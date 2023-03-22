Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on muted note; SGX Nifty trades flat

22 Mar 2023, 07:53 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:
1] GNFC: Buy at ₹534, target ₹552, stop loss ₹525;
2] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹855, target ₹880, stop loss ₹842; and
3] REC: Buy at ₹118, target ₹124, stop loss ₹116. (Read More)
22 Mar 2023, 07:49 AM IST
NCLT rejects Yatra plea to dismiss Ezeego’s insolvency petition
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has dismissed an application by Yatra Online against its operational creditor Ezeego One Travel that sought to initiate insolvency resolution against the former.
Ezeego had filed the insolvency application under Section 9 after Yatra defaulted on its dues. A bench led by Justice Kishore Vemulapalli and Justice Prabhat Kumar rejected the application filed by Yatra challenging maintainability of Ezeego’s insolvency application. Following the dismissal, Yatra’s insolvency case will be now heard on merits by NCLT. (Read More)
22 Mar 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Rupee slips 3 paise to close at 82.59 against US dollar ahead of Fed rate decision
The rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 82.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated US Federal Reserve decision on key policy rate.
A rebound in crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit while a weak US dollar ahead of the interest rate decision and gains in domestic equities supported the rupee sentiment, forex dealers said.
Investors are keenly awaiting the interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve due on Wednesday.
The US dollar weakened against a basket of global currencies amid expectations that the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England would not hike rates much further, or at all, due to the banking crisis.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 82.54 against the dollar. During the day, it went as high as 82.53 and hit the lowest level of 82.70. It finally settled at 82.59 against the American currency, registering a fall of 3 paise against its previous close. (PTI)
22 Mar 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Tuesday said it has received a letter of award from MSEDCL to set up a 200 MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra.
The letter of award has been received from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).
The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) execution date. The project was awarded through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse e-auction, TPREL said in a statement.
The installation will reduce around 432.94 million kg of CO2 emissions annually and will be one of the most substantial solar PV projects. (PTI)
22 Mar 2023, 07:29 AM IST
M&M to raise up to $1.3 bn for EV unit
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is in advanced talks with global investors to raise $1-1.3 billion by selling shares in its electric vehicles (EV) unit, people familiar with the development said, adding the move is aimed at accelerating the expansion plans of its newly formed subsidiary, EV Co.
Mahindra is likely to raise capital in multiple tranches over the next two fiscal years, primarily through stake sales in the EV subsidiary, which is currently valued at over $9.1 billion, the people said, requesting anonymity. (Read More)
22 Mar 2023, 07:28 AM IST
No record of MPC meet on inflation target miss: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has no record of what transpired at the crucial monetary policy committee meeting on 3 November that discussed its failure to meet the inflation target, the central bank said in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query.
Responding to Mint’s RTI request for a copy of the minutes of the meeting, RBI’s central public information officer (CPIO) replied on 25 January that the “information sought is not available". Then on 17 March, responding to an appeal on the same query, executive director Radha Shyam Ratho said that “no minutes are available in respect of the MPC meeting held on 3 November 2022." (Read More)
22 Mar 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Air India expansion stirs tension over airline flying rights
Tensions over plans to transform Air India into a global airline with hundreds of new jets rippled across the aviation sector on Tuesday as foreign carriers clamoured for more access to the world's fastest-growing economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government faces growing demands to ease a near-freeze on capacity that can be deployed on many routes to and from India, now that India's flag carrier has been sold to the cash-rich Tata conglomerate. (Read More)
22 Mar 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Wall Street stocks rise on Tuesday for first 2-day rally since banking crisis began
Stocks rallied Tuesday, led by the banks most beaten down by the industry’s crisis, and some of Wall Street’s fear washed out on hopes the U.S. government will offer more help if needed.
The S&P 500 jumped 1.3% to lock in its first back-to-back gain since Silicon Valley Bank’s rapid failure began two weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316 points, or 1%, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.6%.
Markets around the world have pinballed sharply this month on worries the banking system may be cracking under the pressure of the fastest set of hikes to interest rates in decades. This week’s rally now runs into a huge test: On Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve will announce what's largely expected to be its latest increase to rates.
Tuesday's strength for stocks came after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a bankers’ group more government assistance “could be warranted" if risks arise that could bring down the system. That could mean making sure customers at a weakened bank get all their money, even those with more than the $250,000 limit insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Central banks have jacked up rates at a blistering pace in hopes of getting high inflation under control. But such moves act like huge hammers with little nuance. They try to bring down inflation by slowing the entire economy.
That raises the risk of a recession later on. Higher rates also hurt prices for stocks and other investments. That’s one of the factors that hurt Silicon Valley Bank, which saw the value of its bond investments drop with the rise in rates.
Earlier this month, much of Wall Street was bracing for the Fed to reaccelerate its hikes and raise by 0.50 percentage points on Wednesday. A string of reports on the economy had come in hotter than expected, including data on the job market, retail sales and inflation itself.
But all the turmoil in the banking industry has traders betting the Fed will stick with an increase of 0.25 points. (AP)