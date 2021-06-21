Market LIVE Update: Indian indices may open lower; SGX Nifty in red

Sensex, Nifty are expected to open lower on Monday. Stocks slid Monday and Treasury yields fell as traders soured on the reflation trade in the wake of a hawkish pivot by the Federal Reserve. The dollar remained at about a two-month high.
21 Jun 2021, 08:34:18 AM IST
PNB Housing Finance files appeal with SAT against Sebi letter
PNB Housing Finance Ltd has filed an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal against Securities and Exchange Board of India's letter dated 18 June in which the regulator had asked the lender to temporarily halt its proposed share sale programme.
21 Jun 2021, 08:15:52 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be in on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,344.45, up 21.12 points or 0.04%. The Nifty ended at 15,683.35, down 8.05 points or 0.05%.
21 Jun 2021, 08:04:10 AM IST
Oil climbs above $72 as Iran nuclear talks end without agreement
Oil climbed above $72 a barrel after the latest talks between world powers and Iran to revive a nuclear deal ended without an agreement, a day after the OPEC producer elected a new president. Futures in New York rose 0.8% after increasing for a fourth week. Diplomats adjourned a sixth round of meetings with significant gaps remaining to mend the accord, the third time since talks began in April that negotiators have missed self-imposed deadlines to rejuvenate the agreement. A revived deal would likely lead to the easing of U.S. sanctions and higher crude flows.
21 Jun 2021, 07:50:40 AM IST
Bitcoin drops as hashrate falls with China mining crackdown
Bitcoin dropped over the weekend amid a focus on Chinese mine closures and potential regulatory scrutiny.
The largest cryptocurrency fell 5.5% to $34,142 as of 10:50 a.m. Sunday in New York, dropping for a fourth time in the past five sessions. Ether, the second-biggest, declined 5.9% to $2,095.
21 Jun 2021, 07:38:54 AM IST
Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights covid: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength.
Addressing the 7th International Yoga Day programme, Modi also said that in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), India has taken another important step and now the world is going to get the power of M-Yoga application, which will have many videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol available in different languages of the world.
21 Jun 2021, 07:30:43 AM IST
Asian markets open lower
Stocks slid Monday and Treasury yields fell as traders soured on the reflation trade in the wake of a hawkish pivot by the Federal Reserve. The dollar remained at about a two-month high.
Japan led the Asian equity retreat, with the Nikkei 225 dropping as much as 3.4%, while U.S. futures edged down after an S&P 500 slump. Hong Kong fell and Chinese shares were modestly lower. Treasury yields slipped, taking the 30-year rate below 2% for the first time since February, as the prospect of less accommodative U.S. monetary policy buffeted markets.
S&P 500 futures slipped 0.3% as of 10:49 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge fell 1.3% Friday
Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.1% lower. The index fell 0.8%
Japan’s Topix index shed 2.5%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 1.8%
South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.9%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.2%
China’s Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.2%
SGX Nifty was down 0.9%
