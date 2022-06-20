Stock Market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty hints at weak start for Indian indices

20 Jun 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Air India prepares one of the largest aircraft deals in history: Bloomberg
Air India Ltd. is considering ordering as many as 300 narrowbody jets, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the largest orders in commercial aviation history as the formerly state-run airline looks to overhaul its fleet under new ownership.
The carrier may order Airbus SE’s A320neo family jets or Boeing Co.’s 737 Max models, or a mix of both, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are confidential. A deal for 300 737 Max-10 jets could be worth $40.5 billion at sticker prices, although discounts are common in such large purchases.
Winning a narrowbody order in India would be a coup for Boeing, as rival Airbus dominates the skies in the country, the world’s fastest-growing aviation market before the Covid pandemic. IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., is the world’s largest customer for the European manufacturer’s best-selling narrowbodies, ordering more than 700, and others including Vistara, Go Airlines India Ltd. and AirAsia India Ltd. fly planes from the same family.
20 Jun 2022, 08:10 AM IST
SGX Nifty ticks lower
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 70.50 points, or 0.46%, to 15,245 in early deals on Monday, hinting at a weak start for Indian incomes.
On Friday, the BSE Sensex fell 135 points to 51,360, while the Nifty50 declined 67 points to 15,293.
20 Jun 2022, 07:53 AM IST
Asia starts on weak note; monetary tightening weighs
Asian stocks fell Monday and US equity futures erased a climb as tightening monetary policy kept sentiment in check.
MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares hit the lowest since June 2020 amid drops in Japan and Hong Kong and mixed performance in China, where banks kept their main lending rates unchanged.
S&P 500 contracts turned lower, while those for the Nadsaq 100 reversed a gain of more than 1%.
Markets are set to remain on edge amid elevated price pressures and concern that monetary tightening in a range of nations portends more losses.
In the latest Fed commentary, Governor Christopher Waller said he would support another 75-basis-point rate increase at the central bank’s July meeting should economic data come in as he expects.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%
Japan’s Topix index fell 1.1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.6%, South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.3%, Hang Seng Index fell 0.4%, and Shanghai Composite was little changed.
On Friday, Wall Street stocks ended a rocky week mostly higher but lower for the week amid worsening fears of recession as the US central bank takes aggressive action against inflation.
The broad-based S&P 500, which entered a bear market week, added 0.2% to finish at 3,674.84, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.4% to 10,798.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.% to 29,888.78, after closing below 30,000 on Thursday for the first time since January 2021.
The S&P lost 5.8% in the week, its worst performance since 2020, while the Dow and Nasdaq dropped 4.8%.
Wall Street stocks have been battered amid moves to raise interest rates to combat blistering inflation.