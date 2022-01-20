Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for Indian indices

Shares of companies like Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Biocon, Havells India, Bajaj Finserv, Persistent Systems, Agro Tech Foods, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, PNB Housing Finance, Container Corporation Of India, Cyient, Century Textiles & Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, Lyka Labs, Datamatics Global Services, Bank Of Maharashtra, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Mphasis, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Sasken Technologies, VST Industries, and Vimta Labs will be in focus as they announce their December quarter earnings today.
20 Jan 2022, 08:36 AM IST
These 6 stocks continue to be under F&O ban on NSE today
The same six stocks, that were part of F&O stock ban list in the previous session, remain under the ban for trade on Thursday, January 20, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Vodafone Idea, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Indiabulls Housing Finance, Escorts, Granules India and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) continue to be under the F&O ban by the stock exchange for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in ban for trade everyday.
20 Jan 2022, 08:25 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Communications
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday.
20 Jan 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Rupee snaps 3-day losing streak, settles 14 paise higher at 74.44 against USD
The rupee snapped its 3-day losing streak to settle 14 paise higher at 74.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking positive regional peers, even as the domestic equity market settled with significant losses.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 74.70 a dollar, registering a decline of 12 paise from the last close. During the day, it pared losses and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.32.
The domestic unit finally settled at 74.44 (provisional) against the American currency, up 14 paise over its last close.
20 Jan 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Exotic Forex Derivatives Return in RBI’s Push to Deepen Markets
Exotic foreign-exchange derivatives are making a comeback in India, reflecting the central bank’s efforts to deepen the financial markets.
After the Reserve Bank of India’s allowed lenders to offer derivative products earlier this month, banks such as ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. sold barrier forex options to customers including Reliance Industries Ltd. and Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
The return of exotic forex derivatives as well as the introduction of swaptions are part of efforts to give corporates more risk-management options as India’s global trade integration expands. Still, the authorities have tightened rules given that India had to ban derivative products in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis when a large number of firms were left with huge losses on bets gone wrong.
20 Jan 2022, 08:05 AM IST
Oil prices ease from 2014 high, supply concerns limit losses
Oil prices slipped back on Thursday after hitting their highest levels since 2014 in the previous session on the back of strong demand and short-term supply disruptions, underlying factors that limited losses as investors took profits.
Brent crude futures dropped 72 cents, or 0.81%, to $87.72 a barrel, as of 0152 GMT. The global benchmark touched $89.13 a barrel in the last session, its highest since October 2014.
20 Jan 2022, 08:01 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trading 73.50 points (0.41%) lower at 17,904 in early deals
20 Jan 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Asia Stocks Rise
Most Asian stocks rose Thursday, shaking off a tumble in U.S. shares, as traders evaluated the latest reduction in Chinese borrowing costs.
Equities rose in Japan, China and Hong Kong. U.S. futures were steady after the S&P 500 swung between gains and losses before closing down 1%. An ongoing shift away from technology shares left the Nasdaq Composite in correction territory, more than 10% off a November high.
Chinese lenders lowered borrowing costs again after the central bank cut policy loan rates and pledged more easing for an economy struggling with a property slowdown and partial shutdowns to stem Covid. The yuan fixing was set at the strongest level since May 2018.
Treasury yields declined but remain higher for the week on concerns about elevated inflation and the prospect of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. A dollar gauge edged down, crude oil fell and gold was around a two-month high. Australia’s currency advanced on a tumble in unemployment.