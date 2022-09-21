Stock Market LIVE: Indices under pressure as focus shifts on Fed; SGX Nifty down

21 Sep 2022, 08:28 AM IST
RBI flags concerns over digital lending apps
Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday flagged concerns on the mushrooming of digital lending apps, pointing to the need for regulated entities to increase oversight.
“I would also like to flag certain material concerns regarding the unbridled mushrooming of digital lending apps. The need of the hour is to ensure assurance of safety after following a process of green-lighting (whitelisting) and due-diligence by the regulated entities. The RBI, in association with other relevant agencies, is taking steps to address this issue and take further steps as may be necessary," he said. (Full Story)
21 Sep 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for today: Sail
SAIL (CMP Rs.81)
We have a BUY rating on the company with a Target Price of Rs90.
Intraday Picks
APOLLOTYRE (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 289) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of ₹292-295 for the target of Rs.280 with a strict stop loss of ₹298.
BPCL (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 323) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹317- 320 for the target of Rs.328 with a strict stop loss of ₹315.
INDIACEM (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 283) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of ₹286- 289 for the target of Rs.276 with a strict stop loss of ₹292.
21 Sep 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra to acquire Swaraj Engines' 17.41 pc stake from Kirloskar Industries
Mahindra & Mahindra(M&M) Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire an additional 17.41 per cent stake in Swaraj Engines Ltd from Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) for ₹296 crore.
The acquisition will result in increasing the company's stake in Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL) to 52.13 per cent from 34.72 per cent, M&M said in a regulatory filing.
The company proposes to acquire 21,14,349 equity shares constituting 17.41 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of SEL from KIL at a price of ₹1,400 per share, it said.
Consequently, SEL, which is currently an associate of the company, would become a subsidiary of M&M, the filing said. (PTI)
21 Sep 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Yes Bank to sell stressed assets worth ₹48k cr to JC Flowers ARC
Yes Bank on Tuesday said its board has approved the sale of stressed assets worth around ₹48,000 crore to JC Flowers ARC, which has turned out to be the sole bidder for the portfolio.
The US-based asset reconstruction company (ARC) had in July this year emerged as the base bidder for the proposed sale of the identified stressed loan book of Yes Bank aggregating up to ₹48,000 crore.
As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines on transparent bidding process, the private sector lender had conducted a Swiss challenge for inviting challenger bids.
The Swiss challenge process has now concluded and the bank has not received any challenger bids to the base bid, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. (PTI)
21 Sep 2022, 08:07 AM IST
LKP Securities view on Tuesday's Nifty: The trend is likely to remain positive as long as it sustains above 17700.
Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities: "Nifty had started to gap up and remained range bound during the day. On the higher end, 17900 has acted as resistance leading to a close near the day's low. The trend is likely to remain positive as long as it sustains above 17700. On the higher end, a move above 17900 may induce a rally towards 18100 and higher."
21 Sep 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Government extends deadline for export of broken rice to ease port congestion
In a move that could ease tension at the ports, the union government on Tuesday allowed the export of broken rice that was in transit till September 30. India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other types on September 8 over food security concerns. The central government extends the period for exports of broken rice from 15 Sept till 30 September. (Full Story)
21 Sep 2022, 07:50 AM IST
India's fintech market to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, says CEA Nageswaran
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said India is among the fastest growing fintech markets in the world with a market size of USD 31 billion in 2021 that is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030.
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2022 (GFF 2022) here, Nageswaran said, "A major shift towards a more equitable distribution of investment across sectors including InsurTechs, WealthTechs, etc, has started taking place. We are talking about bridging the digital divide and the economic divide. Therefore the focus now is on how the combination of technology and finance is enabling access to finance and access to opportunities." (ANI)
21 Sep 2022, 07:49 AM IST
After Russian flows dry up, Gail India pays up to double price for gas
India purchased some of the nation’s most expensive liquefied natural gas shipments ever after vital Russian deliveries were canceled.
GAIL India Ltd. bought several LNG cargoes for delivery between October and November at more than double the price it paid around this time last year. The New Delhi-based company is struggling to replace supply from the former trading arm of Gazprom PJSC, which was nationalized by Germany earlier this year and is paying contractual fines rather than delivering fuel.
The global surge in natural gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hit price-sensitive emerging countries hard, forcing them to pay the high spot market rates or face blackouts and industrial shutdowns. India’s retail inflation surged in August due in part to higher fuel costs. (Bloomberg)
21 Sep 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Adani pledges entire Ambuja, ACC stake to fund $6.5 bn deal
Billionaire Gautam Adani pledged his entire stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, worth as much as $12.5 billion, to foreign banks to fund his family’s $6.5 billion acquisition of the two cement makers.
The family’s 63.15% stake in Ambuja Cements and 56.69% in ACC (of which 50.05% is held through Ambuja Cements) have been pledged by Adani Group, filings made to BSE on Tuesday by Ambuja Cements said. On 16 September, the Adani family completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC from Holcim India, making the group India’s second-largest cement maker after Ultratech Cement Ltd. (Read More)
21 Sep 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Harsha Engineers IPO share allotment likely today. How to check allotment status
The finalisation of share allotment of Harsha Engineers International Ltd IPO (initial public offering) can be announced any time today as tentative Harsha Engineers IPO allotment date is 21st September 2022. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹755 crore are advised to check Harsha Engineers IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allotment. They can check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public issue is Link Intime private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in. (Read More)
21 Sep 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 79.74 against US dollar ahead of Fed meet
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 7 paise higher at 79.74 against the US dollar on Tuesday, snapping its four-session falling streak as investors await the US Fed's policy statement for further cues.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.70 against the greenback. It witnessed an intra-day high of 79.58 and a low of 79.77 during the session.
It finally ended at 79.74, up 7 paise from its previous close of 79.81. The rupee declined by 64 paise in the past four sessions due to forex outflows and a stronger dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12% to 109.87.
21 Sep 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Wall Street stocks end with steep declines as Fed opened their two-day policy meeting
Wall Street equities ended with solid losses Tuesday as US central bankers opened their two-day policy meeting which is widely expected to end with a three-quarter-point interest rate hike.
Fed officials have vowed to raise rates to bring down soaring inflation, with some observers speculating about a possible one-percentage-point move.
Markets have been roiled in recent days by the central bankers' decidedly hawkish statements, despite a brief bounce Monday.
However, analysts have already begun setting their sights on the prospect of future increases, awaiting information on what the Fed's next steps will be and how high rates could go.
At the end of the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.0% to 30,706.23.
The broad-based S&P 500 lost 1.1% to finish at 3,855.93, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 1.0% to 11,425.05. (AFP)