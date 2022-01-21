Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 500 points, Nifty at 17,500 at open; RIL, HUL in focus

Share market LIVE updates: Investors' wealth has eroded by over ₹6,80,441 crore in three days of market fall amid weak global trends and domestic sentiments. Extending losses for the third day, Sensex on Thursday finished below 60,000, weighed by selling in IT, energy and finance stocks
Shares of companies like Reliance Industries, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank, JSW Steel, Elixir Capital, California Software, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, Gokaldas Exports, Heritage Foods, Inox Leisure, Vodafone Idea, Kajaria Ceramics, L&T Finance Holdings, Jyothy Labs, Oriental Aromatics, Pioneer Distilleries, Max Ventures and Industries, Polycab India, PVR, Ramco Industries, PNB Gilts, RattanIndia Power, Share India Securities, Supriya Lifescience, Supreme Petrochem, Tanla Platforms, Vinyl Chemicals, and Wendt (India) will be in focus as they announce their December quarter earnings today
21 Jan 2022, 09:30:51 AM IST
Nifty opens below 17,600
21 Jan 2022, 09:17:32 AM IST
Markets open in the red
21 Jan 2022, 09:12:25 AM IST
Sensex in pre-open
21 Jan 2022, 09:03:48 AM IST
Nifty in pre-open
21 Jan 2022, 08:59:43 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: RIL, HDFC Life, HUL, Vodafone Idea
Bitcoin falls below $40,000, ether, dogecoin, Solana, other crypto prices today also crash
Bitcoin price today continued the declining trend by trading below $40,000 level, hit by investors’ weakening sentiment. The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market value tanked 5% to $39,749. Bitcoin has slipped more than 10% since the start of this year (year-to-date or YTD).
21 Jan 2022, 08:38:35 AM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trims stake in this PSU stock after zero return in Q3
After getting zero return in Q3FY22 from the PSU stock — Steel Authority of India Limited or SAIL — Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has trimmed his stake in the Navratna company during October to December 2021 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of SAIL for Q3 FY2021-22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut down his stake in the company from 1.76 per cent to 1.09 per cent.
Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles
Asian share markets and U.S. futures fell on Friday, after U.S. stocks took a knock overnight, hurt by lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8%, and Japan's Nikkei slid 1.66%. Oil prices fell sharply and were on track for their first weekly loss this year.
"The selloff of U.S. stocks yesterday was brutal and will dominate Asia this morning," said Rob Carnell, chief economist at ING in Singapore.
"But there are pockets of optimism like China's more accommodating moves on monetary policy," he added.
The Nasdaq dropped late in the U.S. session, to close 1.3% lower, as investors anxiously await the Fed's policy meeting next week for details on how it intends to tackle inflation.
21 Jan 2022, 08:01:09 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trading 141 points (0.79%) lower at 17,659 in early deals
21 Jan 2022, 07:47:42 AM IST
Rupee slips 7 paise to end at 74.51 against USD
The Indian rupee weakened by 7 paise to close at 74.51 against the US dollar on Thursday as sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices hurt forex market sentiment.
Further, massive sell-offs in domestic equities for a third session in a row on Thursday too made investors more cautious, analysts said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.43 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.29 and a low of 74.53 during the session.
The rupee finally settled at 74.51, down 7 paise over its previous close of 74.44.
21 Jan 2022, 07:42:37 AM IST
Indices on Thursday
SE benchmark Sensex spiralled lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday to finish below the 60,000-level, weighed by hectic selling in IT, energy and finance stocks amid a sell-off in European equities.
A depreciating rupee and continued selling by foreign investors also affected the market sentiment, traders said.
The 30-share BSE index ended 634.20 points or 1.06 per cent lower at 59,464.62. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 181.40 points or 1.01 per cent to 17,757.
21 Jan 2022, 07:40:09 AM IST
Stocks Drop With Futures, Bonds Up as Nerves Fray
U.S. equity futures declined and stocks fell Friday after a late-day reversal on Wall Street as sentiment skidded on some shaky company earnings reports and the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve policy.
Contracts on the S&P 500 and technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 retreated, with the latter underperforming. Wall Street gains evaporated in a late-session reversal Thursday, marooning the tech gauge in a correction and leaving the S&P 500 off over 5% from its January high.
