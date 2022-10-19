Stock Market LIVE: Indices expected to remain strong; SGX Nifty trading flat

19 Oct 2022, 08:17 AM IST
BHEL, Zee among 5 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements stocks continue to be a part of the F&O ban list whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Zee Entertainment have been added to the list by the stock exchange for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade every day.
The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Read More)
19 Oct 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Multibagger stock that surged 425% in one year to trade ex-rights today
Hilton Metal Forging shares are one of the multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock has rallied from around ₹14 to ₹73.25 apiece levels on NSE in the last one year. The multibagger stock has recently approved rights issue in a 2:5 ratio on an ex-date basis. The board of directors of the company has fixed 20th October 2022 as the record date for the rights issue. Hence, the small-cap multibagger stock is going to trade ex-rights today. (Read More)
19 Oct 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Jupiter Wagons to take control Stone India
Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) on Tuesday said it has been selected as the successful resolution applicant of Stone India Limited which used to supply engineering products to Indian Railways.
City-based Stone India, however, is now delisted from trading. Lenders filed for insolvency under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process after the city-based company failed to repay its dues.
JWL has an expansive product portfolio and is the one-stop mobility solutions provider, company officials said.
Stone India will strengthen JWL’s offerings for railways, including brake systems and other engineering products. (PTI)
19 Oct 2022, 07:53 AM IST
Kotak eyes $1 bn fund to invest in residential mkt in five cities
Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd., backed by Asia’s richest banker Uday Kotak, is looking to raise about $1 billion for a new fund dedicated to investing in India’s residential real estate, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority could chip about $500 million into the property fund, while Allianz SE could invest about $220 million, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Kotak Investment is also in advanced talks with other investors for the fundraising, the person added. (Read More)
19 Oct 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Sojitz Corp sells 2.83 pc stake in Samvardhana Motherson for ₹825 crore
Sojitz Corporation on Tuesday divested 2.83 per cent stake in auto component major Samvardhana Motherson International for ₹825 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Sojitz Corporation offloaded 12,80,00,000 shares, amounting to 2.83 per cent stake in the company.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹64.53 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹825.98 crore.
In July 2020, the Motherson Group announced that they will reorganise its businesses and will change the name of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) to Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL). (PTI)
19 Oct 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Polycab India's Q2 consolidated profit up 37 pc at ₹270 crore
Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India (PIL) on Tuesday reported a 36.72 per cent growth in consolidated profit during the September quarter at ₹270.45 crore.
The company's profit stood at ₹197.80 during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, it said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 10.83 per cent to ₹3,332.35 crore as against ₹3,006.55 crore in the year-ago period. (PTI)
19 Oct 2022, 07:47 AM IST
L&T Technology Services reports 18% growth in profits for Q2FY23
Leading pure-play engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Tuesday posted an 18% year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹2,824 million for the quarter ended September 30.
The company's revenue grew 24% to ₹19,951 million during the reviewed quarter. The margin of earnings before interest and taxes was at 18.2 per cent. The company also said dollar revenue was at $247.1 million, which is 24 per cent y-o-y growth in constant currency over the previous year's figure. The company also said an interim dividend of ₹15 per share would be declared on October 28.
During the quarter, LTTS said it won a $60-million plus deal and a deal with TCV of $10 million. (ANI)
19 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Bonus shares issue in 1:1 ratio announced by this company. Details here
Maharashtra Seamless on Monday informed that its board in its meeting held has recommended the issue of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:1, subject to shareholders' approval. Shares of Maharashtra Seamless were trading nearly 2% lower at ₹860 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's opening deals. (Read More)
19 Oct 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Adani Group agrees to acquire Air Works
The Adani Group on Tuesday said that it agreed to acquire Air Works, one of India’s major centres for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft.
The Adani Group is also setting up India’s first comprehensive aircraft MRO facility in Nagpur and offers aircraft maintenance services in partnership with Indamer, an aviation services company.
The MRO sector is of critical importance to the Indian and global aerospace and defence industry, the Adani Group said in its annual report for 2021-22. (Read More)
19 Oct 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.40 against US dollar on forex outflows
The rupee pared its initial gains to close 10 paise down at 82.40 against the US dollar in a restricted trade on Tuesday.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 82.21 against the greenback. It witnessed an intra-day high of 82.02 and a low of 82.40 against the American currency during the session.
It finally ended at 82.40 against the US dollar, down 10 paise from its previous close of 82.30.
19 Oct 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks closed broadly higher again on Wall Street Tuesday, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns.
The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite ended 0.9% higher.
Trading was choppy, at one point pulling the Nasdaq into the red as technology stocks lost ground then rallied by the end of the day. It was the latest knee-jerk motion in a market that has been moving erratically in recent weeks. Major indexes are still stuck in a bear market, which is when they've fallen at least 20% from their most recent all-time highs.
Netflix surged 14.5% in after-hours trading after its latest quarterly results topped Wall Street's forecasts. The streaming giant also reported an increase of 2.4 million subscribers during the July-September quarter. The stock fell 1.7% during regular trading before the company released its earnings. Its shares have lost more than half their value so far this year. (AP)