Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

Asian markets opened lower tracking Wall Street which closed lower owing to expectations from first quarter earnings, besides key benchmarks being dragged down by Tesla after it's driverless vehicle was involved in a fatal accident.
20 Apr 2021, 08:30:21 AM IST
Market outlook
Indian markets may rise on Tuesday as vaccination will be open for all adults starting 1 May amid rise in covid cases. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday the 30-share index ended 882.61 or 1.81% lower at 47,949.42. The Nifty also slipped 258.40 or 1.77% closing at 14,359.45. (Read here)
20 Apr 2021, 08:20:51 AM IST
Oil prices rise on weaker dollar, likely drawdown in US stocks
Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar supported commodities and on expectations that crude inventories fell in the United States, the world’s biggest oil user, though rising coronavirus cases in Asia capped gains. Brent crude futures for June delivery rose by 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $67.33 a barrel at 0157 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery, which expire on Tuesday, were up 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $63.57 barrel. The more-active June contract was at $63.71, up 0.4%, or 28 cents. (Reuters)
20 Apr 2021, 08:08:41 AM IST
ICICI Bank steps up hiring in investment banking amid IPO rush
ICICI Bank Ltd is making its biggest hiring push in investment banking and institutional equities in four years, as it anticipates a rise in companies going public.
The Mumbai-based firm plans to add five mid-to-senior level hires in each of the two units, which currently have 130 bankers in total, according to Ajay Saraf, head of investment banking and institutional equities at ICICI Securities Ltd. The new roles will be concentrated in sectors such as technology and health care, he said.
20 Apr 2021, 07:58:50 AM IST
Cadila Healthcare eyeing ramp up post vaccine approval
Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare Ltd, which expects regulatory approval for its vaccine against Covid-19 by June, will potentially ramp up capacity to 240 million annual doses as the country races to contain the world’s fastest-growing coronavirus outbreak.
Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based Cadila is expecting efficacy readings from its last stage of clinical trials in May, Sharvil Patel, the family-run firm’s managing director, said in an interview. If that data is promising, the drugmaker may double its vaccine making capabilities and is banking on a new local factory that will likely be commissioned next month, according to Patel. (Bloomberg)
20 Apr 2021, 07:45:56 AM IST
Asian markets open lower tracking US peers
Asia stocks slipped at the open Tuesday after weakness in the technology sector pulled US indexes from all-time peaks, with investors weighing corporate earnings and recent spikes in virus cases. The yen hit its strongest level since early March. Shares fell in Japan and Australia and futures pointed lower in Hong Kong. Treasury yields slipped back below 1.6% and the dollar dipped.
SGX Nifty was at14,420.00, up 85.75 points or 0.60% at 7:31 am IST.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:05 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%
Japan’s Topix Index slid 1.5%
Korea’s Kospi Index edged up 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.4%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures retreated 0.5%
20 Apr 2021, 07:33:02 AM IST
Wall Street off record highs
US stocks closed lower, slipping from last week’s record levels, as investors awaited guidance from first-quarter earnings to justify high valuations, while Tesla Inc. shares fell after a fatal car crash. The S&P 500 was mostly lower, with Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Nvidia Corp also weighing on the benchmark index as analysts await results this week and next that form the bulk of earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.04 points, or 0.36%, to 34,077.63. The S&P 500 lost 22.21 points, or 0.53%, at 4,163.26; while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 137.58 points, or 0.98%, to 13,914.77.