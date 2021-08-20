Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open lower; SGX Nifty in red

3 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2021, 08:38 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may witness a weak start on Friday. SGX Nifty was down 1.12%. On Wednesday, the Sensex closed at 55,629.49, down 162.78 points, or 0.29%, while Nifty was at 16,568.85, down 45.75 points or 0.28%.