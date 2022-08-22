Stock Market LIVE: Subdued start hinted; Asian shares, SGX Nifty in red

22 Aug 2022, 08:12 AM IST
India bond yields may rise tracking U.S. peers, MPC inflation comments weigh
Indian government bond yields are likely to trend higher in early deals on Monday, tracking similar moves in their U.S. peers, while inflation worries highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India will further dent investor sentiment.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield is likely to hover in a 7.30-7.36% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield rose 8 basis points in last two sessions and ended at 7.2639% on Friday.
"While last week had started positively, we are now completely trapped in a bear zone, and there should be a gap down opening in terms of prices, as RBI is still very hawkish," the trader said. (Reuters)
22 Aug 2022, 08:06 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Ltd may not charge a premium for its 5G service
Bharti Airtel Ltd may not charge a premium for its 5G service but may offer it to users of high-priced tariff plans, Akhil Gupta, vice-chairman of parent Bharti Enterprises, said in an interview, adding that this may prompt users to upgrade to the superfast network as data consumption rises. (Full Report)
22 Aug 2022, 07:54 AM IST
FPIs pump in ₹44,500 crore into Indian equities in three weeks of Aug
After turning net buyers last month, foreign investors have shown tremendous enthusiasm for Indian equities and have infused close to ₹44,500 crore in August so far amid softening of inflation in US and falling dollar index.
This was way higher than a net investment of nearly ₹5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in entire July, data with depositories showed.
FPIs had turned net buyers for the first time in July after nine straight months of massive outflows, which started in October last year. Between October 2021 till June 2022, they sold a massive ₹2.46 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets. (PTI)
22 Aug 2022, 07:48 AM IST
The Nifty’s rally has come on significantly lower cash market volumes, casting doubts on its sustainability
The benchmark corrected from a record high of 18,604.45 on 19 October last year through 15,183.4 on 17 June 2022. Between this period, it tested the 18,000 level twice, rising to a high of 18,350.95 on 18 January before tumbling to 15,711.45 on March 7 in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. It rose again to 18,114.65 on 4 April, plumbing through 15,183 on 17 June thereafter.
On both occasions, cash market volumes were substantially lower than that in October. Average daily turnover (ADT)was ₹81,361 crore in October last year, NSE data showed. When the Nifty retested the 18,000-mark in January this year, the ADT for the month was lower at ₹64,178 crore. It was ₹68,013 crore in June. (Full Report)
22 Aug 2022, 07:41 AM IST
LIC sees 20% decline in death claims in Q1 FY23 as COVID impact ebbs
Insurance behemoth LIC witnessed a decline of nearly 20% in death claims in the first quarter of this fiscal with the COVID impact seen to be ebbing, though the amount is still higher than pre-2020 levels, officials said.
In the June quarter of the previous fiscal, settlement of death claims was to the tune of ₹7,111 crore, which for Q1 of this year was ₹5,743 crore, LIC Chairman M R Kumar said in a post-earnings call with analysts.
"So there is quite a decrease, and it's quite obvious that whatever decrease was there based on COVID... going away now, Q1 to Q1 of the previous year," Kumar said. (PTI)
22 Aug 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Central Bank of India likely to exit RBI PCA framework soon
Central Bank of India, the only public sector lender under the RBI's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, may see an exit from restrictions soon following an improvement in its financial health. The bank has already made a representation to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) based on the improvement in financial parameters on a sustained basis for the past five quarters, sources said. (PTI)
22 Aug 2022, 07:34 AM IST
No proposal to charge UPI payments, says Finance Ministry
The finance ministry on Sunday said the government is not planning to charge for payments through the unified payments interface (UPI) channel, putting to rest speculation following a recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) discussion paper on digital payment charges.
It said that the government had provided financial support for the digital payment ecosystem last year and has announced the same this year as well to encourage further adoption of such payments and promotion of economic and user-friendly payment platforms. (Full Report)
22 Aug 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as MD and CEO of Paytm
Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been reappointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of financial services platform Paytm. According to news agency PTI, 99.67% of shareholders voted in favour of him.
“Thank you to our shareholders for a heartening response to our first AGM as a listed company. With overwhelming support, our MD & CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will continue to lead and guide us. All resolutions from our 22nd AGM have been duly passed.", the company posted on Twitter. (Full Report)
22 Aug 2022, 07:28 AM IST
No plans to import wheat into India, says government
The government has no plans to import wheat as it has sufficient stocks to meet the country's requirements, the Department of Food and Public Distribution said on Sunday.
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has enough stock for public distribution, it said.
"There is no such plan to import wheat into India. Country has sufficient stocks to meet our domestic requirements and @FCI_India has enough stock for public distribution," the Department of Food and Public Distribution said in a tweet.
22 Aug 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower on Friday, breaking winning streak
Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading Friday with a broad slide for stocks that left the major indexes in the red for the week.
The S&P 500 closed 1.3% lower, breaking a four-week winning streak. Shares in more than 80% of the companies in the benchmark index fell, with technology stocks driving much of the pullback.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 2% and also ended four weeks of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%, ending slightly in the red for the week. Small company stocks also lost ground, pulling the Russell 2000 index 2.2% lower. (AP)