Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect stable start with SGX Nifty trading in green

21 Dec 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Amid global Covid spike, Health Minister Mandaviya to hold review meet today
Amid a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, sources told news agency PTI that Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting today with senior officials and experts on the Covid-19 situation in India.
As per sources, the physical meeting will start between 11-11:30. Apart from this, the health minister will also review meetings on Covid-19 situations in other countries. (Read More)
21 Dec 2022, 08:05 AM IST
Dabur promoters offload 1 pc stake through block deal
Home-grown FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday said its promoters the Burman family have sold shares amounting to about 1 per cent stake in the company through the open market to raise funds for financing some ventures.
"Burman family, who are part of the majority shareholders of Dabur India Ltd, have sold approximately 1 per cent shares through a block deal," said a regulatory filing by Dabur India.
These shares were sold through two holding companies -- Gyan Enterprises and Chowdry Associates.
"The purpose of doing this transaction is to raise funds for financing some ventures in the private hands of the Burman family," it added. (PTI)
21 Dec 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Sula Vineyards IPO's shares listing this week. What GMP signals
The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Sula Vineyards IPO, which was open from Monday, December 12 till Wednesday, December 14, 2022, has been done and now all eyes are on the share's listing.
As per market observers, Sula Vineyards shares have slipped from premium (GMP) and are available at a discount of ₹12 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE this week on Thursday, December 22, 2022. (Read More)
21 Dec 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Dozens of IPOs ready to hit market despite rout of new-age firms
The primary market is poised to gather steam soon, as the steep losses in issues of new-age companies become a fading memory.
Out of the offer documents filed by firms with the capital markets regulator to date, 55 have received approval for raising a total of ₹83,481 crore, while 32 looking to raise ₹54,415 crore are awaiting approval, according to Prime Database, a one-stop shop for capital market offerings.
Some of the large initial public offers (IPOs) which have received Sebi approval are Aadhar Housing Finance which is raising an estimated ₹7,300 crore, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Macleods Pharmaceuticals and Bharat FIH ( ₹5,000 crore each). Other than the Macleods IPO, which is a pure offer for sale (OFS), the others are a combination of fresh issuances and OFS. (Read More)
21 Dec 2022, 07:45 AM IST
Sebi board rejigs rules on buyback
The country’s markets regulator will gradually eliminate share buybacks through stock exchanges by April 2025 as it works to create a more equitable process for shareholders. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will create a separate window on the stock exchanges to conduct buybacks until then. The regulator also increased the minimum utilization of funds allocated for buybacks through the stock exchange to 75% from 50%. (Read More)
21 Dec 2022, 07:37 AM IST
Elin Electronics IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue
The initial public offer (IPO) of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics received a 37% subscription on the first day of the offer that launched on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and will conclude on Thursday, December 22. The price range for the issue is ₹234-247 a share.
As per market observers, Elin Electronics shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹48 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to make their market debut on stock exchanges on December 30, 2022. (Read More)
21 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO after finding replacement
Elon Musk will step down as the Twitter CEO, the world’s richest man has just announced. Musk said he would quit after finding a replacement. According to a Bloomberg source with knowledge of the situation, he is actively looking for a potential replacement.
"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk tweeted. (Read More)
21 Dec 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Mauritius-based FIIs buy stake in multibagger stock, rises over 150% in 6 months
Mauritius-based Aegis Investment Fund picked up a stake in Gujarat-based Tirupati Forge on Tuesday. More than 14.36 lakh equity shares exchanged hands in Tirupati Forge on NSE, among which Aegis bought about 5 lakh equity shares in the company aggregating to ₹1.1 crore. Tirupati Forge shares have witnessed an impressive upside in the past six months, and the stock has even emerged as a multi-bagger from its 1-year low. (Read More)
21 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
NBFC loan sanctions fall on sluggish commercial credit demand
The amount of loans sanctioned by domestic non-bank lenders in the three months ended 30 September fell from a year earlier, primarily due to a drop in demand for commercial loans, data showed.
Aggregate sanctioned loans fell 3% to ₹3.7 trillion in the September quarter from a year earlier, according to data released by industry body Finance Industry Development Corp. (FIDC), jointly with credit information company Crif High Mark.
Retail loan segments, including consumer, education, gold, and home loans, saw higher sanctions in the September quarter, while short-term, medium-term and long-term loans contracted, the data showed. (Read More)
21 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
US stocks close slightly higher on Tuesday after four-day slump
Wall Street stocks mostly ended higher on Tuesday, recovering from a four-day slump as investors tried to look past market uncertainty and fears of a slowdown.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 0.3% to 32,849.74 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was nearly flat at 10,547.11.
The broad-based S&P 500 ticked up 0.1% to 3,821.62.
These came despite a slight policy shift by the Bank of Japan, away from a long-standing ultra-loose monetary policy.
The move followed rising rates by other central banks such as the US Federal Reserve, adding to concerns of a slowdown.
The Japanese monetary policy changes appeared to have a negative impact on the dollar, said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities. (AFP)