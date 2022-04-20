Market Live: Sensex jumps 550 pts, Nifty above 17,100; Maruti, RIL, ITC rally

20 Apr 2022, 10:24 AM IST
Dolly Khanna trims stake in multibagger textile stock in Q4FY22
Dolly Khanna portfolio: Buying a good business at an attractive valuations is important but booking profit at right time is also important. Chennai-based ace investor Dolly Khanna has probably done the same after booking partial profit in this shares, which is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. The marquee investor has booked partial profit in this multibagger textile stock trimming her stake in the company from 1.55 per cent to 1.42 per cent in recently ended March 2022 quarter.
20 Apr 2022, 10:15 AM IST
HDFC Ltd to sell 10% equity in HDFC Capital to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
HDFC Ltd has entered into binding agreements to sell 10% of share capital of HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd (HDFC Capital) to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for about ₹184 crore. ADIA is also the primary investor in the alternative investment funds managed by HDFC Capital.
20 Apr 2022, 10:08 AM IST
Top Sensex losers in early trade: Black Box, Centrum Capital, GAIL
20 Apr 2022, 09:54 AM IST
Rupee surges 19 paise to 76.31 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 19 paise to 76.31 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking positive trends among Asian and emerging market currencies.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.41 against the American dollar, then gained further ground to quote at 76.31, registering a rise of 19 paise from the last close.
On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated by 21 paise to close at 76.50 against the US dollar.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.32 per cent lower at 100.64.
20 Apr 2022, 09:46 AM IST
Top Sensex gainers in early trade: OnMobile Global, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Vinati Organics gain
20 Apr 2022, 09:35 AM IST
Indices in early trade: BSE Sensex trading 378 points higher, all tj-
20 Apr 2022, 09:29 AM IST
Top Sensex volume toppers: HDFC Bank, Reliance, Infosys, Maruti, HDFC lead
20 Apr 2022, 09:24 AM IST
Nifty50 at open: Trades above 17,000; Eicher Motors, Coal India, Tata Motors top gainers
20 Apr 2022, 09:23 AM IST
Sensex at open: Trades 407 points higher; Maruti, Reliance rally, Kotak Bank drags
20 Apr 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Nifty50 at open: Trades above 17,000 level; JSW Steel top gainer
20 Apr 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Sensex at pre-open: IndusInd Bank, Titan, Ultratech Cement top gainers
20 Apr 2022, 08:51 AM IST
Stock market fraud: Zerodha alerts investors of this scam, suggests 3 ways to avoid being duped
Noting ‘pump and dumps’ to be one of the oldest scams in the stock market, Zerodha recently stated that though, some cases come under the scanner, most go unnoticed. Further, educating investors about how the scam is carried out, the online stockbroking agency also showed them how to remain vigilant of such frauds to avoid being duped. Read here to know more:
20 Apr 2022, 08:49 AM IST
Gold hits over one-week low as firm Treasury yields, dollar dim appeal
Gold prices hit a more than one-week low on Wednesday, as a firmer U.S. dollar and Treasury yields continued to weigh on bullion demand. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,944.77 per ounce, as of 0206 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 11. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,947.70. On Tuesday, prices fell up to 1.8% as a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields overshadowed inflows into bullion.
20 Apr 2022, 08:45 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for two weeks
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last two weeks on Wednesday, 20 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
20 Apr 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Multibagger stock's share split date today. Scrip hits 52-week high on ex-date
Stock market today: Diligent Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In latest exchange communication, the company management has informed Indian exchanges about the decision on subdivision of its stocks in 1:5. It also informed that the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action is 20th April 2022 i.e. today. However, market investors have already started reacting to the corporate action of the company. The multibagger stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last two sessions and on both sessions, it has climbed to its new 52-week high.
20 Apr 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Day trading guide for Wednesday
8 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th April
20 Apr 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Oil prices tumble 5% on global commodities selloff after IMF lowers growth forecasts
Crude oil prices fell 5 per cent Tuesday amid a selloff in global commodity markets after the International Monetary Fund slashed its world growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023, citing runaway fuel and food costs and other challenges from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, settled down $5.91, or 5.2 per cent, at $107.25 per barrel. It plunged more than $6 earlier, hitting a session low of $106.81.
