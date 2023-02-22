Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on negative note; SGX Nifty trades in red

22 Feb 2023, 07:52 AM IST
HDFC Bank to hit dollar bond market after gap of 2 years
HDFC Bank plans to sell dollar bonds to support its plans to expand lending outside India, joining other banks in tapping opportunities in overseas markets, according to two people aware of the matter.
The country’s largest private bank is expected to raise $500 million by selling five-year bonds, the people said, requesting anonymity. HDFC Bank has hired Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered for the proposed Reg S transaction, which bars the securities from being sold to people in the US. (Read More)
22 Feb 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 82.79 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated 6 paise to close at 82.79 against the US dollar on Tuesday as the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.
Traders said the inflow of foreign funds in the domestic equities market, however, supported the Indian currency.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.76 against the greenback and finally settled for the day at 82.79, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close of 82.73.
During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 82.73 and a low of 82.83 against the American dollar.
"Rupee continued to trade in a narrow range and volatility remained low. Preliminary manufacturing and services PMI numbers released from the EZ and the UK came in better-than-estimates. Euro and pound gained after the release of robust data," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. (PTI)
22 Feb 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Citigroup lifts CEO Fraser's 2022 pay to $24.5 mln
Citigroup increased Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser's compensation by nearly 9% to $24.5 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing on Tuesday.
Fraser's total pay in 2021 was $22.5 million. She took over as the first female chief executive of a major Wall Street bank in February 2021.
Her pay is still below the $34.5 million of JPMorgan & Chase Co's CEO Jamie Dimon, and Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman's $31.5 million.
Fraser's base salary was $1.5 million, her cash incentive was $3.45 million and her deferred incentives included $8.05 million in deferred stock and $11.5 million of performance share units, the filing showed. (Read More)
22 Feb 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Chinese say projects awaiting India’s nod
China remains hopeful of securing investment approval for its firms looking to invest in India even as the two continue to share a testy political relationship due to border tensions, people aware of the development said. While Indian officials said in January that pending foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals from China are at their lowest, Chinese diplomats said many Chinese investment proposals in India await approval.
“There are still many applications for Chinese investment in India submitted for a long time, waiting for the approval of the Indian government," these diplomats said on condition of anonymity. (Read More)
22 Feb 2023, 07:33 AM IST
'Angel Tax' provisions in Finance Bill will not impact startups: DPIIT Secy
The 'angel tax' provision in the Finance Bill will not impact startups in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
Startups which are registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade do not come under the purview, Anurag Jain, the secretary in the department said while speaking at the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) Conclave here.
"Let me put one thing very clearly. It doesn't affect startups in the least," he said, addressing the audience at the event organized by the venture capital industry lobby grouping. (Read More)
22 Feb 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Vodafone Idea stock under F&O ban on NSE today. Details here
Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) stock is one that is part of the F&O ban list ban by the stock exchange for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade every day. (Read More)
22 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Centre likely to auction lithium reserves by June
The government is poised to invite bids for the auction of the newly discovered lithium reserves in Jammu as early as the June quarter, a move that will give India access to the strategic mineral that helps power everything from mobile phones to electric vehicles.
Earlier this month, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) reported the presence of significant lithium reserves totalling 5.9 million tonnes in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The find has catapulted India into the world’s seventh-largest holder of lithium reserves. (Read More)
22 Feb 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street posts worst day of 2023 on Wednesday on higher-for-longer rate fears
Wall Street posted its worst performance of the year on Tuesday, with the main benchmarks ending down as investors interpreted a rebound in U.S. business activity in February to mean interest rates will need to stay higher for longer to control inflation.
For the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, it was their third session in a row closing lower, while the decline in the Dow Jones Industrial wiped out its gains for 2023.
The falls came after the S&P Global Purchasing Manufacturer's index, which reflects business activity in the United States, returned to expansion for the first time in eight months in February. The 50.2 reading, up from 46.8 in January, was buoyed by a robust services sector, according to a survey.
The report added to a recent slew of economic data which has painted a picture of a resilient economy, which continues to perform against a backdrop of multiple rate-rises by the central bank in 2022 aimed at tamping down inflation.
With inflation still far from the Fed's 2% target, and the economy retaining much of its vigor, money market participants have been revising upwards where they see the Fed fund rates peaking - currently at 5.35% in July and staying near those levels throughout the year.
"Today, the realization is that the Fed is not kidding around about higher for longer, and in fact it might be a little bit higher for a little-to-a-lot bit longer," said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO Family Office. (Reuters)