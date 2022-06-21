Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices seen opening up as SGX Nifty rises

Markets were rocked last week by a fierce selloff after the US Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hike -- the biggest in nearly 30 years -- and a warning of more to come as inflation soars.
21 Jun 2022, 08:03 AM IST
SGX Nifty gains in early deals
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 41 points, or 0.3%, to 15,403 in early deals on Tuesday, signalling a positive start for Indian indices.
21 Jun 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Asian stocks, US equity notch up gains
Stocks climbed in Asia on Tuesday, US equity futures pointed higher and Treasuries retreated amid steadier investor sentiment compared with last week’s rout in global shares.
Japanese shares led gains, while Hong Kong and China were more subdued as traders assessed the possible impact of Covid outbreaks in Shenzhen and Macau.
Investors continue to monitor China’s Covid flareups and its efforts to shore up economic growth. The yen remains around a 24-year low against the dollar, sapped by the contrast between a super-dovish Bank of Japan and hawkish Fed.
In commodities, oil gained, while prices for metals like copper are being buffeted by concerns about the demand outlook amid weakening global growth.
Earlier, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde restated officials’ intention to raise interest rates in July and September, signalling that concerns over financial-market tensions aren’t derailing the fight against inflation.
Wall Street, shut on Monday for a US public holiday, had risen on Friday, though the broad-based S&P 500 lost 5.8% for the week, its worst performance since 2020.