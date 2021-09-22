Market LIVE: Indian stock markets seen cautious; SGX Nifty hints at tepid start

Concerns over China Evergrande Group have put investors on edge and added to recent worries over economic growth from the Delta variant. Investors are waiting for the end of this week's Fed meeting that may shed light on when its massive purchase of government debt will begin to ease
22 Sep 2021, 08:11 AM IST
SGX Nifty down in early deals, indicates tepid start to Indian equities
SGX Nifty futures were at 17,519.50, down 42.55 points, or 0.24%, in early deals.
22 Sep 2021, 08:00 AM IST
Board of ZEEL gives in-principle approval for merger between ZEEL & Sony Pictures Networks India
22 Sep 2021, 07:56 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, SBI Card, among others, will be in focus today.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank, and Sun TV Network are under the F&O ban for 22 September
22 Sep 2021, 07:09 AM IST
Nifty view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:
In the last couple of sessions, Nifty corrected nearly 450 points and hence, it was a bit oversold. Importantly, it reached its key support zone of 17350-17250 which coincided with the ’89-EMA’ on hourly chart. Hence with global markets rebounding sharply, it was the apt point from where market can see some recovery. But we must accept the fact that although the recovery was evident, it has over surpassed our projected levels of 17500 by a fair margin. Nevertheless, we still believe that this is merely a bounce back and we are not completely out of the woods yet.
For the coming session, 17600-17650 are to be seen as immediate hurdles, while weakness will resume once we start staying below 17450.
We advise traders not to get carried away by this bounce back and one should still continue with a cautious stance. In order to regain the confidence, another couple of days’ strength is quite crucial for the market. Also, all eyes on global market as the next path of action is still to be dictated by them only.
22 Sep 2021, 07:05 AM IST
Asian stocks cautious in line with overnight muted close on Wall Street
Asian stock markets made a cautious start on Wednesday and the dollar held firm amid lingering nerves about the fallout from a looming failure at developer China Evergrande and anticipation that the US Federal Reserve may move a step closer to tapering.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5%. Equity, bond and currency markets in China opened for the first time on Wednesday since concern over Evergrande's predicament triggered a wave of selling and contagion worries around the world.
Singapore-traded FTSE China futures are about 2% below Friday's closing level. Safe-haven assets such as the yen and U.S. Treasuries rose slightly in morning trade.
Globally, markets have calmed following a sharp selloff on Monday, as analysts have downplayed the threat of Evergrande's troubles becoming a "Lehman moment" and setting off a financial crisis. But stocks have scarcely bounced and commodities remain under pressure as concern shifts to the economic consequences.
Overnight on the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.63 points, or 0.15%, to 33,919.84, the S&P 500 lost 3.54 points, or 0.08%, to 4,354.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.50 points, or 0.22%, to 14,746.40.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% in early Asia trade and the offshore yuan was under pressure near a one-month low at 6.4850 per dollar. Hong Kong markets are closed for a holiday.