Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets hint at positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Stocks on Wall Street closed higher Thursday as investors sifted through a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. Rupee rose 20 paise on Thursday to close at 79.85 against the US dollar following overall weakness in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows.
22 Jul 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Telcos may bid for spectrum worth ₹1.6 trillion or t least 33% of the airwaves put on sale at the 5G auctions
The overall demand for airwaves will be higher compared to previous auctions. Analysts tracking the sector said. “Telcos may look at 700MHz more closely. It is the primary sub-GHz band for 5G globally. Incumbents may also bid more aggressively for spectrum in 3.3GHz and 26GHz to crowd out the Adani Group. This suggests overall demand to range $13-20 billion, which is higher than the demand seen in previous auctions," said analysts at Jeffries Equity Research in a note dated 20 July. (Full Report)
22 Jul 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: JSW Energy, ICICI Securities, Biocon, RBL Bank, NLC
Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, Ultratech, and Coforge will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today. (Read More)
22 Jul 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Notices served on EV scooter makers over fire incidents: Nitin Gadkari
Union ministry for transport and highways has served notices to CEOs and MDs of two-wheeler electric scooter manufacturers whose scooters have caught fire, and further action would be taken after their replies are received, said union minister Nitin Gadkari. (Full Report)
22 Jul 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Stock market uptrend adds over ₹9.76 lakh crore in wealth to investors' kitty in 5 days
The continuation of the uptrend in the equity market has added more than ₹9.76 lakh crore in wealth to investors' kitty in five days. The benchmark BSE Sensex surged about 2,265.8 points during this period. (Full Report)
22 Jul 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Euro strengthens after ECB hikes faster than flagged
The euro rose against the U.S. dollar in a choppy session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a 50 basis points rate hike to tame inflation in its first rate increase since 2011. The ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate to 0%, breaking its own guidance for a 25 basis points move as it joined global peers in jacking up borrowing costs.
22 Jul 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Asian markets climb as Chinese technology shares lifted sentiment
Asian stocks pushed higher Friday as a jump in Chinese technology shares lifted sentiment, easing some disappointment over mixed earnings. Asian share index added less than 0.5%, with Japan, Hong Kong and China in the green.
22 Jul 2022, 07:51 AM IST
China reports 1,011 new COVID cases for July 21 vs 943 day earlier
China reported 1,011 new coronavirus cases for July 21, of which 175 were symptomatic and 836 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 943 new cases a day earlier - 200 symptomatic and 743 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
22 Jul 2022, 07:44 AM IST
India to import 76 mt coal; will spark power tariff hike
India has firmed up a plan to import around 76 million tonnes (mt) of coal to help plug a fossil fuel shortfall at its power plants in the current financial year. This in turn may result in an increase in electricity tariffs by 50-80 paise per unit depending on the distance of the power stations from sea ports, according to two government officials aware of the development. (Full Report)
22 Jul 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Droupadi Murmu is India's next president
Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th president of India, becoming the first tribal politician to occupy the top constitutional post in the world’s largest democracy. Murmu, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition, defeated the opposition nominee and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha.
22 Jul 2022, 07:37 AM IST
Rupee rose 20 paise on Thursday to close at 79.85 against US dollar
The rupee recovered from its all-time low of 80.06 to close 20 paise higher at 79.85 against the US dollar on Thursday following overall weakness in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows. A recovery in domestic equities and weakness of the greenback overseas further helped the domestic currency, forex traders said.
22 Jul 2022, 07:36 AM IST
ADB cuts India GDP forecast for FY23 to 7.2% on Covid, war impact amid inflationary pressure
Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday trimmed India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.2% from 7.5 per cent as pandemic and war impact is weighing down alongside inflationary pressures. India, however, will continue to surpass China which is expected to grow by 4 per cent in 2022 as against the earlier estimate of 5%. In 2023 also, China is expected to grow by 4.8%.
22 Jul 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Oil Set for Longest Run of Declines This Year
il headed for a third weekly drop, the longest run of declines this year, on concerns over weaker US gasoline demand and a global slowdown. West Texas Intermediate edged higher toward $97 a barrel, but the benchmark remains about 1% lower this week.
22 Jul 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Wall Street ended the volatile day in green
The S&P 500 rose 39.05 points to 3,998.95. The latest gains extended the benchmark index's winning streak to a third day. The Dow rose 162.06 points to 32,036.90, while the Nasdaq added 161.96 points at 12,059.61. The major indexes are all on pace for a weekly gain.