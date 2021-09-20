Market LIVE: Indian stock markets seen volatile on Monday; SGX Nifty down 1%

Investors across the world will be eyeing the FOMC meet this week for clarity on the outlook for tapering as well as interest rate timelines. While the Fed's planned reduction of bond purchases has been in focus this year, their view on interest rates will likely be the fresh triggers to move markets world over
20 Sep 2021, 08:45:51 AM IST
SGX Nifty extends fall, down 175.80 points
20 Sep 2021, 08:36:39 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of IDBI Bank, Eicher Motors, Lupin, Cadila, among others, will be in focus today. (Read here)
20 Sep 2021, 08:33:14 AM IST
Vodafone Idea focus on bank repayments, funds
With the government granting a four-year moratorium on regulatory dues, Vodafone Idea Ltd will now have to focus on repaying banks and seeking funding for 5G spectrum purchases.
The telecom operator has to repay ₹9,000 crore worth of loans to banks before the end of this fiscal, including ₹5,000 crore of non-convertible debentures, according to a senior banker aware of the matter. Lenders expect the company to raise ₹15,000-20,000 crore from investors this year, the banker said on condition of anonymity. (Read here)
20 Sep 2021, 07:52:16 AM IST
Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
"The markets resisted at the 17750 levels and what followed was a knee-jerk reaction. The trend continues to remain positive and intraday drops or price corrections can be used to accumulate long positions. The near-term support for the Nifty is at 17300. If we get past 17800 the next level to watch out for would be 17950."
20 Sep 2021, 07:39:38 AM IST
SGX Nifty lower in early deals
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 142 points, or 0.81%, lower at 17,463.00, signalling that Indian markets may be headed for a gap-down start on Monday.
20 Sep 2021, 07:36:21 AM IST
Oil down on stronger greenback, rising US rig count: Reuters
Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses from Friday, after the US dollar jumped to a three-week high and rig count in the country rose. The fall comes despite nearly a quarter of US Gulf of Mexico output staying offline in the wake of two hurricanes.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $71.67 a barrel in early Asian trade, after declining by 64 cents on Friday. Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.07 a barrel after losing 33 cents on Friday.
Oil fell with the greenback near a three-week high following a rally on Friday on better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. That bolstered expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin reducing asset purchases later this year.
20 Sep 2021, 07:06:30 AM IST
Asian stocks await tapering news from US Fed
Asian shares eased and the dollar held firm on Monday ahead of a week graced with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to take another step toward tapering.
Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea made for a thin start, and politics adds extra uncertainty with elections in Canada and Germany bookending the week.
The fate of Chinese property giant Evergrande, and its $300 billion in liabilities, is also in the balance with a bond interest payment due on Thursday.
Concerns about the health of China's economy and Beijing's crackdown on tech firms continues to haunt the region with stocks in Hong Kong especially hard hit last week.
Early Monday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped another 0.2%, after shedding 2.5% last week.
20 Sep 2021, 07:02:57 AM IST
Wall Street stocks end sharply lower on Friday
US stocks closed sharply lower in a broad sell-off on Friday, ending a week buffeted by strong economic data, corporate tax hike worries, the Delta COVID variant, and possible shifts in the Federal Reserve's timeline for tapering asset purchases.
All three major U.S. stock indexes lost ground, with the Nasdaq Composite Index suffering the biggest decline as rising US Treasury yields pressured market-leading growth stocks.
They also posted weekly losses, with the S&P index suffering its biggest two-week drop since February.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 168.15 points, or 0.48%, to 34,583.17, the S&P 500 lost 41.06 points, or 0.92%, to 4,432.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 137.96 points, or 0.91%, to 15,043.97.
The S&P 500 ended the session below its 50-day moving average, which in recent history has proven a rather sturdy support level.
