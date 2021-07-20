Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian indices

Indian indices may open lower on Tuesday. Equities fell modestly in Japan and China —where banks kept the benchmark loan rate steady—and were little changed in Hong Kong. Earlier, US markets closed over 2% lower.
20 Jul 2021, 08:07:51 AM IST
LIC HFL approaches SAT to settle issue on preference shares
The housing finance arm of the country's largest life insurer, LIC Housing Finance, has approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) with regard to the company's proposal of allotting over 4.5 crore preferential shares to the parent company LIC. The company has been asked to explain how it arrived at the decision to fix the issue price for the preference shares at ₹514.25 apiece for allotting 4,54,00,000 equity shares to LIC. (PTI)
20 Jul 2021, 07:54:49 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels
Fuel prices today were kept unchanged again for the third consecutive day, however, still remained at record high levels across metros given the continuous increase in prices in the last few months. Petrol is retailing at ₹101.84 in Delhi, whereas diesel at ₹89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹107.83 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹97.45 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at ₹102.08 per litre and diesel prices at ₹93.02 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices at ₹102.49 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.39 per litre. (Read here)
20 Jul 2021, 07:54:03 AM IST
Asian stocks open lower
A retreat in global stocks moderated Tuesday and U.S. futures climbed as investors assessed the threat posed to the economic recovery from the spread of the delta coronavirus variant. Treasuries trimmed gains.
Equities fell modestly in Japan and China -- where banks kept the benchmark loan rate steady -- and were little changed in Hong Kong. U.S. contracts advanced after the S&P 500 fell the most in two months on a reversal of the reopening trade as cyclicals like energy and financial shares slid.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 10:48 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%.
Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.8%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3%
South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.3%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was steady
China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.5%
SGX Nifty was down 0.29%
20 Jul 2021, 07:37:02 AM IST
Wall Street indices see significant plunge
Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2% on Monday, with the Dow posting its worst day in nine months, as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases and increasing U.S. deaths drove investors out of risky assets, crushing bond yields and share prices. Oil prices plunged more than 6%, driven down both by worries about future demand and by an OPEC+ agreement to increase supply. U.S. Treasury bond yields tumbled to five-month lows, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes sinking 12.2 basis points to 1.177%, close to the session's low of 1.176%, a level last seen in February. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended trading sharply lower, with the S&P and the Nasdaq suffering their largest one-day percentage falls since mid-May.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 725.81 points, or 2.09%, to 33,962.04, the S&P 500 lost 68.67 points, or 1.59%, to 4,258.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 152.25 points, or 1.06%, to 14,274.98.