New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, the benchmark for US crude, settled down $5.65, or 5.2 per cent, at $102.56. The intraday low for WTI was $101.55.
Both crude benchmarks had gained about 15% over four previous days of trading as oil markets rallied on expectations of a further supply squeeze from Western sanctions imposed on Russia.
20 Apr 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Stocks wobble as China lockdowns drag; yen wallows
Oil and stock markets were under pressure on Wednesday on worries about the fallout from China's pandemic lockdowns, while the yen slightly extended its record losing streak as traders put Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy settings to the test.
The Chinese yuan hit its lowest since October after the central bank promised support for the services sector, but was volatile as China also surprised and disappointed equities investors by not cutting lending rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady as modest losses in Hong Kong and Shanghai offset gains in Sydney. Japan's Nikkei trimmed early gains to stand 0.5% higher by mid morning.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% and Nasdaq futures dropped 0.9%.
20 Apr 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Japan posts trade gap far wider than forecasts as China exports slow, energy imports soar
Japan recorded a trade deficit in March that was more than four times wider than market forecasts, as China-bound exports slowed sharply while soaring energy prices raised the cost of imports, adding to economic challenges brought by conflict in Ukraine.
Outgoing trade was restrained by a decline in car exports and a slowdown in the growth of shipments to Japan's biggest trading partner China, data showed, indicating continuing risk from global supply constraints and the coronavirus pandemic.
The persistent trade deficit highlights the world's third-largest economy's vulnerability to soaring import costs.
20 Apr 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open higher on cheap yen, US gains
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a cheaper yen and gains on Wall Street where investors were encouraged by better-than-expected US housing starts data and solid corporate earnings.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.76 percent, or 204.38 points, at 27,189.47 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.83 percent, or 15.69 points, at 1,911.39.
The dollar firmed to 129.23 yen from 128.89 yen in New York late Tuesday, extending the yen's recent falls driven by higher US Treasury yields.
20 Apr 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Australian shares rise on tech and healthcare boost; Ramsay soars on $14.8 bn bid
Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in healthcare and technology stocks on a buoyant U.S. dollar and overnight Wall Street gains, while Ramsay Healthcare posted a record jump on getting a buyout bid from a KKR & Co-led consortium.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8% to 7,624.80 by 0047 GMT, extending gains to a fourth consecutive session. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday.
Export reliant healthcare stocks led gains among sub-indices, climbing 3.1% as the U.S. dollar rose.
Australia's largest private hospital operator, Ramsay Health Care, soared as much as 29.8% to hit a record intraday percentage gain, after receiving a A$20.05 billion ($14.83 billion) takeover bid from a consortium led by KKR.
20 Apr 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
Netflix Inc said inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted deeper losses ahead, marking an abrupt shift in fortune for a streaming company that thrived during the pandemic.
The company said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion took a toll, resulting in the loss of 700,000 members.
Wall Street sent Netflix's stock tumbling 26% after the bell on Tuesday and erased about $40 billion of its stock market value. Since it warned in January of weak subscriber growth, the company has lost nearly half of its value.
20 Apr 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Earnings boost Wall Street while growth fears sink oil
U.S. stocks surged Tuesday on the back of stronger than expected corporate earnings, but bleak forecasts on global economic growth pushed up bond yields and drove down oil.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way for gains in U.S. markets, as many corporations began to report stronger than expected earnings. Those reports helped investors shake off warnings from global forecasters of a slowdown in economic growth, which weighed on other sectors like bonds and oil.
Of the 49 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly earnings as of Tuesday, nearly 80% have topped profit estimates, per Refinitiv data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.45%, the S&P 500 gained 1.61% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.15%.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, was up 0.81%.
The surge came even as global economic bodies began to air warnings on economic growth. Both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund slashed their global economic outlooks for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, citing turmoil emanating from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the pitched battle against inflation worldwide.
The current battle by central banks worldwide to curb inflation continued to boost bond markets, where U.S. Treasury yields continued to move upward.