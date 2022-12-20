Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat at preopen; Dabur, Just Dial in focus

20 Dec 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Geojit Financial Services views on market: Economic and market indicators suggest that India’s outperformance can continue in 2023 too
Dr V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The overarching theme impacting global equity markets now is the possibility of a U.S. recession in 2023. While a slowdown in the U.S. economy is a given, opinion is divided on whether the U.S. can manage a soft landing of the economy. Economic data indicate a slowing economy and declining inflation which implies that the Fed is close to pausing on rate hikes. Confirmation of this trend can lead to revival in equity markets. Economic and market indicators suggest that India’s outperformance can continue in 2023 too. Since valuations are on the higher side, a multi-asset allocation strategy would be appropriate for 2023. Besides equity, fixed-income assets and gold should be an integral part of the portfolio in 2023.
20 Dec 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Sensex preopens in the flat territory; Just Dial, Dabur, Adani Enterprises in focus in today's session
20 Dec 2022, 08:51 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for Today: Ashok Leyland
STOCK IN FOCUS
Ashok Leyland (CMP 144): In view of the strong products basket, new launches across segments and CV up-cycle over FY23E-FY24E, we recommend BUY rating on ALL with a Target Price of Rs165, valuing the stock at P/E multiple of 19x.
Intraday Picks
APOLLOHOSP (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 4,610) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs4,570-
4,540 for the target of Rs4,740 with a strict stop loss of Rs4,480.
MARUTI (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 8,604) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs8,560-
8,510 for the target of Rs8,740 with a strict stop loss of Rs8,410.
HAL (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 2,644) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs2,610-
2,590 for the target of Rs2,720 with a strict stop loss of Rs2,530.
20 Dec 2022, 08:49 AM IST
Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence
The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token.
Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.
Binance declines to say where Binance.com is based. It doesn't disclose basic financial information such as revenue, profit and cash reserves. The company has its own crypto coin, but doesn't reveal what role it plays on its balance sheet. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 08:48 AM IST
Elin Electronics IPO: ₹142 crore raised through anchor investors
The anchor investors in Elin Electronics were allocated 57.69 lakh equity shares in aggregate at ₹247 per share, at the upper end of the price band in consultation with book-running managers - Axis Capital and JM Financial. The company said in a BSE filing it has mobilised a total of ₹142.5 crore through anchor investors. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 08:33 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Just Dial, Dabur, Adani Enterprises, IRB Infra, PTC India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, IRCTC, Ipca Laboratories, Dhanuka Agrotech, Zydus Lifescience,
NSE continues to keep Balrampur Chini, Delta Corp, Bhel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, IRCTC, and PNB on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Tuesday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Bitcoin Falls to Lowest This Month With Risk of Further Declines
Bitcoin dropped to its lowest level in three weeks as equities continued to trend lower.
The largest cryptocurrency declined as much as 1.9% on Tuesday to $16,277, the lowest level since Nov. 29. Second-largest Ether fell as much as 2.1% to the lowest since Nov. 28. Those moves come as the S&P 500 slid for a fourth straight session amid nervousness about the Federal Reserve’s potential rate-hike path.
“We expect a retest of the November lows, near $15,600, in the coming weeks" after a failed test of levels in the $17,000 to $18,000 range, said Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies LLC. “We ultimately expect Bitcoin to make a lower low, increasing risk to long-term support near $13,900." (Bloomberg)
20 Dec 2022, 08:25 AM IST
Rupee may open little changed amid rising Treasury yields
The Indian rupee is likely to open almost flat against the dollar on Tuesday amid a jump in U.S. yields and weak risk appetite.
The rupee is tipped at around 82.66-82.72 per U.S. dollar at open, compared with 82.7050 in the previous session.
With Asian currencies quiet in early trading and rupee "anyway lacking direction and momentum", USD/INR is in for a rangebound and low volume session, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.
The rupee's near term support levels are very well established at 83 and 82.40 and it will "take a lot" for it to breach those levels before this year is out, the trader said.
The 2-year Treasury yield rose about eight basis points on Monday, while the 10-year yield climbed to near 3.60%. U.S. equities declined for the fourth straight day. (Reuters)
20 Dec 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Landmark Cars IPO allotment date today. Here's how to check status online
Announcement of share allocation can be done any time today as tentative Landmark Cars IPO allotment date is 20th December 2022. Those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check Landmark Cars IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in.
However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Landmark Cars IPO share allotment status online. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 08:14 AM IST
HGS board approves buyback of 60 lakh shares worth ₹1,020 crore
The Hinduja Group’s business process management entity, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (HGS) on 19 December has said that its board has approved buyback of 60 lakh shares worth ₹1,020 crore.
A decision in this regard was taken at its board meeting held on Monday, according to a regulatory filing.
As per the filing, the board has approved the buyback price not exceeding ₹1,700 per equity share payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of upto ₹1020 crore, excluding any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the buyback viz. brokerage, costs, fees, turnover charges, taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax and goods and services tax (if any), stamp duty, advisors fees, filing fees, printing and dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses and charges. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 08:05 AM IST
Burmans may offload part of their stake in Dabur
Promoters of Dabur India Ltd may sell a small stake valued at ₹820 crore in the packaged goods company through a block deal on Tuesday, two people aware of the matter said.
