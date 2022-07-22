Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets hint at positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Stock Market Today: Slowdown risk in focus
LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:28 AM ISTVijay Kishore

  • Share Market LIVE Update: Asian stocks suggest the Indian Benchmark indices will open in green. The markets are still uncertain about the slowdown risk and 50-basis-point rate hike by ECB, but strong earnings from major US companies lifted the mood.

Stocks on Wall Street closed higher Thursday as investors sifted through a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. Rupee rose 20 paise on Thursday to close at 79.85 against the US dollar following overall weakness in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows. 

22 Jul 2022, 08:28 AM IST Telcos may bid for spectrum worth ₹1.6 trillion or t least 33% of the airwaves put on sale at the 5G auctions

The overall demand for airwaves will be higher compared to previous auctions. Analysts tracking the sector said. “Telcos may look at 700MHz more closely. It is the primary sub-GHz band for 5G globally. Incumbents may also bid more aggressively for spectrum in 3.3GHz and 26GHz to crowd out the Adani Group. This suggests overall demand to range $13-20 billion, which is higher than the demand seen in previous auctions," said analysts at Jeffries Equity Research in a note dated 20 July. (Full Report)

22 Jul 2022, 08:15 AM IST Stocks to Watch: JSW Energy, ICICI Securities, Biocon, RBL Bank, NLC

Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, Ultratech, and Coforge will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today. (Read More)

22 Jul 2022, 08:14 AM IST Notices served on EV scooter makers over fire incidents: Nitin Gadkari

Union ministry for transport and highways has served notices to CEOs and MDs of two-wheeler electric scooter manufacturers whose scooters have caught fire, and further action would be taken after their replies are received, said union minister Nitin Gadkari. (Full Report)

22 Jul 2022, 08:04 AM IST Stock market uptrend adds over ₹9.76 lakh crore in wealth to investors' kitty in 5 days

The continuation of the uptrend in the equity market has added more than 9.76 lakh crore in wealth to investors' kitty in five days. The benchmark BSE Sensex surged about 2,265.8 points during this period. (Full Report)

22 Jul 2022, 08:03 AM IST Euro strengthens after ECB hikes faster than flagged

The euro rose against the U.S. dollar in a choppy session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a 50 basis points rate hike to tame inflation in its first rate increase since 2011. The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate to 0%, breaking its own guidance for a 25 basis points move as it joined global peers in jacking up borrowing costs.

22 Jul 2022, 07:56 AM IST Asian markets climb as Chinese technology shares lifted sentiment

Asian stocks pushed higher Friday as a jump in Chinese technology shares lifted sentiment, easing some disappointment over mixed earnings. Asian share index added less than 0.5%, with Japan, Hong Kong and China in the green.

22 Jul 2022, 07:51 AM IST China reports 1,011 new COVID cases for July 21 vs 943 day earlier

China reported 1,011 new coronavirus cases for July 21, of which 175 were symptomatic and 836 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 943 new cases a day earlier - 200 symptomatic and 743 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

22 Jul 2022, 07:44 AM IST India to import 76 mt coal; will spark power tariff hike

India has firmed up a plan to import around 76 million tonnes (mt) of coal to help plug a fossil fuel shortfall at its power plants in the current financial year. This in turn may result in an increase in electricity tariffs by 50-80 paise per unit depending on the distance of the power stations from sea ports, according to two government officials aware of the development. (Full Report)

22 Jul 2022, 07:42 AM IST Droupadi Murmu is India's next president

Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th president of India, becoming the first tribal politician to occupy the top constitutional post in the world’s largest democracy. Murmu, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition, defeated the opposition nominee and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha.

22 Jul 2022, 07:37 AM IST Rupee rose 20 paise on Thursday to close at 79.85 against US dollar

The rupee recovered from its all-time low of 80.06 to close 20 paise higher at 79.85 against the US dollar on Thursday following overall weakness in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows. A recovery in domestic equities and weakness of the greenback overseas further helped the domestic currency, forex traders said.

22 Jul 2022, 07:36 AM IST ADB cuts India GDP forecast for FY23 to 7.2% on Covid, war impact amid inflationary pressure

Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday trimmed India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.2% from 7.5 per cent as pandemic and war impact is weighing down alongside inflationary pressures. India, however, will continue to surpass China which is expected to grow by 4 per cent in 2022 as against the earlier estimate of 5%. In 2023 also, China is expected to grow by 4.8%.

22 Jul 2022, 07:32 AM IST Oil Set for Longest Run of Declines This Year

il headed for a third weekly drop, the longest run of declines this year, on concerns over weaker US gasoline demand and a global slowdown. West Texas Intermediate edged higher toward $97 a barrel, but the benchmark remains about 1% lower this week. 

22 Jul 2022, 07:31 AM IST Wall Street ended the volatile day in green 

The S&P 500 rose 39.05 points to 3,998.95. The latest gains extended the benchmark index's winning streak to a third day. The Dow rose 162.06 points to 32,036.90, while the Nasdaq added 161.96 points at 12,059.61. The major indexes are all on pace for a weekly gain.

