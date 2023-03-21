Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect steady start as SGX Nifty trades higher

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 07:25 AM IST

Stock markets plunged around 1.5% on Monday, erasing ₹ 3.9 trillion of investor wealth

Share Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices are expected to start the day in green as SGX Nifty is trading around 0.5% higher. Wall Street ended higher on Monday and Asian markets have mostly followed suit and are trading in the green. Bank stocks remained volatile on Monday.