The transaction is expected to take place at a 4% discount to the stock’s Monday closing price of ₹588.65, one of the people said, requesting anonymity. A 4% discount implies a price of ₹565. Mint could not immediately verify the reason Dabur’s promoter family is selling the stake.
The transaction will see the Burman family offload around 0.78% of their stake in the company, which is valued at ₹1.04 trillion. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Airlines' domestic passenger traffic up 52 pc during Jan-Nov 2022: DGCA
Passengers carried by domestic airlines in India during January- November 2022 were at 1,105.10 lakhs as against 726.11 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an annual growth of 52.19 per cent, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India data showed on Monday.
In November, the operators carried 116.79 lakh passengers versus 105.16 lakh same month last year, a year-on-year increase of 11 per cent, data showed. The rise in civil aviation traffic in India can also be attributed to the recovery from the pandemic.
Further, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of November 2022 was a mere 0.25 per cent.
The cancellation rate for Alliance Air, Star Air, FlyBig, Indigo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Go First was at 1.5 per cent, 1.2 per cent, 0.74 per cent, 0.26 per cent, 0.21 per cent, 0.16 per cent, and 0.02 per cent, respectively. (ANI)
20 Dec 2022, 07:47 AM IST
Telecom subscriber base declines to 117 crore in Oct 2022 with VIL losing 35 lakh customers: Trai
The telecom subscriber base in the country declined by 117 crore in October due to Vodafone Idea losing a large number of mobile customers during the month, as per a report of sector regulator Trai published on Monday.
Only Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added new customers in October while all other players mainly Vodafone Idea and state-owned BSNL lost a large customer base.
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel jointly added 22.1 lakh mobile customers while Vodafone Idea (VIL) lost 35 lakh mobile customers, BSNL lost 5.19 lakh and MTNL lost 3591 mobile subscribers. (PTI)
20 Dec 2022, 07:45 AM IST
India will be big export economy, benefit from open, connected internet: Sundar Pichai
Indian-origin Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Monday that India will be a big export economy and the country will benefit from open and connected internet. While speaking at Google for India event, Sundar Pichai said the country needs to create a balance between safeguarding citizens and enabling companies to innovate with its framework.
Sundar Pichai said that Google would be focussing on startups from India and out of its USD 300 million for the startups, around one-fourth will be invested in entities that are led by women. The Google CEO said the technology is working at a big scale and touching lives of people around the world, which calls for framing responsible and balanced regulation. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Shapoorji Pallonji to sell 2.5% stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable via OFS, floor price fixed
Shapoorji Pallonji on Monday said that the company will offload 2.5 per cent stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable via offer for sale (OFS) route.
Shapoorji Pallonji, the promoter, will offload stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy between December 20 and December 21.
It has fixed the floor price at ₹270 per share.
"The seller, Shapoorji Pallonji proposes to sell up to 47,33,515 equity shares having a face value of ₹1, representing 2.50% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital," said the company in its corporate filing. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy or sell today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today. Here we list out full details in regard to those three shares:
1] Sterlite Tech: Buy at ₹188, target ₹230, stop loss ₹175.
2] Hikal: Buy at ₹376, target ₹415, stop loss ₹360.
3] HDFC AMC: Buy at ₹2291, target ₹2500, stop loss ₹2160. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Indifi Technologies picks minority stake in BizeeBuy
Accel-backed lending platform Indifi Technologies Pvt Ltd, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired a minority stake in Intellifi Technologies Private Limited, which operates B2B (business-to-business) service platform BizeeBuy, for an undisclosed sum.
The Gurugram-based fintech firm’s strategic investment would help strengthen its tech-based offerings to its customers which are largely small and medium enterprises. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Elin Electronics IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?
The initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics Ltd has opened today for subscribers and it will remain open for bidding till 22nd December 2022. The promoters of the company have fixed Elin Electronics IPO price band at ₹234 to ₹247 per equity share and the company aims to raise ₹475 crore from this public offer.
Shares of Elin Electronics Ltd have made a debut in the grey market as well. According to market observers, Elin Electronics shares are available at a premium of ₹43 in the grey market today. Prabhudas Lilladher, Reliance Securities, Hem Securities, Canara Bank Securities, Swastika Investment, etc. have given 'subscribe' tag to this public issue. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Govt may link budget aid with asset monetization
The finance ministry is considering the possibility of linking budgetary support to infrastructure ministries based on their asset monetization performance starting the next fiscal year, said two government officials aware of the matter, as the Union government appears likely to miss the ₹1.62 trillion National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) target for this year.
The plan is being prepared by the ministry’s Department of Expenditure. This comes as transactions totalling ₹33,100 crore have been completed so far this fiscal under the NMP, with an eventual total of ₹1.24 trillion expected to be achieved by March-end, falling well short of the target. (Read More)
20 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street falls fourth straight day on Monday as recession worries nag
Wall Street closed lower on Monday for a fourth straight session with Nasdaq leading declines as investors shied away from riskier bets, worried the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession.
The three major U.S. stock indexes have been under pressure since Wednesday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell took a hawkish tone while the central bank raised interest rates. Powell promised further rate increases even as data showed signs of a weakening economy.
The S&P 500, the Dow Jones industrials and the Nasdaq have sold off sharply for December and are on track for their biggest annual declines since the 2008 financial crisis.
While U.S. Treasury yields gained, investors ran from stocks, eyeing prospects of safer bets as they worried about the likelihood of a recession in 2023 according to Brian Overby, senior markets strategist at Ally. (Reuters)