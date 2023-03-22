Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on muted note; SGX Nifty trades flat

6 min read . 07:53 AM IST

Stock Market Today: The scheduled Fed's interest rate announcement will keep investors on edge

Share Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices will begin with caution as SGX Nifty trades flat ahead of the Fed's interest rate announcement on Wednesday. Wall Street rallied for the second day in a row on Tuesday and Asian shares are also trading higher in the morning session.