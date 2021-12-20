Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia stocks opened lower on Monday after falls on Wall Street as investors remained cautious over coronavirus fears and the Fed's decision to accelerate its withdrawal of pandemic stimulus
Stocks remained under pressure on Friday after a slew of central bank monetary policy meetings around the world pointed to worries over twin risks: a spike in global inflation threatening economic recovery and the swift spread of the new covid-19 variant.
20 Dec 2021, 09:03:33 AM IST
Nifty in the red in pre-open
20 Dec 2021, 08:56:41 AM IST
Brent crude extends decline with bearish headwinds mounting
Oil extended declines as the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the virus increased concerns about the outlook for energy demand.
Futures in London fell below $72 a barrel after slipping 2.2% last week. Covid-19 infections are rising from the U.S. to Europe as authorities struggle to tame the spread of omicron. That’s led to some nations placing restrictions on air travel and there are fears that further lockdowns may be implemented, curbing the movement of people and sapping demand for crude and oil products.
20 Dec 2021, 08:46:18 AM IST
Medplus IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online
Finalisation of Medplus Health share allocation is expected today as tentative Medplus IPO allotment date is 20th December 2021. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,398.30 crore are advised to check Medplus IPO allotment status online at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public offer. The official registrar of the public offer is KFintech Private Limited.
20 Dec 2021, 08:37:34 AM IST
Gold edges higher as traders weigh Omicron risk, monetary policy
Gold held the first weekly gain since mid-November as investors weighed concerns over the spread of the omicron virus variant against tightening monetary policy.
Lockdowns in the U.S. will likely not be necessary even as Covid-19 cases increase, although many hospitals may be strained, especially in regions with lower levels of vaccination, according to President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, Anthony Fauci. In other parts of the world, the Netherlands returned to lockdown, while U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out stronger measures before Christmas.
20 Dec 2021, 08:27:01 AM IST
Fabindia to file for ₹4,000 crore IPO by December end
Ethnic wear retailer Fabindia will file draft documents for its initial public offering before the end of December to raise up to ₹4,000 crore, two people aware of the development said. The company’s shareholders approved the IPO proposal at an extraordinary general meeting on Saturday.
SGX Nifty futures traded 0.31% lower at 16,967 in early deals
20 Dec 2021, 07:39:35 AM IST
Most Asia stocks, oil drop
U.S. equity futures, most Asian stocks and crude oil fell Monday amid concerns about more curbs to tackle the omicron virus variant and a setback for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.
MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific equities was on track to drop for its sixth session in seven. Bond yields dipped, gold edged higher and the dollar held a jump from Friday amid a mood of caution.
Traders were assessing the latest comments from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, who left Democrats with few options for reviving Biden’s agenda after rejecting the roughly $2 trillion tax-and-spending package.
Fresh lockdowns in parts of Europe to stem the rapid spread of omicron are also unsettling investors and weighing on risk sentiment.
In China, the central bank lowered the one-year loan prime rate for the first time in 20 months while keeping the five-year rate steady. Chinese shares fluctuated. Calls for easing had grown amid a property sector crackdown that’s weighing on economic expansion.
