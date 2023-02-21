Stock Market LIVE: Indices to open on muted note; SGX Nifty marginally in green

Rate hike worries and fear of a recession along with the Adani effect continue to cast a shadow on investor sentiment. Investors await the minutes of the Fed's meeting, due on Wednesday, to assess the U.S. central bank's future rate hiking path.
21 Feb 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Wipro move to cut freshers’ salaries sparks uncertainty
Wipro Ltd has asked campus hires selected for one programme to join another that pays 46% less, in a move that has sparked uncertainty among the chosen candidates. India’s fourth largest software services company wrote to tech graduates it had hired for the Turbo programme with salary offers of ₹6.5 lakh per annum that they would instead be placed in the Elite programme, which offers ₹3.5 lakh.
Turbo recruits get the higher salary after undergoing and clearing an online training programme called Velocity in the last three months of their college wherein they learn Java, AWS and full stack. So, a student initially gets hired for 3.5 lakh; and after Velocity training, gets 6.5 lakh under Turbo. (Read More)
21 Feb 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Vedanta-Foxconn selects Dholera SIR for first semiconductor facility in India
The joint venture between Anil Agarwal led Vedanta and manufacturing giant Foxconn on Monday announced that it is setting up the semiconductor and display manufacturing facility in Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The Vedanta-Foxconn JV in September last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to invest ₹1,54,000 crore to set up semiconductor and display manufacturing plant. It is the first semiconductor manufacturing facility in India. (Read More)
21 Feb 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Asia Stocks Mixed as US Futures Dip, Dollar Stalls
Stocks in Asia faced a muted open Tuesday and US equity futures fell as investors weighed the prospect that central banks will have to tighten policy settings more than expected to tame inflation.
Australian shares declined and futures for Japan traded lower, while those for Hong Kong stocks edged moderately higher. Contracts for the S&P 500 fell, indicating further downward pressure for US stocks after declines on Thursday and Friday. US equity and bond markets were closed for a US holiday Monday.
The dollar was flat, extending a run of range-bound trading over the past week. Treasury futures, which did trade Monday, fell slightly.
Ed Yardeni, chief investment strategist of his eponymous research firm, placed a 40% chance of a soft landing for the US economy, the highest odds among four potential scenarios facing markets this year.
“We see the greatest odds of a soft landing in which inflation moderates, the Treasury bond remains below last year’s peak, and the S&P 500 ends the year at a new high," he said in a Tuesday note. (Bloomberg)