Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

20 May 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Day trading guide for Friday
6 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th May
20 May 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Delta Corp, PNB continue to be under NSE's F&O ban stock list
As many as four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, May 20, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
20 May 2022, 08:15 AM IST
eMudhra IPO opens for subscription today. GMP, key things to know before you apply
Digital signature certificate provider eMudhra Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription today. and conclude on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The firm has fixed a price band of ₹243-256 a share for its issue. It has raised ₹124 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.
20 May 2022, 08:02 AM IST
IMF urges Asia to be mindful of spillover risks from tightening
Asian economies must be mindful of spillover risks as a decade of unconventional easing policies by major central banks is withdrawn faster than expected, International Monetary Fund(IMF) Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura said.
This risk applied particularly to the most vulnerable economies, said Okamura, without naming them.
Asian economies faced a choice between supporting growth with more stimulus and withdrawing it to stabilise debt and inflation, he said.
20 May 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Cooking oil prices to cool as Indonesia lifts export ban
Cooking oil prices in the domestic market are set to soften after Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, Thursday decided to lift its export ban from next week. A prolonged ban would have doubled prices as India is the largest importer of palm oil from the Southeast Asian country.
20 May 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Asia stocks, US futures rise as sentiment steadies
Stocks in Asia and US futures pushed higher Friday amid a bout of relative calm in markets, though worries about a darkening economic outlook and China’s Covid struggles could yet stoke more volatility.
Equities rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia, shrugging off modest losses for Wall Street shares Thursday. European contracts also made gains.
Sovereign bonds mostly held a rally, with the US 10-year Treasury yield at 2.85%. A dollar gauge trimmed its biggest one-day drop since 2020.
In China, banks may cut benchmark lending rates for a second time this year as Covid lockdowns sap growth, according to a Bloomberg survey.
Shanghai found three Covid cases outside quarantine, raising questions over whether plans to loosen curbs there will be impacted. The offshore yuan fell.
Oil hovered near $112 a barrel, gold held a rally and Bitcoin was near $30,000.
Markets continue to reflect mounting concerns about an economic downturn, in part as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to quell price pressures. Global shares are on course for an historic seventh week of declines.
20 May 2022, 07:39 AM IST
World stocks slide as growth fears persist, safe-havens gain
Global equities fell further on Thursday, unable to sustain a late rally on Wall Street, as investors dumped stocks on fears of sluggish growth and bought safe-haven assets such as government debt and the Swiss franc.
Supply chain woes continued to fuel inflation and growth concerns as Cisco Systems Inc warned of persistent component shortages, knocking its shares down 13.7%. The plunge made it the latest big name stock this week to post its largest decline in more than a decade.
Data showed factory output in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region decelerated far more than expected in May with the business outlook for the six months ahead the weakest in more than 13 years, a regional Federal Reserve bank survey said.
Some megacap growth stocks that have underperformed this year posted gains but the rally fizzled. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75%, the S&P 500 lost 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.26%.
20 May 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Oil steady as economic worries offset possible China demand rise
Oil prices were little changed on Friday as worries about weaker economic growth offset expectations that crude demand could rebound in China as Shanghai lifts some coronavirus lockdowns.
Brent futures for July delivery fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $111.68 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $111.85 on its last day as the front-month.
WTI futures for July, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 0.6% to $109.20 a barrel.
That put WTI on track to rise for a fourth week in a row for the first time since mid-February. Brent was up less than 1% after falling less than 1% last week.
20 May 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open higher
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday despite falls on Wall Street as bargain-hunting purchases offset some risk-off sentiment among investors.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.14 percent, or 36.47 points, at 26,439.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.03 percent, or 0.49 points, at 1,860.57.
"Investors will stay cautious today on uncertainty over the US economy... but shares are likely to be bought because of their affordability," Mizuho Securities said in a note.