on Wednesday said.
In an instruction issued to senior field officers, CBIC said that the tax authority has noticed that in certain cases, summonses have been issued by field officers to top company officials in a routine manner to call for documents and evidence. The indirect tax authority also flagged that summons have been issued to get records available on the goods and services tax (GST) portal. (Full Report)
19 Aug 2022, 08:07 AM IST
Shipping Ministry invites feedback on revised draft Indian Ports Bill
The shipping ministry on Thursday sought stakeholders' feedback on the revised draft of the Indian Ports Bill, which aims to promote ease of doing business by eliminating unnecessary delays and defining responsibilities.
The Bill also seeks to homogenise and streamline the development of the maritime sector.
The proposed Bill will incorporate State Maritime Boards in the national framework, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) said in a statement.
Additionally, the Maritime State Development Council will ensure cooperative federalism where the Centre and state/UT governments will work together towards preparing a progressive road map for the country, it added. (PTI)
19 Aug 2022, 08:05 AM IST
Rupee falls 19 paise to 79.64 against US dollar on Thursday
The rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 79.64 against the US dollar on Thursday as a strong American currency overseas and rebound in crude oil prices weighed on the investor sentiment.
The US dollar traded strong against other Asian currencies after the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting hinted that it would pitch for aggressive interest rate hikes ahead to fight inflation.
19 Aug 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Gold falls ₹32; silver declines ₹348
Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell ₹32 to ₹52,224 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at ₹52,256 per 10 grams.
Silver also declined ₹348 to ₹57,298 per kg from ₹57,646 per kg in the previous trade. (PTI)
19 Aug 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Common charger to raise price of low-end devices, curb export potential: ICEA
Common charger for mobile phones by migrating to only USB type C port will raise the prices for low-end devices by ₹150 and restrict the export potential of adapters from India, ICEA said on Thursday.
Mobile devices industry body ICEA -- whose members include Apple, Foxconn, Vivo and Lava -- said mobile phone players have already reduced the charging ports to only two types of charging points -- micro USB and USB Type C.
India Cellular and Electronics Association in a presentation to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has shared that in laptop chargers, there are still 9-10 types of charging port that needs to be reduced in sync with global standards to around two, like the mobile devices industry. (PTI)
19 Aug 2022, 07:43 AM IST
SC gives Centre 10 days to reply in pharma freebies case
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to file a reply on holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for providing freebies to doctors. This is in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India which alleged that pharma companies induced doctors to prescribe their medicines. The Centre has to file their reply in 10 days. The matter will be taken up for hearing on 29 September. (Full Report)
19 Aug 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday
Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as investors searched for new cues ahead of next week's annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.58%, or 167.65 points, to 29,109.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.49%, or 9.78 points, to 2,000.28.
19 Aug 2022, 07:31 AM IST
SpiceJet, Credit Suisse AG tell SC they resolved financial dispute
SpiceJet and Swiss firm Credit Suisse AG Thursday told the Supreme Court about the resolution of their financial dispute which led to the withdrawal of an appeal by the low-cost airline against a Madras High Court verdict which had ordered its winding up due to alleged non-payment of dues to the Swiss firm.
"There is a settlement which has taken place on May 23, 2022, as per the consent terms. In view of it, both the parties are satisfied with the settlement and want to withdraw the SLP (special leave petition) filed by the petitioner.
"Accordingly, the application is allowed," an apex court bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar said in the order. (PTI)
19 Aug 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Centre cuts windfall tax on domestic crude
The union government has reduced the windfall tax on sale of locally produced crude oil to ₹13,000 per tonne.
For the past two weeks, the sale of crude oil produced in India attracted an additional duty of ₹17,750 per tonne.
Centre has also revised the cess on export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ₹2 per litre. For the past two weeks, ATF exports did not attract the cess.
The special additional excise duty on export of diesel has been increased from ₹5 to ₹6 per litre, and including a cess it would ₹7 per litre.
19 Aug 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Stocks end higher on Wall Street after more choppy trading
Another day of choppy trading on Wall Street ended with modest gains for stocks Thursday and the benchmark S&P 500 barely back into the green for the week.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after shifting between small gains and losses for much of the day. It's now up 0.1% for the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a 0.1% gain, while the Nasdaq rose 0.2% as technology companies gained ground. (AP)