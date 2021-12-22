OPEN APP
Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty hints at higher start for Indian indices

Stock market today: Asian equities were largely steady on Wednesday as investors weighed uncertainty over the omicron virus strain’s economic impact and a foggy outlook for U.S. fiscal stimulus. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 08:16 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Share market LIVE updates: A rally in technology shares bolstered Hong Kong, while markets in China and Japan were steady. US futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 snapped three days of declines and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed more than 2%.

Thinner trading volumes heading into the Christmas holidays could exacerbate market swings, leaving strategists reluctant to read much into day-to-day gyrations during the period. Markets continue to be shadowed by escalating mobility curbs to fight omicron and a diminishing stimulus tailwind.

22 Dec 2021, 08:16:05 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Reliance Industries, ZEE, Yes Bank, Dish TV, ITC, among others, will be in focus today.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed footwear retailer Metro Brands will make its stock exchange debut today. The IPO of the company saw tepid demand and was subscribed 3.64 times during 10-14 December at a price band of 485-500 apiece. (Read here)

22 Dec 2021, 07:55:45 AM IST

SGX Nifty futures were up 0.3% at 16,884.00 in early deals 

22 Dec 2021, 07:47:27 AM IST

Asian shares climb higher despite Omicron concerns

Asian equities were higher on Wednesday as the risk appetite of global investors rose heading into year-end, despite the surging number of Omicron variant cases around the world.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains.

Australian shares were down 0.1%, which analysts said was the result of a higher US dollar overnight which weakened appetite for commodities and the sector's related stocks.

Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.1% higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.2% and China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was 0.23% up in eary trade. Tech stocks were the major driver of the Hong Kong strong open after trading in negative territory for most of the week.

A better night on Wall Street provided the positive lead for Asian markets with a sharp rebound in sentiment for U.S stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 560.54 points, or 1.6%, to 35,492.7, the S&P 500 gained 81.21 points, or 1.78%, to 4,649.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 360.14 points, or 2.4%, to 15,341.09.

The jump came despite growing concerns as the spread of the Omicron variant in the lead-up to traditional holiday periods around the world.

