Market LIVE Update: Indian indices set for positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Indian indices may open higher on Tuesday, on cues from Asian peers which mostly opened higher. US markets rebounded after a rout earlier as policymakers' statement signalled some difference of opinion over a hawkish policy stance indicated by the Fed.
22 Jun 2021, 08:10:44 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be steady on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday the BSE Sensex ended at 52,574.46, up 230.01 points or 0.44%. The Nifty was at 15,746.50, up 63.15 points or 0.40%.
22 Jun 2021, 08:04:04 AM IST
Govt proposes ban on ecom misselling, fraudulent flash sales
The Centre on Monday proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 and sought public comments on banning fraudulent flash sales and mis-selling of goods and services on e-commerce platforms, and also on making registration of these entities mandatory with DPIIT. Ban on misleading users by manipulating search results, and appointment of chief compliance officer and resident grievance officer are some of the other amendments being proposed. (PTI)
22 Jun 2021, 07:53:30 AM IST
Bitcoin steadies in Asia trading after Monday's plunge
Bitcoin stabilised in Asian trading on Tuesday morning a day after a statement from China's central bank reaffirming the ongoing crackdown on cryptocurrencies in the country sent the world's largest token to a two-week low.
Bitcoin was last up 3.17% at 32,600, having dropped more than 10% on Monday. Ether, the second-biggest crypto currency, was up 3.54% at 1,950 after hitting a five-week low the day before.
Monday's sell-off was sparked by an announcement from the Peoples Bank of China saying it had summoned China's largest banks and payment firms urging them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading
22 Jun 2021, 07:44:03 AM IST
Asian markets gain
Most Asian stocks rose Tuesday, tracking a U.S. equity rebound as the prospect of gradual policy tightening tempers some of the concerns about the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt. Treasuries and the dollar clawed back some losses.
Japan outperformed, while Australia also advanced. Hong Kong fluctuated and China opened with subdued gains.
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:27 am in Tokyo. The index advanced 1.4%
Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The gauge rose 0.6%
Topix index climbed 2.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 1.2%
Kospi index rose 0.5%
Hang Seng Index rose 0.3%
Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%
SGX Nifty was up 0.21%
22 Jun 2021, 07:31:57 AM IST
Wall Street recovers
Wall Street rebounded as global stocks rose from a four-week low as investors banked on economic growth, while the US dollar sank from Friday's 10-week high, boosting oil prices.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries reversed earlier losses after sliding to a four-month low of 1.354%. The benchmark note was still trading well below its recent mid-point range of about 1.6% after traders reacted to Federal Reserve expectations for a rate hike.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged, recovering from Friday's rout as it notching its strongest session in over three months to end 1.76% higher. The S&P 500 jumped 1.40% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.79%.
