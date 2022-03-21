Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Asia cautious; Russia-Ukraine peace deal in focus

21 Mar 2022, 08:36 AM IST
The wait for a sweet moment for LIC’s IPO: Lessons from the past
As Russia’s war in Ukraine heightens market volatility worldwide, the wait for the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) is likely to get longer. Fears of more rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve after the one on Wednesday are also raising uncertainty about the domestic market outlook.
The timing of LIC’s IPO hinges on the sentiment and stability of the markets improving. (Read here)
Nifty view: Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
Nifty has now retraced 61.8% of the recent corrective phase from 18350 to 15760 and has ended around that retracement level which is around 17330. The follow up move during early this week will be important as if the index surpasses this hurdle, then it has potential to extend this up move towards 17500 and 17800. On the flipside, if there’s any correction from this 61.8% retracement level, then we do not expect any significant downside hereon. The previous resistance zone of 17000-16800 will now turn into support and any decline towards this would be a good buying opportunity.
Reliance Retail acquires up 89% stake in intimate wear brand Clovia
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL, subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries, on Sunday said it has acquired an 89% stake for ₹950 crore in Purple Panda Fashions Pvt. Ltd, which owns women innerwear and lounge wear brand Clovia.
The transaction comprised a mix of secondary stake purchase and primary investment. Clovia’s founding team and management will own the remaining stake, the Reliance Industries Ltd unit said in a statement.
The Clovia deal is the latest by RRVL to gain a stronger foothold in the organized fashion market and it follows its investments in a slew of homegrown labels including Abraham & Thakore and Anamika Khanna. RRVL also owns women innerwear brands Zivame and Amante.
RIL-ACRE’s resolution plan for Sintex Industries approved by CoC: BSE filing
The members of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Sintex Industries Ltd (SIL) have approved the resolution plan jointly submitted by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (ACRE).
As per the resolution plan, it is proposed that existing share capital of the textiles and yarns manufacturer shall be reduced to zero and Sintex Industries will be delisted from the stock exchanges, as per a filing with the bourses.
SGX Nifty rises 0.71%
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 123.50 points, or 0.71%, higher at 17,405.50 in early deals on Monday, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmarks.
Oil climbs on pressure from Ukraine conflict, tight market
Oil prices jumped $2 on Monday as Ukrainian forces dug in against heavy Russian attacks, while major oil producers reported they are struggling to produce their allotted quotas under a supply agreement.
Brent crude futures climbed $1.96, or 1.8%, to $109.89 a barrel, adding to a 1.2% rise last Friday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.09, or 2%, to $106.79, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday.
Prices moved higher after Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vershchuk said early on Monday there was no chance that the country's forces would surrender in the besieged eastern port city of Mariupol.
Asia subdued, oil rises; investors eye Russia-Ukraine peace talks
U.S. equity futures slipped Monday and Asian stocks were cautious as crude oil jumped and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.
Shares wavered in China and Hong Kong, while South Korea fell on data signaling a rising energy import bill and easing export growth. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts retreated. Overall, the moves pointed to a pause in global equities after their best weekly performance since 2020.
Trade was sluggish with Japan on holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was also flat.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%, South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%, China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was steady and Euro Stoxx 50 futures dipped 0.3%.
Investors are awaiting a speech later Monday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, less than a week after he and his colleagues kicked off a campaign of interest-rate hikes to fight the highest inflation in a generation. Markets expect the Fed to lift its target rate to around 2% by the end of this year.
On Friday, US stocks recovered from an early slide on Wall Street and closed broadly higher, notching their biggest weekly gain in 16 months. The S&P 500 rose for the fourth straight day, adding 1.2% to a streak that included back-to-back days with gains of 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 2%. The three indexes each had their best week since November 2020.