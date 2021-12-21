Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices

Investors are trying to evaluate how long and deep a hit global economic reopening faces from the omicron flareup, as a variety of nations step up mobility curbs.
21 Dec 2021, 08:28:02 AM IST
Vedanta entity, OVL among companies in race for Videocon Oil & Gas Co
The resolution professional of VOVL, the oil and gas exploration company of Videocon Industries, received over a dozen expressions of interest from a Vedanta entity, ONGC Videsh, Singapore's Saiml Pte Ltd and two separate applications from Brazil-based oil explorers Petro Rio SA and Geneva SA, the Economic Times reported.
21 Dec 2021, 08:22:52 AM IST
Axis pips Kotak, Indusind for Citi’s India consumer
Axis Bank has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Citi’s consumer business in India, piping rival contenders Kotak Mahindra Bank and Indusind Bank, the Economic Times reported citing sources.
Axis and Citi have signed an exclusivity agreement to hold bilateral negotiations as the Wall Street bank has already informed the others about their decision. Citi has been expecting around $2 billion from the sale.
21 Dec 2021, 08:03:33 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Dish TV, Adani Enterprises, Wipro, among others, will be in focus today.
MapmyIndia will make its stock exchange debut on today. Experts largely feel the listing will be at a premium. MapmyIndia, which offers proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), saw its issue subscribed 154.71 times.
21 Dec 2021, 08:01:44 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures traded at 16,823.00, up 0.99%, in early deals
21 Dec 2021, 07:48:07 AM IST
Asian shares rise; investors assess Omicron fallout
Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures rose on Tuesday, providing some respite from the dour investor mood caused by escalating Omicron coronavirus cases and challenges for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.
MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge snapped a two-session drop, with Japan, China and Hong Kong climbing. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were in the green, signaling some stabilization after the broader U.S. equity benchmark posted its biggest three-day drop since September.
Investors are trying to evaluate how long and deep a hit global economic reopening faces from the omicron flareup, as a variety of nations step up mobility curbs. Such restrictions could add to pandemic-era supply chain and labor snarls that have stoked inflation and prompted central banks to tighten monetary settings.
S&P 500 future rose 0.5% while the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8%.
Japan’s Topix index climbed 1.5%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite index increased 0.3%.
Overnight, US stocks ended lower, down by more than 1%, pressured lower by surging Omicron coronavirus cases and a possible fatal blow to a $1.75 trillion U.S. domestic spending bill, with oil prices plunging.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.23% lower at 34,932.16, while the S&P 500 ended the day down 1.14% at 4,568.02. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.24% to 14,980.94.
