Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect steady start as SGX Nifty trades higher

The mood of pessimism prevailed in the Indian market on Monday amidst negative global cues. Traders are also keeping an eye on the US Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates this week. Central banks announced coordinated moves on Sunday meant to ease strains in the financial system that allow banks more access to US dollars if needed.
21 Mar 2023, 07:25 AM IST
India may hit back at EU’s carbon tax
India is considering imposing retaliatory tariffs on European Union exports in response to the bloc’s proposed carbon tax that could disrupt over $8 billion worth of Indian metal exports to the EU, two government officials aware of the development said.
Starting 1 October, iron, steel, and aluminium exports to European Union countries from across the world will face added scrutiny under the bloc’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), or carbon tax. Suppliers will have to report greenhouse gas emissions ‘embedded’ in their consignments before taxes are levied from 1 January 2026. (Read More)
21 Mar 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Stocks rise on Wall Street on Monday after bank deal, regulator moves
Stocks rose on Wall Street Monday after regulators pushed together two huge banks over the weekend and made other moves to build confidence in the struggling industry.
The S&P 500 climbed 34.93 points, or 0.9%, to 3,951.57. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 382.60, or 1.2%, to 32,244.58, and the Nasdaq composite added 45.02, or 0.4%, to 11,675.54.
Much attention has been on banks because they may be cracking under the pressure of much higher interest rates. Swiss banking giant UBS said Sunday it would buy its troubled rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion in a deal quickly put together by regulators. Credit Suisse has been battling a unique set of problems for years, but they came to a head last week as its stock price tumbled to a record low.
A group of central banks stretching from the United States to Japan also announced coordinated moves on Sunday meant to ease strains in the financial system. They should allow banks more access to U.S. dollars if needed, in an echo to a practice widely used in prior crises.
The moves don't mean the banking industry's crisis is over, but “it’s taken one of the troublesome aspects off the table," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.
The late Sunday announcements by regulators may be reminiscent of the 2007-08 financial crisis that wrecked the global economy, but many investors see big differences between then and now. (AP)