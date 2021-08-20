Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open lower; SGX Nifty in red

Asian stocks fell Friday as the fast-spreading delta virus strain stoked concerns about economic growth and China’s regulatory curbs sapped sentiment. The dollar was firm and commodities held a decline.
20 Aug 2021, 08:38:25 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $47,000, ether, dogecoin, cardano surge
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today surged to trade above $47,000 mark while other digital tokens were also trading with gains. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization surged 5% to $47,111. Amid a volatile year for the virtual coins, Bitcoin is up over 62% this year (year-to-date or YTD). Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, surged over 7% at $3,228. Dogecoin, on the other hand, gained nearly 5% to $0.31. Other digital coins like Stellar, Uniswap, XRP, Litecoin, Cardano also were trading with gains over the last 24 hours in the range of 5-12%. (Read here)
20 Aug 2021, 08:28:37 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be cautious on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. Markets in India were shut for trading yesterday. (Read here)
20 Aug 2021, 08:28:37 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
IndiGo, Zomato, Jet Airways, Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read here)
20 Aug 2021, 08:11:27 AM IST
India looks to work with US on market access issues: Goyal
India will look at working with the US on market access issues to promote bilateral trade as Washington has indicated that it is not looking for a new trade agreement as of now, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. He also said that Australia has shown significant interest to do an early harvest pact with India and exporters should share areas of their interest with the ministry. An early harvest with countries like Australia will help India engage with others on similar lines, Goyal said. "The US as of now has kind of indicated that they are not looking for new trade agreements, but we look at working with them for more market access issues on both the sides and I think that would also be a big relief and a big opportunity opener for our export sector," he said while addressing the Export Promotion Council leaders in Mumbai. On the proposed free trade pact with the UK, the minister said it is progressing well as both the teams are in talks. (PTI)
20 Aug 2021, 07:58:52 AM IST
Toyota to cut September production by 40% as covid chokes semiconductor supply
Toyota has announced plans to cut global production in September by 40% compared to earlier plans as Covid-19 constricted supply of semiconductors. The Japanese automobile behemoth became the last major industry player to reduce output due to this reason. The world's largest automaker announced suspensions in operations at multiple Japanese plants next month due to a “parts shortage resulting from the spread of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia". (Read here)
20 Aug 2021, 07:49:10 AM IST
Asian markets open lower
Asian stocks fell Friday as the fast-spreading delta virus strain stoked concerns about economic growth and China’s regulatory curbs sapped sentiment. The dollar was firm and commodities held a decline. Equities slid in Japan, Hong Kong and China, where Beijing is deepening a crackdown on private industry. U.S. futures retreated after modest S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gains during a choppy overnight session. Treasuries held a climb and the dollar was around a nine-month high. In China, state media scrutiny of online health care and medical beauty firms kept the focus on the government’s clampdown. Regulators also told China Evergrande Group to resolve debt problems, weighing on the bonds of a company that poses a potential systemic risk to the second-largest economy. The delta strain is stoking doubts about achieving herd immunity to underpin economic reopening, just as Chinese activity slows and the Federal Reserve eyes a gradual reduction of emergency stimulus. That mix puts global stocks and commodities on course for one of their worst weeks this year. Analysts cautioned that options expirations due Friday may be fueling volatility.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 10:51 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 contracts lost 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.5%
Japan’s Topix index shed 0.5%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.2%
South Korea’s Kospi index was up 0.9%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 1.1%
China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 1%
SGX Nifty was down 1.12%
20 Aug 2021, 07:32:57 AM IST
US indices mixed at market close
The S&P 500 closed higher after swinging between gains and losses throughout most of the session, while the Cboe Volatility Index was on track for its biggest weekly surge since January. An earlier equity slide was driven by anxiety over the withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus, the coronavirus and global supply chains. Metals prices slumped as part of a selloff that extended to agriculture and oil.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%
The MSCI World index fell 0.7%
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!