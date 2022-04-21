Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for Indian indices

Indian indices may witness a flat to positive start on Thursday. Indices recovered lost ground on Wednesday after snapping 5-day losing streak with the help of gains in HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, and technology stocks. Globally, European stocks rose on Wednesday as investors monitored corporate earnings and developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while US stocks ended mixed and Netflix shares tumbled after the streaming giant reported a drop in subscribers. Oil prices dipped further after recording a decline in the last session. In Asia, shares in Japan, South Korea, and Shanghai rose, while that in Hong Kong declined and in Australia was muted.
21 Apr 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Indexes end mixed, Netflix plunges on subscriber losses
Wall Street's major stock indexes ended mixed Wednesday after another day of choppy trading, while Netflix lost more than a third of its value after reporting its first subscriber loss in more than a decade and predicting more grim times ahead.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after a late-afternoon fade, while the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, having received a bump from IBM, which added 7.1% after reporting quarterly results that beat analysts’ estimates.
Netflix slumped 35.1% a day after the streaming giant reported its first decline in subscribers in more than a decade. The company also said it expects a steeper decline during the current quarter. Netflix is now considering changes that it has long resisted, including minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription option supported by advertising. The stock is now down 67% from the all-time high it reached in November.
The skid in Netflix, one of Wall Street's Big Tech high flyers in recent years, weighed heavily on the S&P 500, outweighing gains elsewhere in the benchmark index, and hit the communication services sector the hardest, pulling it 4.1% lower.
21 Apr 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Europe stocks shine but US mixed as Netflix plunges
European stocks rose Wednesday as investors tracked corporate earnings and developments in the Ukraine conflict, while US stocks ended mixed and Netflix shares tumbled after the streaming giant reported a drop in subscribers.
Oil prices slid further after having slumped the previous day on demand concerns.
21 Apr 2022, 07:37 AM IST
End of an era as Netflix faces stagnation challenges
Having lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, Netflix faces the new challenge of stagnation from a position of strength.
A drop of just 200,000 users -- less than 0.1 percent of its total customer base -- was enough to send Wall Street panicking, with shares plunging more than 30 percent on Wednesday.
The loss of subscribers and the company's various plans to revive business "change the historically simple story" of Netflix's solid success, said Wells Fargo analysts, who cut its price target in half.
21 Apr 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Tokyo markets open higher
Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, despite a mixed finish on Wall Street, where a big earnings miss by Netflix prompted a sell-off of the streaming giant's shares.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.31 percent, or 83.99 points to 27,301.84, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.19 percent, or 3.70 points, to 1,918.85.
The dollar fetched 128.20 yen, against 127.84 yen in New York late Wednesday.