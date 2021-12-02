Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty in red in pre-open

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd will launch its IPO today for public subscription. Asian stocks fell Thursday after a sharp reversal in U.S. shares on concerns about risks from the omicron virus strain and as Jerome Powell reiterated a pivot toward potentially tapering stimulus more quickly
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,122.50 in early deals, up 122.5 points or 0.71%, indicating a negative start for Indian benchmarks in Thursday's trade. On Wednesday, a gauge of global equity markets retreated from early gains on Wednesday as concerns about the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant and sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes next year by the Federal Reserve turned investor sentiment bearish. Indian shares made a strong rebound on the day, following recovery in global markets and strong domestic GDP data. But risks from the new covid-19 variant lingered.
Wednesday market wrap up: Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd)
Yesterday’s (Tuesday) tail end correction was followed by a decent gap up opening in our market; courtesy to some cooling off in global market. The lead extended in the initial trade to hasten towards the 17200 mark. However after this Nifty remained in a band of nearly 100-120 points as we saw Nifty testing both ends (lower as well as higher) on a couple of occasions. Eventually, it ended in favour of the bulls as Nifty concluded the session above 17150 by adding more than a percent gains.
It was yet another difficult session for US market last night; but the new day brought some sunshine for equity markets across the globe. The cooling off in global peers resulted in some positivity here and in the process, Nifty not only managed to reclaim 17000 but also moved towards 17200. From a technical point of view, this rebound was mainly due to banking index, which tested and formed ‘Bullish Hammer’ pattern at the ‘200-SMA’, a couple of days back. This is not letting our market widen the recent damage below 16800 in Nifty. By saying this, we do not mean that the recent correction is over and market is likely to move upwards from here. In our sense, this is merely a breather as markets were extremely oversold. We continue to remain cautious and advise traders not to get carried away by such rebounds. As far as levels are concerned, 17250 – 17350 are to be seen as immediate resistances; whereas on the flipside, 17000 has become a sacrosanct support now. If market remains in a range for a couple of days, we may see lot of stock specific moves on both sides. Traders can continue to focus on it; but it would be a prudent ploy to keep booking timely profits as well.
Bitcoin prices today were trading lower, though, above the $57,000 mark as the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $57,032, down 0.6%. Bitcoin price had recently hit record high of around $69,000 and is up over 99% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Meanwhile, global crypto market cap slipped marginally to $2.76 trillion, as per CoinGecko.
Anand Rathi Wealth IPO opens today
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) today for public subscription and the three-day share sale will conclude on December 6.
Festive sales and pent-up demand drove November goods and services tax (GST) revenue to ₹1.31 trillion, surpassing the previous month’s collection and clocking the second-best performance since the rollout of the new indirect tax system four years ago.
Hong Kong stocks drop at open
Hong Kong stocks began Thursday on the back foot again, tracking losses across most of Asia following a late plunge on Wall Street fuelled by news that the United States had reported its first case of the new Omicron variant.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.57 percent, or 134.87 points, to 23,524.05.
The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 3.64 points, to 3,573.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.15 percent, or 3.67 points, to 2,520.47.
Tokyo stocks open lower extending Omicron rout
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday extending a rout on Wall Street on lingering worries over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and concern about US Federal Reserve policy.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.01 percent, or 282.46 points, at 27,653.16 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.65 percent, or 12.60 points, to 1,924.14.
SGX Nifty loses over 100 points in early deals
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,122.50 in early deals, up 122.5 points or 0.71%, indicating a negative start for Indian benchmarks in Thursday's trade.
Asia stocks dip
Asian stocks fell Thursday after a sharp reversal in U.S. shares on concerns about risks from the omicron virus strain and as Jerome Powell reiterated a pivot toward potentially tapering stimulus more quickly.
Stocks fell in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while U.S. contracts rose. The S&P 500 had its worst two-day selloff since October 2020 after erasing a near-2% rally to slide into the close. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed.
Markets were jolted by the first confirmed U.S. case of the new variant, whose emergence has brought fresh challenges for economic reopening. At the same time, Federal Reserve Chair Powell reiterated that officials should consider a faster reduction of monetary stimulus amid elevated inflation.
Treasuries pared a rally that earlier took the 30-year yield to its lowest level since January. The dollar held a gain. In China, Beijing’s plan to close a loophole used by tech firms to list abroad threatens to sap sentiment.
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.4%
South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%
