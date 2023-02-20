Stock Market LIVE: Indices to open on stable note; SGX Nifty in green

20 Feb 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Adani’s new cash figures draw investors’ scrutiny
The Adani group’s decision to club non-current investments and security money put up against bank guarantees as part of cash equivalents has raised concerns among analysts about whether the new classification portrays an accurate picture of the group’s ability to meet financial obligations.
In a 14 February filing to the exchange, the Adani group said it had ₹31,646 crore ($3.9 billion) in cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 2022. However, a footnote in the filing said that the cash balances included “cash & cash equivalents, bank balances, current investments, the market value of marketable securities (non-current investments), the balance held as margin money and deposit for more than 12 months". (Read More)
20 Feb 2023, 08:38 AM IST
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months
India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 8.319 billion to USD 566.948 billion in the week ending on February 10, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest data.
This is reported to be the sharpest slump in the overall forex reserves in over 11 months.
During the week that ended on February 3, the reserves declined by USD 1.494 billion to USD 575.267.
According to RBI's latest data, India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, declined USD 7.108 billion to USD 500.587 billion.
Gold reserves declined by USD 919 million to USD 42.862 billion.
At the start of last year 2022, the overall forex reserves were at about USD 633 billion. Much of the decline can be attributed to RBI's intervention and a rise in the cost of imported goods in recent times. (ANI)
20 Feb 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: HUL, IndiGo, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Adani Group, GAIL India, Biocon, Crisil, PI Industries, and Samvardhana Motherson International
Parsvnath Developers will be among the stocks in focus as it will declare its December quarter earnings today. (Read More)
20 Feb 2023, 08:22 AM IST
India's domestic air travel sees recovery, reaches pre-Covid levels
India's domestic air travel has improved and reached the pre-Covid levels, according to the latest data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The country's domestic air travel touched 85.7% of pre-Covid 2019 levels in 2022, the IATA added.
As per the global aviation regulatory body, Indian airlines saw a significant improvement in domestic air travel as well as revenue. India's domestic RPKs (revenue passenger kilometres) rose 48.8% last year compared with 2021, IATA said. (Read More)
20 Feb 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Ambuja Cements continues to be among stocks under F&O ban on NSE
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, February 20, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks continue to be part of the F&O ban list whereas Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) have been removed from the ban by the stock exchange for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade every day. (Read More)
20 Feb 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Biocon recalls 3,665 bottles of antifungal drug in US for failed degradation specifications
Biotechnology major Biocon is recalling 3,665 bottles of antifungal medication in the US market for “failed degradation specifications", according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
In its latest Enforcement Report, the US health regulator said that the Bengaluru-based firm is recalling 3,665 bottles of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets (100 mg, 60-count bottle), used to treat serious fungal infections like invasive aspergillosis.
USFDA noted that the New Jersey-based Biocon Pharma Inc is recalling the affected lot due to “Failed Impurities/Degradation Specifications: High Out Of Specification degradation results."
The lot has been manufactured by Biocon Pharma and distributed in the US by Iselin-based Biocon Pharma Inc, it added.
Biocon initiated the Class II nationwide (US) recall on January 31, this year. (PTI)
20 Feb 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those three intraday stocks:
1] LT: Buy at ₹2226, target ₹2300, stop loss ₹2200;
2] Godrej Consumer Products: Buy at ₹942, target ₹985, stop loss ₹925; and
3] Pidilite Industries: Buy at ₹2333, target ₹2400, stop loss ₹2300. (Read More)
20 Feb 2023, 07:46 AM IST
IndiGo enters in competition with Air India, orders nearly 500 aircraft to expand its reach to Europe
IndiGo has partnered with Turkish airlines to expand its reach to Europe and has ordered nearly 500 more aircraft as part of its expansion plan, said Vinay Malhotra, Head of International Sales on Friday, adding that it will help improve passenger services from India to Istanbul and to Europe.
As per the airline officials, IndiGo has ordered flights from European giant Airbus and US Boeing both.
Speaking to ANI, Malhotra said the airline is currently flying 1,800 flights a day and 10 per cent of them on international routes.
"IndiGo has ordered 500 more aircraft for the expansion plan. Currently flying 1,800 flights a day and 10 per cent of them on international routes. Our current international flights are concentrated around the Indian sub-continent and some other countries around. The farthest we travel is to Turkey and Istanbul. We have been very keen to fly further and that's why a partnership with Turkish airlines. This is a codeship partnership which allows us to penetrate Europe like never before," he said. (ANI)
20 Feb 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson's subsidiary acquires 100% stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) subsidiary on Sunday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH, (Germany) having an enterprise value of 540 million euros.
Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV) is the subsidiary of SAMIL, which has entered into the agreement with the SAS company from Faurecia, a company of the FORVIA Group. (Read More)
20 Feb 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Bitcoin shakes off sellers to hold steady after three-day rally
Bitcoin finished the work week on an even keel, recouping earlier steep losses to finish unchanged as bullish sentiment offset concern over a widening US crypto enforcement effort and the backdrop of rising interest rates.
The largest digital token rose as much as 2% on Friday afternoon in New York before ending little changed at about $24,490 as of 5 p.m. Bitcoin erased declines that had sent it slumping more than 4% earlier in the session and appeared ready to once again breach the $25,000 mark. It pierced that level for the first time since August on Thursday. Smaller tokens such as Ether, Avalanche and Binance Coin also bounced back, as did an index of the 100 biggest coins. (Read More)
20 Feb 2023, 07:31 AM IST
ED accuses Pernod Ricard of more policy violations
An Indian investigating agency has accused French spirits group Pernod Ricard in court documents of illegally making profits in India of $23 million by giving false price information and conspiring in an email campaign to sway New Delhi city's liquor policy.
The latest accusations against Pernod by India's financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, detailed in the agency's 14,000-page filing of Jan. 6 in a New Delhi court, formally name the French group's local unit as an accused. (Read More)
20 Feb 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Adani maps comeback strategy after $132 billion Hindenburg rout
Almost a month after a bombshell short seller report lopped off $132 billion in market value from Gautam Adani’s empire, the Indian billionaire has hired top-shelf US crisis communication and legal teams, scrapped a $850 million coal plant purchase, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promises to repay more.
The ports-to-power conglomerate helmed by Adani — who used to be Asia’s richest person — is hoping to claw back the narrative with this playbook and calm jittery investors and lenders after US-based Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused it of accounting fraud, stock manipulation and other corporate governance lapses. The Adani Group denies these allegations. (Read More)
20 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street closes another bumpy week with a mixed finish on Friday
Wall Street closed another bumpy week with a mixed performance on Friday amid worries that inflation is not cooling as quickly or as smoothly as hoped.
The S&P fell 0.3% after paring a bigger loss from the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points, or 0.4%, after coming back from an early loss of 179 points, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.
Stocks have hit turbulence in February after shooting higher in January with hopes that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates and that the economy could avoid a severe recession. Reports recently have shown more strength than expected in everything from the job market to retail sales to inflation itself, raising worries that the Federal Reserve will have to get tougher on interest rates.
That’s forced a sharp recalibration on Wall Street as investors move their forecasts for rates closer to the “higher for longer" stance that the Federal Reserve has long been espousing. The hope is that high rates can drive down inflation, but they also hurt investment prices and risk causing a severe recession.
Economists at Goldman Sachs added one more hike by the Fed in June to their forecast, meaning they see its key short-term rate ultimately rising to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. That rate was at virtually zero a year ago, and it hasn’t topped 5.25% since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2001. It's currently at a range of 4.50% to 4.75%. (AP)