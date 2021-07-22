Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for a positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Sensex, Nifty may witness a positive start on Thursday. Asian stocks climbed early Thursday after solid company earnings boosted Wall Street, easing concerns about peak economic growth and coronavirus flareups.
22 Jul 2021, 08:43 AM IST
Vedanta may have to shell out more cash for Videocon
Lenders to Videocon Industries Ltd are likely to seek higher upfront cash from the Vedanta group, which won the bid to acquire the bankrupt company, three people aware of the matter said, after an appeals court stayed the rescue plan on Monday. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) put the resolution plan on hold after creditors unhappy with the modest payout challenged the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) approval for the plan. (Read here)
22 Jul 2021, 08:24 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be volatile on Thursday while trends in SGX suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. Indian markets were shut for trading on Wednesday. Among major markets Hindustan Unilever, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co., Biocon, Mphasis, Bajaj Holdings, Persistent Systems and Bank of Maharashtra will announce quarterly earnings today. (Read here)
22 Jul 2021, 08:07 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Bajaj Finance, ICICI Pru Life, IDFC, telecom stocks, among others may be in the news today. (Read here)
22 Jul 2021, 07:51 AM IST
Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin prices surge after Elon Musk confirms he owns the cryptos
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices climbed back above $32,000 after trading below the crucial $30,000 level in the past two sessions as billionaire Elon Musk that his space exploration company SpaceX also owns the digital token and has no plans to sell it. Other cryptocurrencies like ether, dogecoin also gained after Tesla boss said that he personally owns the above three digital tokens, while Tesla and SpaceX both exclusively own Bitcoin. As per CoinDesk, Bitcoin surged over 7% to $32,200 level whereas ether, the coin linked to Ethereum blockchain, was up to $1,980.8. Dogecoin, on the other, hand, was gained over 9% to $0.18. Other digital coins like XRP, Cardano, Uniswap also jumped in the range of 6-10% over the last 24 hours. (Read here)
22 Jul 2021, 07:40 AM IST
Asian markets open higher
Asian stocks climbed early Thursday after solid company earnings boosted Wall Street, easing concerns about peak economic growth and coronavirus flareups. The dollar held a decline.
Shares rose in Australia and South Korea, while Japan is shut for a holiday. U.S. futures edged up after the S&P 500’s biggest back-to-back advance in two months, led by cyclical stocks like energy and financials. Verizon Communications Inc. and Coca-Cola Co. rose after better-than-estimated results, while United Airlines Holdings Inc. predicted profits ahead despite concerns about Covid-19’s threat to travel.
S&P 500 futures climbed 0.1% as of 10:25 a.m. in Sydney. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%
Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9%
South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.9%
Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.7%
SGX Nifty slipped 0.14%
22 Jul 2021, 07:31 AM IST
Wall Street closes higher
Wall Street stocks posted their second straight daily gain on Wednesday, with robust corporate earnings and renewed optimism about the U.S. economic recovery fueling a risk-on rally. All three major U.S. stock indexes added to their previous session's advance, placing all three within 1% of their all-time closing highs. Economically sensitive smallcaps, semiconductors and financials outperformed the broader market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286.01 points, or 0.83%, to 34,798, the S&P 500 gained 35.63 points, or 0.82%, to 4,358.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 133.08 points, or 0.92%, to 14,631.95.