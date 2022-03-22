Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues

22 Mar 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Nifty slips below 17,000 in pre-open
22 Mar 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Sensex flat in pre-open
22 Mar 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Alibaba raises share buyback to $25 billion from $15 billion
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd raised its share buyback programme to $25 billion on Tuesday, its second increase in less than a year to prop up stocks that have been battered by concerns over slowing growth.
The announcement marks an increase from its earlier plan to buy back $15 billion shares, and marks the biggest share repurchase ever since it went public in 2014
Its shares rose 4.5% in Hong Kong after the announcement.
Alibaba said it had already re-purchased about $9.2 billion of its U.S.-listed shares as of March 18 under its programme, which was initially slated to last until the end of this year.
The company's shares slumped in December 2020 after the earlier buyback amount of $10 billion failed to ease concerns about a regulatory crackdown on co-founder Jack Ma's e-commerce and financial empire.
22 Mar 2022, 08:37 AM IST
Airbus in talks with Tatas, Indian carriers for A350XWB aircraft: PTI
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is in talks with Tata Group and Indian carriers for a deal regarding the procurement of its wide-bodied A350XWB planes, president and MD of Airbus India & South Asia, Remi Maillard said on Monday.
The Tata Group currently runs four Indian carriers — Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and AirAsia India. In India, only Vistara and Air India have wide-bodied aircraft in their fleet.
Wide-bodied planes like A350XWB have larger fuel tanks that allow them to travel longer distances as compared to narrow-bodied aircraft like A320NEO.
A350XWB aircraft can travel above 8,000 nautical miles, with flying time of approximately 18 hours in one flight.
22 Mar 2022, 08:36 AM IST
Govt to unveil plan to boost PSU general insurers: report
The government is soon likely to announce a plan to strengthen state-run general insurance firms, including details of the capital infusion of about ₹5,000 crore that it has already approved, according to a media report.
"An announcement to this effect is expected within this month," the report quoted a government official.
Three of the four public sector general insurance companies are loss-making.
22 Mar 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Nifty view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
Due to lack of buying interest, the Nifty ended Monday's session with nearly a percent cut tad above the 17100 mark.
The way market made a spectacular comeback in the last couple of weeks, it was quite evident to have profit booking at some point of time. Technically speaking, it should be considered a healthy sign from a structural point of view. Because the recent rally has been vertical in nature and hence if the index has to have a firm base; it needs to have a higher low to confirm a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ formation on the daily time frame chart. Since we expected some consolidation in the first half of this week, today’s corrective move is clearly part of this phase.
As far as levels are concerned, 17200 followed by 17350 are to be seen as immediate hurdles; whereas on the lower side, the sacrosanct support is placed in the vicinity of 17000 – 16900 where some buying is likely to get attracted.
Traders are advised to stay light and should focus on individual stocks because only a few handfuls of counters are likely to provide excellent trading opportunities, which needs to be picked aptly.
22 Mar 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; ₹50 hike in LPG rates
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Tuesday while cooking gas prices were increased by ₹50 per cylinder, ending an over four and half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹96.21 per litre as against ₹95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from ₹86.67 per litre to ₹87.47.
A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost ₹949.50 in the national capital.
While LPG rates were last revised on 6 October, petrol and diesel prices had been on a freeze since 4 November ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
Prices have been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling. International oil prices were at $81 to $82 a barrel in early November as against $114 now.
Sources said a 5 KG LPG cylinder will now cost ₹349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for ₹669.
The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹2003.50
22 Mar 2022, 07:59 AM IST
Oil higher as EU members weigh Russian oil ban
Oil futures extended gains on Tuesday on news that some European Union members are considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil and as attacks on Saudi oil facilities sent jitters through the market.
Front-month West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.21, or 1.97%, to $114.33 a barrel on NYMEX and Brent futures were up $2.51, or 2.26%, to $118.23 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange in Asian deals.
Both contracts had settled up more than 7% on Monday as the potential for more supply disruptions weighed on the market.
22 Mar 2022, 07:56 AM IST
SGX Nifty trades flat
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 13.50 points higher at 17,165.
22 Mar 2022, 07:53 AM IST
Asians stocks, oil rise; Fed's Powell adopts hawkish stance
Asian stocks were largely higher on Tuesday, shrugging off tepid overnight cues from Wall Street as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded a hawkish note on monetary policy while traders continue to keep an eye on the Ukraine war.
Export-reliant Japan’s bourse rose as the yen fell to a six-year low against the dollar. Commodity and energy stocks bolstered MSCI Inc.’s regional index. China and Hong Kong fluctuated, while U.S. and European futures retreated.
Powell said the Fed is prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage-point at the next policy meeting if needed. It hiked by a quarter-point last week and signaled six more such moves this year. The dollar advanced.
S&P 500 futures slid 0.3% while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4%.
Japan’s Topix index increased 1.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.2%, South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.8%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1%.
US stocks capped a day of choppy trading on Wall Street with a modestly lower finish Monday, giving back some of their recent gains after the major indexes notched their best week in more than a year. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% after giving up an early gain and bouncing around for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite slid 0.4%.