Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty inch up in pre-open; RIL, Axis Bank in focus

21 Oct 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Sensex marginally up in pre-open
21 Oct 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Nifty flat in pre-open
21 Oct 2022, 09:01 AM IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders seek to curb CEO spending powers
Dhanlaxmi Bank said on Thursday its largest shareholders were seeking to curb the spending powers of its chief executive officer, escalating a bitter shareholder battle with the private lender's management.
The Thrissur, Kerala-headquartered bank will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 12 at the request of certain shareholders including B Ravindran Pillai, who holds a 9.99% stake in the bank, it said in a regulatory filing. (Read here)
21 Oct 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Market view: Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
On Thursday, Indian markets staged a smart recovery towards the fag-end helped by strong gains in IT stocks. Despite bearishness in Asian and European indices, Indian markets maintained their winning streak as investors remain optimistic about our growth story. The world economy remains mired under several negative factors, but the local economy has managed to stay resilient despite challenges from the external front.
After a gap down opening the Nifty held the crucial support level of 17400 and bounced back sharply thereafter. It has also formed a bullish candle on daily charts and closed above the 50-day SMA which is broadly positive.
For Nifty bulls, 17400 -17450 could be the key support zones, above which the index could move up to 17700-17750. On the flip side, uptrend would be vulnerable below 17400.
21 Oct 2022, 08:54 AM IST
ICICI Bank's New York Branch enters into a consent order with US Regulator: BSE release
ICICI Bank Limited’s New York Federal Branch has entered into a consent order with its federal banking supervisor, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which requires the Branch to enhance certain processes in its Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (“BSA/AML") programme and establish and maintain an effective Sanctions Compliance programme, the private sector said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
The Consent Order does not involve any monetary penalty.
The observations made by the OCC are restricted only to the New York branch of ICICI Bank Limited which constitutes 0.61% of the bank’s total assets as on 30 June 2022, and the order will not have a material adverse effect on its business, nor does it restrict any of the NY Branch’s existing activities, apart from requiring the corrective actions as specified.
21 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Reliance Securities: Intraday picks
HINDALCO (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 396) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs392- 389 for the target of Rs409 with a strict stop loss of Rs384.
DABUR (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 536) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs531- 527 for the target of Rs554 with a strict stop loss of Rs517.
BAJAJ-AUTO (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 3,692) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs3,660- 3,635 for the target of Rs3,805 with a strict stop loss of Rs3,580.
21 Oct 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Rupee likely to slip on concerns over U.S. yields; RBI watched: Reuters
The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly lower versus the dollar on Friday as another upward move in U.S. yields weighs on demand for Asian currencies.
The rupee is tipped at around 82.82-82.86 to the dollar at open compared with 82.76 in the previous session, when it also slid to a fresh record low before recovering.
The moves in the emerging market currencies are "obviously relevant", but at the "current level and after what happened yesterday", the Reserve Bank of India and the interbank overall positions are more crucial, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.
The central bank sold dollars aggressively on Thursday as the local unit plumbed fresh lows, said traders. The intervention in the afternoon session led to the rupee mounting a quick recovery from near 83.25 to 82.80.
21 Oct 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Expect to close Citi deal by end of March 2023, says Axis Bank CEO
Private sector lender Axis Bank is hopeful of completing the purchase of Citi India’s retail business by the 31 March, said Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive, Axis Bank, adding that the foreign bank’s business numbers are in line with expectations and therefore the deal price requires no relook.
The lender on Thursday reported a 70% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit for the quarter ended September at ₹5,329.77 crore. Net interest income (NII) rose 31% YoY to ₹10,360.3 crore.
21 Oct 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Only a handful of large firms ready for big spending
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s expectation that private sector capital spending will power India’s economic growth appears to be wishful thinking as most companies, barring a handful of large conglomerates and state-run corporations, remain wary of new investments amid rising interest rates.
Bankers said that the private capex cycle is quite uneven as large spending is mainly restricted to government projects, with only a few large conglomerates planning to spend on big projects. Among the conglomerates investing in new projects or capacity expansion are the Adani and Tata groups. (Read here)
21 Oct 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up, news agency Reuters reported.
Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel in Asian deals, West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
Brent was on track for a weekly gain of 0.7%, while WTI was expected to fall 1.3%.
21 Oct 2022, 08:07 AM IST
CCI slaps ₹1,337.76 crore penalty on Google for unfair business practices
The Competition Commission on Thursday imposed a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem.
The fair trade regulator has directed the internet major to cease and desist from unfair business practices.
In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.
21 Oct 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Tatas face uphill task in Air India turnround
Turning around the money-losing Air India will be an uphill task for the Tata group as the Maharaja has its own set of challenges and opportunities, said analysts and industry experts.
Besides, while the group has been operating two airlines—Vistara and AirAsia India (both joint ventures)—for the last decade, the airlines have not turned profitable yet, they added. (Read here)
21 Oct 2022, 07:49 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Ambuja Cements, IDBI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc stocks will be in focus today as they declare their July-September quarter results. (Read here)
21 Oct 2022, 07:45 AM IST
SGX Nifty ticks lower
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 29.50 points to 17,490.50 in early deals, indicating a weak start for Indian indices.
On Thursday, the Sensex ended 95 points higher at 59,202, while Nifty closed at 17,563, a gain of 51 points.
21 Oct 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Asian stocks subdued as US Fed rate hike prospects weigh
Asian equity markets were subdued on Friday after overnight losses on the Wall Street following the surge in US Treasury yields weighed in investor sentiment.
Equities fell in Japan, South Korea, China and Australia, while Hong Kong made small advances after two days of heavy losses. US futures dropped in Asia amid wariness around economic challenges that saw the S&P 500 swing from a gain of more than 1% to a loss of almost the same.
Wall Street stocks closed lower on Thursday as labour market data and comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official reinforced expectations the central bank will be aggressive in hiking interest rates, outweighing a flurry of solid corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.22 points, or 0.3%, to 30,333.59, the S&P 500 lost 29.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,665.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.66 points, or 0.61%, to 10,614.84.