Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty slumps on Ukraine crisis; investors brace for fall

Stock market today: Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. (File Photo: AP)Premium
3 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2022, 08:25 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Share market LIVE updates: Global stocks tumbled while safe-havens rallied and oil surged on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine

Elsewhere, investors continue to monitor commentary from Fed officials for clues on the likely path of monetary tightening. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman suggested that a half percentage-point increase in interest rates could be on the table next month if incoming readings on inflation come in too high

22 Feb 2022, 08:24:34 AM IST

Oil climbs on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

Oil prices jumped more than $2 to a fresh seven-year high on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a crisis that western leaders have warned could spark a war.

U.S. and European officials condemned the moves, but a Biden administration official said Russia's military action did not as yet constitute an invasion that would trigger a broader sanctions package.

Brent crude futures rose $2.10, or 2.2%, to $97.49 a barrel, adding to a 2% gain on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday it hit $97.66, its highest since September 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $3.25, or 3.6%, to $94.32 a barrel versus Friday's settlement. The U.S. market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

22 Feb 2022, 08:21:32 AM IST

Ukraine standoff: US to impose 'new sanctions' on Russia Tuesday, says White House

22 Feb 2022, 08:05:20 AM IST

SGX Nifty slumps; Ukraine crisis intensifies 

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 190.50 points, or 1.1%, to 17,015.50 in early deals on Tuesday, indicating a gap-down start for Indian benchmarks.

22 Feb 2022, 07:50:39 AM IST

Gold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine crisis deepens

Gold prices hit a near nine month-high on Tuesday, after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, boosting demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,909.54 per ounce, after scaling its highest since 1 June at $1,913.89 per ounce earlier. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $1,913.60.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independendent on Monday and ordered the Russian Army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

22 Feb 2022, 07:47:38 AM IST

UN fully committed to sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of Ukraine, within internationally recognised borders: UN political affairs chief

UN political affair chief says “risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs".

22 Feb 2022, 07:46:34 AM IST

Asian shares fall as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Stocks declined Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s bolstering oil prices and leading investors to seek the relative safety of bonds.

An Asia-Pacific share gauge fell toward its lowest levels this month amid declines in Japan, China and Hong Kong, where technology firms were also hit by fresh concerns about regulatory oversight. U.S. futures pointed to a lower open when Wall Street trading resumes following a holiday Monday.

Treasuries climbed, along with Australian and New Zealand bonds, taking the U.S. 10-year yield below 1.90%. The dollar ticked up and gold, the traditional haven during upheavals, held gains.

President Vladimir Putin recognized two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered the Defense Ministry to send what he called “peacekeeping forces" to the breakaway regions.

The U.S. and Europe condemned the latest moves. The Biden administration has warned Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine signals a possible invasion, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.6% from Friday’s close, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2.1%. 

Japan’s Topix index fell 1.5%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.9%, South Korea’s Kospi index fell fell 1.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 2% and China’s Shanghai Composite index declined 1%.

