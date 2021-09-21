Market LIVE: Indian indices may see volatility; SGX Nifty indicates muted start

21 Sep 2021, 08:35 AM IST
Oil prices advance amid signs of tightening US supply: Reuters
Oil prices rose on Tuesday as analysts pointed to signs of U.S. supply tightness, ending days of losses as global markets remain haunted by the potential impact on China's economy of a crisis at heavily indebted property group China Evergrande.
Brent crude gained 52 cents or 0.7% to $74.44 a barrel, having fallen by almost 2% on Monday. The contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which expires later on Tuesday, was up 61 cents or 0.9 at $70.90 after dropping 2.3% in the previous session.
21 Sep 2021, 07:58 AM IST
RBI announces ₹15,000 crore bond sale under G-SAP 2.0
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced open market purchase of government securities under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) and simultaneous sale of securities.
Accordingly, the RBI will conduct the open market purchase of government securities under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) for an aggregate amount of ₹15,000 crore on 23 September, the central bank said in a release.
21 Sep 2021, 07:55 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of SBI Card, Vodafone Idea, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, among others, will be in focus today.
Exide Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, and Sun TV Network are under the F&O ban for 21 September
21 Sep 2021, 07:40 AM IST
SGX Nifty hints at a positive start for Indian indices
Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded at 17,424.80, up 68.95 points, or 0.40%, indicting a positive start for benchmark indices on Tuesday.
On Monday, amid a global sell-off, the Sensex ended 524.96 points or 0.89% lower at 58,490.93. The broader Nifty tumbled 188.25 points or 1.07% to close at 17,396.90.
The Indian rupee had declined 26 paise to close at 73.74 against the US dollar on Monday,
21 Sep 2021, 07:12 AM IST
Bitcoin extends drop amid global selloff as stocks stumble
Cryptocurrency prices extended a slump Tuesday after a broad selloff sparked by worries about contagion from China Evergrande Group swept through global markets, Bloomberg reported.
Bitcoin slid as much as 7.6% to $40,237 in early Asian trading, dropping to the lowest level since the beginning of August, before paring some of the decline. Ether retreated below $3,000. Cardano fell about 10% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.com.
The losses mirrored the concerns in the broader market as investors weighed the risks coming from Evergrande debt crisis and this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. The S&P 500 fell 1.7% in its worst session since May overnight, and the stock selloff continued in Asia on Tuesday.
21 Sep 2021, 07:10 AM IST
Global shares sink as China Evergrande fears sour risk appetite
Global stock markets on Tuesday were caught in the grip of contagion fears sparked by troubles at China Evergrande as heightened concerns that the property giant could default on its massive debt prompted investors to flee riskier assets, Reuters reported.
Selling pressure persisted in early trade in Asia ahead of a major test for Evergrande this week, which is due to pay $83.5 million in interest relating to its March 2022 bond on Thursday. It has another $47.5 million payment due on Sept. 29 for March 2024 notes.
Both bonds would default if Evergrande fails to settle the interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates.
Japan's Nikkei fell 2.0%, resuming trade after a market holiday on Monday while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.2%.
MSCI's ACWI shed 0.13%, a day after the gauge of the world's 50 stock markets lost 1.63%, its biggest decline in two months, and leaving it teetering at its lowest level in two months.
Overnight, on the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 614.41 points, or 1.78%, to 33,970.47, the S&P 500 lost 75.26 points, or 1.70%, to 4,357.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 330.07 points, or 2.19%, to 14,713.90.