Market Live: Sensex slips 350 pts, Nifty below 15,550 in pre-open: Airtel drags

22 Jun 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Sensex down 350 points in pre-open; Kotak Bank, Airtel, Infosys top losers
22 Jun 2022, 08:55 AM IST
22 Jun 2022, 08:45 AM IST
PVR-INOX merger gets clearance from stock exchanges
Multiplex operators PVR and INOX Leisure on Tuesday said that they have received clearances for their merger from bourses NSE and BSE. In March, PVR and Inox Leisure announced the merger to create the largest multiplex chain in the country.
22 Jun 2022, 08:44 AM IST
2 financial stocks under F&O ban on NSE today. Details inside
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, June 21, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
22 Jun 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Asian stocks stumble as Wall St optimism peters out
Asian stocks slipped in volatile trade on Wednesday, failing to extend Wall Street's rally as persistent worries about interest rates and inflation remained a key focus for investors, while the Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%, but was still up 1.39% on the more than five-week low it hit on Monday. Tokyo's Nikkei gave up early gains and was flat.
Investors are continuing to assess how worried they need to be about central banks pushing the world economy into recession as they attempt to curtail red hot inflation with interest rate increases.
The main U.S. share benchmarks rose 2% overnight on the possibility the economic outlook might not be as dire as thought during trade last week when the S&P 500 logged its biggest weekly percentage decline since March 2020.
22 Jun 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Gold dips as higher dollar, U.S. bond yields weigh
Gold eased on Wednesday, as the dollar and Treasury yields firmed, but prices were range-bound as investors awaited fresh cues on top central banks' monetary policy plans, especially from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,827.69 per ounce by 0101 GMT, extending losses to a fourth straight session. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5% to $1,830.20. The dollar strengthened, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
22 Jun 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Oil steadies as slowdown risk weighed against robust demand
Oil steadied in Asia as investors weighed the odds a of slowdown in the US as the Federal Reserve tightens policy against signs global energy markets remain tight.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $109 a barrel after closing up 1% on Tuesday. With investors concerned about the impact of higher US interest rates, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to testify before Congress later Wednesday on his quest to reduce raging inflation.
President Joe Biden will call for gasoline tax holiday, a person familiar with the plan said, as prices at the pump keep rising. The average US retail price for the fuel topped $5 a gallon this month after surging more than 50% in 2022.
Oil is headed for a ninth straight quarterly gain as the fallout from the war in Ukraine and increased consumption offset concerns about a broad economic slowdown. Supermajor Exxon Mobil Corp. warned this week that crude markets may remain tight for another three to five years, while Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trader, has flagged rising fuel demand in China.
22 Jun 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September: Poll
The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters.
Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked.
The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets. Bond yields are up sharply and major Wall Street equity indexes are already trading in a bear market, defined as 20% down from their peak.
In the June 17-21 Reuters poll, nearly three-quarters of economists, 67 of 91, expected another 75-basis-point U.S. rate hike in July. That would take the fed funds rate to a range of 2.25%-2.50%, roughly the neutral level where the Fed estimates the economy is neither stimulated nor restricted.
22 Jun 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Wall Street ends broadly higher after sharp losses last week
Stocks finished broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, clawing back some of the ground they lost in their worst weekly drop since the beginning of the pandemic.
The rally to start the holiday-shortened week came as investors look ahead to what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will tell Congress on Wednesday, the first of two days of testimony as part of the central bank’s semi-annual monetary policy report. Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by the most since 1994, the central bank’s latest effort to tame the worst inflation in 40 years.
The S&P 500 rose 2.4%, recouping about 40% of its losses last week. More than 85% of the stocks in the benchmark index gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq climbed 2.5%.