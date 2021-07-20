Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian indices

OPEN APP
2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 08:07 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open higher on Tuesday. The SGX Nifty was down 0.29%. The Sensex closed at 52,553.40, down 586.66 points or 1.10%, while the Nifty was at 15,752.40, down 171.00 points or 1.07% on Monday.

Indian indices may open lower on Tuesday. Equities fell modestly in Japan and China —where banks kept the benchmark loan rate steady—and were little changed in Hong Kong. Earlier, US markets closed over 2% lower.

20 Jul 2021, 08:07:51 AM IST

LIC HFL approaches SAT to settle issue on preference shares

The housing finance arm of the country's largest life insurer, LIC Housing Finance, has approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) with regard to the company's proposal of allotting over 4.5 crore preferential shares to the parent company LIC. The company has been asked to explain how it arrived at the decision to fix the issue price for the preference shares at 514.25 apiece for allotting 4,54,00,000 equity shares to LIC. (PTI)

20 Jul 2021, 07:54:49 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels

Fuel prices today were kept unchanged again for the third consecutive day, however, still remained at record high levels across metros given the continuous increase in prices in the last few months. Petrol is retailing at 101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at 89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 107.83 per litre, whereas diesel has reached 97.45 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at 102.08 per litre and diesel prices at 93.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices at 102.49 per litre; diesel prices – 94.39 per litre. (Read here)

20 Jul 2021, 07:54:03 AM IST

Asian stocks open lower

A retreat in global stocks moderated Tuesday and U.S. futures climbed as investors assessed the threat posed to the economic recovery from the spread of the delta coronavirus variant. Treasuries trimmed gains.

Equities fell modestly in Japan and China -- where banks kept the benchmark loan rate steady -- and were little changed in Hong Kong. U.S. contracts advanced after the S&P 500 fell the most in two months on a reversal of the reopening trade as cyclicals like energy and financial shares slid.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 10:48 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%.

Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3%

South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was steady

China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.5%

SGX Nifty was down 0.29%

20 Jul 2021, 07:37:02 AM IST

Wall Street indices see significant plunge

Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2% on Monday, with the Dow posting its worst day in nine months, as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases and increasing U.S. deaths drove investors out of risky assets, crushing bond yields and share prices. Oil prices plunged more than 6%, driven down both by worries about future demand and by an OPEC+ agreement to increase supply. U.S. Treasury bond yields tumbled to five-month lows, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes sinking 12.2 basis points to 1.177%, close to the session's low of 1.176%, a level last seen in February. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended trading sharply lower, with the S&P and the Nasdaq suffering their largest one-day percentage falls since mid-May.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 725.81 points, or 2.09%, to 33,962.04, the S&P 500 lost 68.67 points, or 1.59%, to 4,258.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 152.25 points, or 1.06%, to 14,274.98.

