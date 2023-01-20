Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat at preopen; HUL, Adani Ent in focus

20 Jan 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Sensex preopens flat with a little tilt towards green; HUL and Adani Enterprises in focus today
20 Jan 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Geojit Financial Services: Triggers to take Nifty beyond 18200 are not yet visible
Dr V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services: Nifty which is now stuck in a narrow band of 17800-18200 is likely to remain in this range in the absence of major triggers. FIIs turning buyers is a major support at 17800. Triggers to take Nifty beyond 18200 are not yet visible. Large Q3 results from the likes of RIL, ICICI Bank and Kotak have to be closely watched for indications. The strength of HDFC twins and the weakness of ICICI Bank indicate some churn within financials. Data on capex, credit growth and manufacturing and services PMI indicate that the growth rebound in the economy is robust. Capital goods segment has the potential to outperform this year.
20 Jan 2023, 08:47 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for Today: IndiGo
IndiGo (CMP 2,123): We have a positive stance on Indigo considering the strong market share position, undisputed leadership, best cost structure, potential in the fastest-growing aviation sector and lower crude prices bringing early turnaround, we reiterate our BUY rating on INDIGO with a Target Price of Rs2,350, valuing the stock at an unrevised EV/EBITDAR multiple of 7.5x FY24E.
Intraday Picks
BPCL (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 350) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs347.50-
345 for the target of Rs358 with a strict stop loss of Rs341.50.
BAJAJ-AUTO (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 3,576) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs3,598-
3,620 for the target of Rs3,520 with a strict stop loss of Rs3,645.
TATACONSUM (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 739) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs742-
747 for the target of Rs722 with a strict stop loss of Rs754.
20 Jan 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Inflation too high, European Central Bank committed to containing it
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said inflation is too high and reiterated the central bank's determination to bring it back to 2 per cent.
"Inflation, by all accounts, however you look at it, is way too high. Our determination at the ECB is to bring it back to 2% in a timely manner, and we are taking all the measures that we have to take in order to do that," Lagarde said speaking at the ongoing five-day World Economic Forum's annual meeting.
The ECB chief was speaking at a session 'Finding Europe's New Growth,' Thursday (local time).
While saying the central bank had already increased interest rates by 250 basis points, Lagarde said it shall "stay the course" until such time when monetary policy moved into "restrictive territory" for long enough so that the inflation can return to 2 per cent in a timely manner. (ANI)
20 Jan 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: HUL, Adani Ent, Hindustan Zinc, LTTS, PVR, AU Small Finance Bank, Bhel, Indiamart Intermesh, Jubilant Foodworks, and Sun Pharma
Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, LTMindtree, Bandhan Bank, Coforge, Union Bank of India, and JSW Energy, will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their December quarter earnings today. (Read More)
20 Jan 2023, 08:24 AM IST
India Post Payments Bank looks set to break even in FY23: CEO
India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is looking to break even by the end of this financial year with gross revenue crossing ₹500 crore. J. Venkatramu managing director and chief executive, IPPB, said the bank is investing heavily in technology and is focusing on getting small savings customers to the India Post network.
“We have a 3.5 million common customer base, who have various small savings schemes and accounts with India Post. The business model is linked to small savings schemes, with very attractive interest rates, which attracts a lot of people to invest in them. But since digital channels are not available, we are focussing on offering online access. Anybody having an account with our payments bank can move money to various small savings schemes digitally, and need not have to go to a branch to deposit cash. We are trying to digitize the whole journey for small savings." (Read More)
20 Jan 2023, 08:20 AM IST
AU Bank net jumps 30% to ₹393 cr on healthy core income
AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported its highest quarterly net profit of ₹393 crore, a growth of 30 per cent annually, for the October-December period of 2022-23 on improved asset quality and the resultant decline in provisions.
The bank said its gross bad loans declined to 1.81 per cent or ₹1,019 crore in the reporting quarter from 2.60 per cent or ₹1,058 crore in December 2021 and net bad loans improved to 0.51 per cent from 1.29 per cent or ₹285 crore and ₹520 crore, respectively.
Of the total provision, ₹127 crore are for the restructured book and ₹98 crore are for contingency provisions and ₹41 crore are floating provision. Standard provisions stood at ₹176 crore or 30 bps of total advances.
Total income of the Jaipur-based company rose 36 per cent to ₹2,413 crore, driven by a full 41 per cent jump in net interest income at ₹1,153 crore. The key profitability metric net interest margin which is the difference between the cost of deposit and loan pricing, at 6.2 per cent. (PTI)
20 Jan 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Q3 net profit rises 7.9 pc to ₹2,481 crore
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported a 7.9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,481 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
The company, which had posted a net profit of ₹2,300 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, said its board has approved a new royalty and central services arrangement with Unilever Group that will see an increase in the fees for the same to 3.45 per cent of turnover from 2.65 per cent in FY22.
Its consolidated total income during the quarter under review rose 16.35 per cent to ₹15,707 crore against ₹13,499 crore a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.
The total expenses stood at ₹12,225 crore in Q3 against ₹10,329 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
HUL CEO and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said the company has sustained its strong momentum and had yet another quarter of solid all-round performance. (PTI)
20 Jan 2023, 07:57 AM IST
Netflix’s Hastings Gives Up CEO Title; Peters Named Co-Chief
Netflix Inc. co-founder Reed Hastings is stepping aside as chief executive officer of the company he’s led for more than two decades, leaving the position to his two longtime associates, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters.
Sarandos, who was already co-CEO, is the company’s public face in Hollywood while Peters, previously chief operating officer, has overseen its product development and push into advertising. Hastings, 62, will serve as executive chairman of the company.
