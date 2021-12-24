Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is trading around 70 points, or 0.41%, higher. Investors' wealth has soared by ₹8,58,979.67 crore in three days of a market rally, with domestic bourses climbing in tandem with global equities amid abating concerns over the economic impact of the Omicron variant
24 Dec 2021, 08:38 AM IST
Radhakishan Damani raises stake in India Cements stock. Experts give 'buy' tag
Ace investor has raised his stake in his favourite India Cements Ltd. from 20.73 per cent to 22.76 per cent. As per the latest communication by BSE, market magnet has 62,98,686 India Cements shares, which is 2.03 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. After the news break of Radhakishan Damani raising stake in the cement company, stock market analysts have gone bullish on Indian Cements share price and have advised positional investors to add this cement stock in their portfolio.
24 Dec 2021, 08:27 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices remain steady
Fuel rates continued to remain steady as petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday across various cities in the country.
Check latest fuel rates here
24 Dec 2021, 08:16 AM IST
CMS Info Systems IPO
Cash management company CMS Info Systems Limited's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.95 times on the last day of subscription that closed on December 23. The initial share sale received bids for 7,32,71,721 shares against 3,75,60,975 shares on offer.
24 Dec 2021, 08:08 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil, Indigo, TCS and more
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus today.
24 Dec 2021, 07:54 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures were up 0.41% at 17,142 in early deals
24 Dec 2021, 07:44 AM IST
India's crude imports hit 10-month peak as refiners bank on strong demand
India's crude oil imports in November rose to their highest level in 10 months as refiners stocked up to boost runs in anticipation of strong demand in the world's third-largest oil consumer and importer.
Crude oil imports last month rose 7.5% versus October and were also 0.5% higher than a year ago at 18.37 million tonnes, data on the website of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed on Thursday.
The relatively high imports corresponded with the country's crude processing hitting its highest level since February 2020 during the same month refiners operated at full capacity in hopes of a steady uptick in demand.
24 Dec 2021, 07:31 AM IST
Asian stocks steady
Asian stocks were steady Friday after U.S. shares reached an all-time high amid optimism that the economic recovery will shrug off the outbreak of the omicron virus strain.
Shares fluctuated in Japan and climbed in South Korea and Australia in the wake of an S&P 500 record Thursday. Volumes have thinned and many markets are closed or operating with reduced hours on Christmas Eve.
Economic data painted a picture of solid U.S. growth. Consumer sentiment improved, new home sales increased, durable goods orders beat forecasts and jobless claims signaled further labor market healing. But inflation-adjusted consumer spending stagnated, flagging risks from rapidly rising prices.
Sentiment was helped by a U.K. study suggesting omicron infections are less likely to lead to hospitalization. But the research cautioned the variant may still produce a significant number of serious cases because it is so infectious.
Investors shifted from havens toward riskier assets. Treasuries and a dollar gauge slipped in U.S. hours, while crude oil pushed up toward $74 a barrel. Bitcoin held above $50,000 after breaching that level for the first time in almost two weeks. There is no cash trading of Treasuries on Friday.