Stock Market LIVE: Indian indices may see weak start; SGX Nifty under pressure

Much of the debate in markets is now focused on whether the US Fed will deliver another quarter-point hike or pause at its meeting on 21-22 March. Traders no longer see much chance of a bigger half-point hike that Chair Jerome Powell had put on the table just before concerns about financial stability emerged.
20 Mar 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Shapoorji Pallonji nears major revamp
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, one of India’s oldest business conglomerates, is undertaking a major restructuring by creating two holding companies to house its diverse businesses, ranging from real estate and construction to oil and gas, to be overseen by children of brothers Shapoor and Cyrus Mistry, according to two people aware of the development.
As part of the reorganization, Shapoorji Pallonji Co. Pvt. Ltd will cease to operate as the holding and operating entity for group companies. The mantle of the holding company will go to S.P. Finance Pvt. Ltd and S.C. Finance Pvt. Ltd, each of which will own a sizable 47.69% stake in Shapoorji Pallonji Co. Pvt. Ltd, the people said, requesting anonymity. (Read here)
20 Mar 2023, 07:59 AM IST
SGX Nifty under pressure
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were down 84.50 points at 17,077.50, indicating a tepid start for Indian indices on Monday.
On Friday, the Sensex rose 355.06 points to close at 57,989.90, while the Nifty climbed up 114.40 points to end the day at 17,100.
20 Mar 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Credit Suisse tells staff bonuses will still be paid, go to work: Bloomberg
Credit Suisse Group AG told staff that promised bonuses and pay increases will still be paid as the bank seeks to keep “business as usual" after a tumultuous week that ended in a takeover by its fiercest Swiss rival.
There will be no changes to payroll arrangements and bonuses will still be paid on March 24, Credit Suisse said in an internal memo to staff. In many countries, bonuses have already been paid, and the bank doesn’t not expect any changes for remaining jurisdictions, according to the memo. A spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Read here)
20 Mar 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Asia stocks steady as Credit Suisse buyout brings relief
Asian stocks steadied and U.S futures rose on Monday in relief at a weekend rescue deal for Credit Suisse and a concerted effort from central banks to shore up the mood, though trade was tense and volatile as contagion fears stalked financial shares.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% in bumpy trade and bonds fell as investors reckoned less immediate fears of financial instability reduced the likelihood of rate cuts later this year.
Beaten-down bank shares bounced 1% in Tokyo, while the broader Nikkei fell 0.2%. Financials in Australia fell 0.8% and the ASX 200 fell 0.5%.
Over the weekend, UBS said it will buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities. Central banks including the Fed, the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan pledged to deepen support for liquidity, by increasing the frequency of seven-day dollar-swap operations from weekly to daily.
Wall Street closed lower on Friday, marking the end of a tumultuous week dominated by an unfolding crisis in the banking sector and the gathering storm clouds of possible recession. All three indexes ended the session deep in negative territory, with financial stocks down the most among the major sectors of the S&P 500.