Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect cautious beginning; SGX Nifty trading in red

21 Nov 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Mother Dairy milk becomes costlier from today, Check new rates
The leading milk supplier in India, Mother Dairy has increased prices of full-cream milk by Re 1 per litre and token milk by ₹2 per litre in Delhi-NCR market with effect from today, Monday, November 21. However, the company hasn't altered the rates of full-cream milk sold in 500 ml packs.
Notably, this is the fourth round of hike in milk prices in 2022 by Delhi-NCR's leading milk supplier Mother Dairy. The company is one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR with volumes of over 30 lakh litres per day. (Read More)
21 Nov 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Deloitte expects India to post 6.5-7.1 pc growth in current fiscal
India is likely to post a 6.5 per cent to 7.1 per cent economic growth during the current financial year 2022-23 amid rising inflation and impending global slowdown, Deloitte India said in a report.
The persistent inflation has challenged policymakers over the past few months. Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates by 1.9 percentage points since April 2022, inflation has remained above its tolerance range for over 9 months now.
To add to this, the runaway dollar is causing import bills to soar and further pushing inflation up. An impending global slowdown or even a recession in a few advanced nations as early as the end of 2022 or early next year is likely to make the situation worse. (PTI)
21 Nov 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Export duty on steel, iron ore cut; tax on some raw material imports hiked
The government has cut the export duty on steel products and iron ore with effect from Saturday in order to provide a fillip to the domestic steel industry and boost exports.
Besides, import duty on anthracite, coking coal and ferronickel -- used as raw material in the steel industry -- has been hiked, as per a finance ministry notification issued late on Friday.
The export duty concessions and import tax have been restored after a gap of six months. In May, the tariffs were tweaked in the wake of a sharp and steady rise in prices of steel and in order to augment the availability both of finished steel as well as raw materials required for steel manufacture. (PTI)
21 Nov 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Five Star Business Finances shares may have a 'muted' listing today, say experts
Shares of Five Star Business Finances Limited are going to hit the secondary market today as the Five Star Business Finances IPO listing date has been fixed on 21st November 2022. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Monday, November 21, 2022, the equity shares of Five-Star Business Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).
Meanwhile, the grey market is expecting discounted listing of Five Star Business Finances shares. According to market observers, shares of Five Star Business Finances are available at a discount of ₹2 in the grey market today. (Read More)
21 Nov 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Archean Chemical IPO share listing date today. Experts predict 'strong' debut
Shares of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd are going to hit Dalal Street today as the Archean Chemical IPO listing date has been fixed on 21st November 2022. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Monday, November 21, 2022, the equity shares of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian exchanges in the list of 'B' group of securities. This means Archean Chemical shares will be a part of the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) today.
Meanwhile, ahead of Archean Chemical IPO listing, shares of the chemical company are available at a premium of ₹124 in the grey market today. This means, Archean Chemical IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹124. (Read More)
21 Nov 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Dr Reddy’s is now No.2 drug firm as old order changes 3 min read . Updated:
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Cipla Ltd beat Aurobindo Pharma to become the country’s second and third biggest drugmakers by sales in the three months to 30 September, the first change in the pecking order of the country’s $50 billion pharmaceutical industry in over seven years.
Sun Pharmaceuticals retained the position as India’s largest drugmaker.
Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s reported revenue of ₹6,331.8 crore in the September quarter, while Aurobindo saw its revenue slip to ₹5,739.4 crore Mumbai-based Cipla posted revenue of ₹5,828.5 crore in the period. (Read More)
21 Nov 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Stocks end higher on Wall Street on Friday but still fall for the week
A late-afternoon rally on Wall Street helped stocks close higher Friday, though the major indexes still wound up finishing lower for the week after several days of bumpy trading.
The S&P 500 rose 0.5% after wavering between small gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite ended essentially flat after swinging between a 1% gain and an 0.8% drop.
Several big retailers made solid gains after reporting strong quarterly results and gave investors encouraging financial forecasts. Discount retailer Ross Stores surged 9.9% for the biggest gain among S&P 500 stocks, while clothing retailer Gap rose 7.6% after beating analysts’ expectations. Foot Locker climbed 8.7% after raising its profit and revenue forecast for the year.
The solid earnings from retailers cap off a shaky week for Wall Street as investors try to get a better sense of inflation's path and its impact on consumers and businesses. Investors have been particularly anxious about the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation and have been looking for signs that might allow the central bank to shift to less aggressive interest rate increases. That anxiety was heightened on Thursday after a Fed official suggested U.S. interest rates might have to be raised higher than expected to cool inflation. (AP)