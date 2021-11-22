Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat start for Indian indices

Wall Street had closed out a week of choppy trading with stocks mostly lower Friday, though gains for several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high and its first close over 16,000 points.
22 Nov 2021, 08:02 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Maruti, Reliance, PNB, Sun Pharma, Paytm, among others, will be in focus today.
The market is expected to react to the news of the scrapping of contentious farm laws and the decision of Reliance Industries and Saudi Aramco to re-evaluate the proposed investment in the oil-to-chemicals business.
22 Nov 2021, 07:55 AM IST
Embedded value of LIC likely at $150 billion
An actuarial valuation exercise has arrived at a $150 billion embedded value for Life Insurance Corp. of India, the first such valuation done by India’s largest insurer, which is set to start roadshows for its initial share sale next month, two people aware of the development said.
India’s largest insurer has also initiated talks with several foreign investors, including pension funds, to join as anchor investors in its initial public offering, the people said, requesting anonymity.
22 Nov 2021, 07:49 AM IST
SGX Nifty hints at flat start for Indian indices
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,832.20 in early deals on Monday, down 0.01%, indicating a flat start for Indian benchmarks.
22 Nov 2021, 07:41 AM IST
Asian stocks fall amid concerns over Covid curbs
Most Asian stocks fell Monday amid concerns about European Covid-19 curbs and the risk of the US Federal Reserve speeding up stimulus withdrawal. The Treasury yield curve was near the flattest since the pandemic’s onset.
Shares declined in Japan and Australia, while South Korea climbed amid data showing export growth. U.S. futures edged up after sectors sensitive to the economic outlook led the S&P 500 lower Friday, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed in an echo of the stay-at-home trade.
Treasuries trimmed a rally and the gap between yields on five-year and 30-year maturities was around the lowest since March last year. Bonds rallied Friday, reflecting risk aversion as surging European infections push Austria into a lockdown and spur Germany to tighten curbs. The curve flattened in part on signs the Fed may consider a more rapid drawdown of its bond-buying program.
A gauge of the dollar was steady. Oil extended declines on the prospect of key consumers adding emergency supplies as well as the flareup in Covid-19 cases in Europe. Japan and the U.S. may make a joint announcement on the release of crude reserves as soon as this week, according to a report.
On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 6.58 points to 4,697.96, while Dow had slid 268.97 points to 35,601.98, its third straight drop. The Nasdaq added 63.73 points to 16,057.44, for its sixth straight gain.