“Our board has been discussing succession planning for many years (even founders need to evolve!)," Hastings said in a blog post. “The board and I believe it’s the right time to complete my succession."
Netflix ended the year on a high note. The company added 7.66 million subscribers in the final quarter of 2022, easily topping the 4.5 million average estimate of Wall Street analysts. Revenue, at $7.85 billion, was in line with estimates. Although it earnings, at 12 cents per share, fell well below the same period a year ago, the company forecast that its profit margin and free cash flow would improve in the year ahead.
Netflix jumped about 6% in after-hours trading after the announcement. Shares of Paramount Global, Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery also rose in late trading. (Bloomberg)
20 Jan 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Microeconomic stability getting bolstered as inflation coming under control: RBI
The economic outlook of the country is optimistic and as the inflation rate is also falling around the tolerance limit, the macroeconomic stability is getting bolstered, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its January monthly bulletin. The central bank pointed towards narrowing the current account deficit (CAD) and said that emerging markets are appearing more resilient.
The year 2023 is coming with bigger risk than the previous year stemming from United States monetary policy and the US dollar, an article in RBI bulletin said. (Read More)
20 Jan 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Adani Enterprises to list all its businesses over 2026-29
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd, which is set to raise ₹20,000 crore through a follow-on public offer, expects all its business verticals across roads, airports and industries, to achieve the scale for independent listing between 2026 and 2029.
Adani Enterprises is the incubation platform of the group, having spun off businesses across ports, transmission, renewables and city gas distribution into separate listed entities.
“Once a business meets three tests—the capacity to execute business plans independently; stable capital structure; and organizational capability, meaning the business has the capability to execute the projects it undertakes and can operate the assets in a world class manner—it possibly becomes available for demerger," Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer, Adani Group, said at a press conference on Thursday. (Read More)
20 Jan 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Air India’s mega jet deal with Airbus, Boeing held up by engine-cost debate
Air India Ltd.’s order for as many as 500 aircraft from Airbus SE and Boeing Co. is being held up by an impasse with engine makers powering the 737 Max, dragging out what stands to be one of the biggest single purchases in civil aviation history.
CFM International, the General Electric Co. and Safran SA joint venture, is reluctant to offer big discounts on engines and maintenance that typically accompany mega orders, according to people familiar with the negotiations. The deadlock centers on the hourly rates Air India would pay for repairs, said one of the people, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. (Read More)
20 Jan 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Vedanta to sell Zinc International assets to Hindustan Zinc for USD 2,981 million
Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta on Thursday said it will sell Zinc International assets to Hindustan Zinc for a cash consideration of USD 2,981 million.
Vedanta's board approved the sale of Zinc International assets held by THL Zinc Ventures Ltd (Mauritius) (THLZV), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the metals and mining major.
The assets held THLZV through THL Zinc Ltd (Mauritius) comprising shares held in Black Mountain Mining Pty Ltd, South Africa (69.6 per cent) and THL Zinc Namibia Holdings (Pty) Ltd (100 per cent), Namibia, will be sold to the proposed wholly-owned subsidiary (SPV) of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) for a cash consideration not exceeding USD 2,981 million, Vedanta said in a filing.
Vedanta holds 64.92 per cent of the equity share capital of HZL.
The proposed transaction will be subject to receipt of necessary regulatory nods. (PTI)
20 Jan 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Longer wait for GST tribunals with Council yet to clear proposals
Businesses may have to wait longer for quicker resolution of Goods and Services Tax (GST)-related disputes under the proposed appellate tribunals, as the Finance Bill 2023 is expected to skip crucial amendments needed in this regard.
The plan to set up GST appellate tribunals (GSTAT) across the country missed a crucial opportunity with the federal tax body, the GST Council, not clearing the proposals at its last meeting on 17 December, a person informed about the Centre-state discussions said. (Read More)
20 Jan 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today, here we list out important details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] Jubilant Food: Buy at ₹510, target ₹535, stop loss ₹500; and
2] UPL: Buy at ₹747, target ₹773, stop loss ₹738. (Read More)
20 Jan 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Sun Pharma to acquire US firm Concert for $576 mn
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday agreed to buy Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $576 million to access the US company’s experimental drugs for treating skin diseases, including patchy hair loss.
Concert Pharmaceuticals has an extensive patent portfolio, including its lead product candidate, deuruxolitinib, a late-stage drug for treating alopecia areata, an autoimmune dermatological disease resulting in patchy hair loss.
The deal will help strengthen Sun Pharma’s dermatology product range in the US. The company said its immediate focus is on submitting a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2023. (Read More)
20 Jan 2023, 07:30 AM IST
US Wall Street lose ground on Thursday as recession fears weigh on market
Wall Street's losses deepened Thursday as worries that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession kept stock traders in a selling mood.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell 0.8%, their third straight drop. The Nasdaq composite lost 1%.
Every major index is on track for a weekly loss after the market kicked off the year with a two-week rally. Analysts expect the broader market to remain unsteady as investors try to get a clearer picture of inflation and the economy’s path ahead.
“It’s very reflective of the conflicting views that investors have with respect to where things are headed here in early 2023," said Greg Bassuk, CEO at AXS Investments.
Reports showed weakness in several areas of the economy, including the housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, though they weren’t quite as bad as expected and the job market appears to remain healthy. They follow worse-than-expected readings a day earlier on retail sales, a cornerstone of the economy, and industrial production.
The weaker economic data “has investors a little bit on edge, questioning how much consumer resilience is left in the tank," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. (AP)