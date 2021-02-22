Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty eye positive start; SGX Nifty in the green

Market at close on Friday The Sensex tumbled 435 points while the Nifty slumped below the 15,000-mark on Friday as markets buckled under selling pressure for the fourth session on the trot amid a lacklustre trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 434.93 points or 0.85% lower at 50,889.76, pressured by robust selling in banking and auto counters. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gave up the 15,000 level, dropping 137.20 points or 0.91% to 14,981.75.

Rupee Bounces From Worst Asia Currency on Flood of Stock Inflows The Indian rupee is turning a corner, as massive inflows into the nation’s stock markets help the currency break past the central bank’s intervention barrier. Asia’s weakest currency last year is now among its best performers. The rupee has gained 0.6% this year against the dollar, and there are signs it could keep rallying. A recovering economy and an expansive budget are luring global funds to India’s equities, with investors buying almost $4 billion of stocks this month, the most in Asia’s emerging markets after China. That’s posing a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India, which has been intervening in currency markets to keep the rupee competitive. The rupee rose to 72.57 per dollar last week, its highest since March. That’s likely to clear the path for its advance to 72 per dollar, technical charts suggest. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the currency hitting that level by the fourth quarter. (Bloomberg report) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asia shares edge higher Asian share markets inched higher on Monday as expectations for faster economic growth and inflation globally batter bonds and boost commodities, though rising real yields also make equity valuations look more stretched in comparison. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.43%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.4%. China's Shanghai composite was a little changed, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7%. South Korea's Kospi climbed nearly 1%. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes have already reached 1.36%, breaking the psychological 1.30% level and bringing the rise for the year so far to a steep 41 basis points.