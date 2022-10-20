Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares hint at subdued start; SGX Nifty in red

20 Oct 2022, 07:58 AM IST
FMCG stock declares ₹120 second interim dividend. Check record date
While announcing its third quarter earnings, Nestle India said that its board has also recommended a second interim dividend of ₹120 per share and also fixed the record date for the same. Shares of Nestle India rose more than a per cent to ₹19,611 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals.
The company further added that the second interim dividend for the year 2022 will be paid on and from 16th November 2022 to those Members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company and as beneficial owners in the Depositories, as on the Record Date fixed for the purpose i.e., 1st November 2022. (Read More)
20 Oct 2022, 07:56 AM IST
IndusInd Bank Q2 profit jumps to ₹1,805 crore on lower provisions
IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 57 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit at ₹1,805 crore, helped by a reduction in money set aside as provisions for potentially sour loans.
The private sector lender reported an 18 per cent growth in the core net interest income at ₹4,302 crore on the back of an 18 per cent loan growth and the net interest margin widening to 4.24 per cent as against 4.07 per cent in the year-ago period.
Amid the 'war on deposits' in the system, the bank was able to grow its deposit book by 15 per cent during the second quarter of the current fiscal. (PTI)
20 Oct 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Domestic air passenger traffic rises to 1.04 crore in September
Indian airlines carried nearly 1.04 crore domestic passengers in September, marginally higher than the traffic registered in August amid rising travel demand.
Data released by aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday showed that domestic air passenger volume grew 46.54 per cent to 1.034 crore (103.55 lakh) in September compared to the year-ago period.
Domestic air passenger traffic has been improving and in August, it stood at 1.01 crore.
Indian carriers had ferried 70.66 lakh passengers on the domestic routes in September last year. (PTI)
20 Oct 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Triton EV issues 'Letter of Intent' to BEL for purchase of battery packs
Electric vehicle maker Triton Electric Vehicle India has issued a letter of intent to defence public sector unit Bharat Electronics for the procurement of battery packs for its semi-truck project in India at an estimated value of ₹8,060 crore, according to a regulatory filing as quoted by the news agency PTI.
The filing stated that the 300-kilowatt lithium-ion battery packs are to be delivered by Bharat Electronics (BEL) to Triton in 24 months commencing from January 2023. (Read More)
20 Oct 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Govt in talks for long-term Namibian crude contracts
India, the world’s third biggest oil importer, is looking to secure a long-term crude oil supply deal from Namibia, which is being hailed for one of the world’s largest oil finds in recent years, said two people aware of the development.
India’s plan of charting new geography to meet its energy needs comes against the backdrop of French energy majors TotalEnergies and Shell Plc making “giant" oil discoveries.
India has been trying to diversify its energy supplies with Indian Oil Corp. recently signing a long-term contract to procure crude oil from Colombia’s state-run Ecopetrol SA and Brazil’s state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras). (Read More)
20 Oct 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Tracxn Technologies IPO share listing date today. Experts predict 'muted' debut
Shares of Tracxn Technologies Limited are going to hit secondary markets today as Tracxn Technologies IPO listing date is 20th October 2022. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Thursday, October 20, 2022, the equity shares of Tracxn Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian stock market exchanges in the list of 'B' group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).
According to stock market experts, financial market is going to face major challenges like global recession, rising interest rates that may hit activities and tractions of capital markets,, investment banks and family offices. They said that such challenges are expected to hit Tracxn Technologies as well. Apart from this, Tracxn Technologies share price has been oscillating at a grey market premium (GMP) of zero to minus ₹3 for last few days. So, the company share may have a 'muted to negative' debut today. (Read More)
20 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Rupee plunges to record low level of 83 against US dollar on forex outflows
The rupee plunged by 60 paise to record low levels of 83 for the first time against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated foreign capital outflows and a strong dollar in the overseas markets.
Besides, rising crude prices in the international markets and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local currency, traders said.
The rupee had moved in a narrow range in the past three sessions on dollar selling by PSU lenders possibly on behalf of the RBI for curbing volatility and the US dollar index hovering near 112 level.
However, the dollar index breached the 112.55 level on Wednesday while US Treasury yields surged to a 14-year high, triggering a panic selling in the rupee, according to traders. (PTI)
20 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Wall Street loses ground as more earnings roll in; yields rise
A broad slide on Wall Street reversed two days of gains for stocks Wednesday, as Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, tempting traders with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments.
The pullback came as investors reviewed a mix of quarterly reports from several companies. Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply after releasing their quarterly results, while others, including Abbott Laboratories and M&T Bank, sank.
Major indexes rose in the early going, but their gains faded fast. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite ended 0.9% lower. Small companies fell more than the rest of the market, sending the Russell 2000 index 1.7% lower.
Stocks were coming off of two days of gains, but trading has been unsteady throughout.
Elon Musk on Wednesday said he expected Tesla would miss its vehicle delivery targets but downplayed concerns about softening demand after the company's revenue missed Wall Street estimates.